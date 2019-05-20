Scoop: Coming Up On A Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Sunday, June 9, 2019

Don't miss people blowing their dogs' minds with the "What the Fluff" challenge; a musical montage featuring the sometimes-antagonistic relationship between cats and dogs; a little boy confessing to eating his brother's cookie after his mom says his nose is growing; and a segment dedicated to the joys of parenting on "America's Funniest Home Videos," SUNDAY, JUNE 9 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/31/19)

In its 29 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $15 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.





"America's Funniest Home Videos" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format with a 5.1-channel surround sound. This program carries a TV-PG parental guideline.