Scoop: Coming Up On Rebroadcast Of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Thursday, June 6, 2019

The Pyramid is back! The Emmy Award®-winning pop-culture phenomenon is reimagined and better than ever with a cast of all-star celebrities who take center stage and partner with contestants from across the country with hopes of MAKING IT to the winner's circle and the ultimate prize of $100,000. "The $100,000 Pyramid" airs THURSDAY, JUNE 6 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 7/29/18)

This week's hour-long episode features two separate celebrity couples. First up, Leslie Jones ("Saturday Night Live") competes against actor Taye Diggs. Next, the stars of "Barely Famous," Sara and Erin Foster, compete with hopes of MAKING IT to the winner's circle and the ultimate prize of $100,000.

"The $100,000 Pyramid" is the timeless word association game in which two celebrities and their partners face off in a race against the clock to make it to the winner's circle and take home $100,000. "Good Morning America"'s Michael Strahan hosts "The $100,000 Pyramid."

Produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and taped in front of a live studio audience in New York, "The $100,000 Pyramid" is executive produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz and Vin Rubino.





"The 100,000 Pyramid" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14, DL parental guideline.