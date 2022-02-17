Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BIG SKY on ABC - Thursday, February 24, 2022
10:01-11:00 p.m. – BIG SKY: “Trust Issues” (209)
Reeling from the emotional news of Joseph's death, Jenny and Cassie desperately search for answers. After Bridger and Madison receive a threatening call from Ren, Max and Rachel take matters into their own hands, frantically deciding to confide in Jenny about the drugs and money. Elsewhere, Dietrich becomes hellbent on revenge following his discovery of Travis' betrayal; and WOLF and Agatha attempt to protect Phoebe, but thanks to Ronald, all does not go according to plan. (TV-14, LV)
Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.
Watch a clip from the series here:
