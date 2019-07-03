Scoop: CBS This Morning Listings for the Week of July 8
Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, four News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Saturday, July 6
- Saturday Sessions: The Teskey Brothers
- The Dish: Luke Holden, founder of Luke's Lobster
Monday, July 8
- Dacre Montgomery, actor in Stranger Things
Tuesday, July 9
- ?Anthony Mason interviews British band Bastille
Wednesday, July 10
- Lisa Taddeo, author of Three Women
Thursday, July 11
- Tim Alberta, author of American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump
Friday, July 12
- TBD
WAITRESS Keeps the Diner Open Long Enough to Become The Brooks Atkinson's Longest Running Show
CAGNEY Announces Cast for Pre-Broadway Run In Salt Lake City
Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.
Photo Flash: See the Cast of THE LION KING with Their Characters
Saturday, July 6
- Saturday Sessions: The Teskey Brothers
- The Dish: Luke Holden, founder of Luke's Lobster
Monday, July 8
- Dacre Montgomery, actor in Stranger Things
Tuesday, July 9
- ?Anthony Mason interviews British band Bastille
Wednesday, July 10
- Lisa Taddeo, author of Three Women
Thursday, July 11
- Tim Alberta, author of American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump
Friday, July 12
- TBD