Scoop: Coming Up On Rebroadcast Of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Saturday, June 8, 2019

Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Morgan Reznick must contend with two brothers who are bargaining over life and death. Meanwhile, Dr. Claire Brown's friend who is dying of cancer asks her for something she doesn't think she can give her; and Dr. Aaron Glassman is dealing with the effects of his treatment, on "The Good Doctor," SATURDAY, JUNE 8 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/12/18)

The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara as Lea.

Guest starring is Lisa Edelstein as Dr. Marina Blaize, Marsha Thomason as Dr. Isabel Barnes, Teryl Rothery as J.L. and Elfina Luk as Nurse Dalisay Villanueva.

The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers.

"Hubert" was written by David Renaud and directed by Marisol Adler.





"The Good Doctor" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14, L parental guideline.