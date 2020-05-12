ArtsBridge Foundation and GPB Announce Broadcast Date and Time for Shuler Awards 2020 Ceremony Telecast

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In partnership with Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB), ArtsBridge Foundation this week announced that the special production "Shuler Awards 2020" will air statewide on all GPB television stations on May 14 at 8 p.m.

The 12th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards winner announcements will also stream online at www.GPB.org/Shuler-2020.

Presented as the Shuler Hensley Awards-also known as the "Shuler Awards" or "The Shulers" and named for the Atlanta-born star of the stage and screen-recipients are recognized as the best of the state's high school musical theatre students and schools.

The show appearing in TV listings as "Shuler Awards 2020" will air across GPB's nine-station statewide network. GPB is the PBS network serving all of Georgia. The station and channel list by region includes:

WGTV - Channel 8, Atlanta

WJSP - Channel 28, Columbus

WACS - Channel 25, Dawson

WABW - Channel 14, Albany

WXGA - Channel 8, Waycross

WVAN - Channel 9, Savannah

WMUM - Channel 29, Macon

WCES - Channel 20, Augusta

WNGH - Channel 18, Chatsworth

ArtsBridge Foundation and GPB-TV's live broadcast of The Shulers in 2017 and 2018 won the Southeast Emmy® Award in 2018 and 2019, respectively, for special event live coverage, indicative of the superb quality and high production value Georgia students bring at show time.

Fashioned after Broadway's Tony Awards, this year's Shuler Award nominees in 18 categories span 30 public and private schools from 15 counties across the Peach State. North Hall High School of Gainesville, Ga., leads this year's nominations with 11 for their performances of "The Wedding Singer," with Flowery Branch High School earning nine nominations for their "Mamma Mia!" production. Denmark High School of Alpharetta, Ga., and Greenbrier High School of Evans, Ga., each earned eight nominations performing "Bonnie and Clyde" and "Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," respectively. A complete list of the nominees is online at ArtsBridgeGA.org/2020-shuler-award-nominations.

The Shuler Award categories include direction, music direction, orchestra, lighting design, showstopper, choreography, featured performer, ensemble, overall production, technical execution, sound, scenic design, costumes, and best performances by a leading actress, actor, supporting actress or supporting actor. Also updated for this year's competition is the Shuler Spotlight Award (previously the 11 O'Clock Number).

There were 67 Shuler Award candidate productions evaluated by adjudicators from a pool of 60 volunteers who are Georgia-based arts professionals. The accounting firm Bennett Thrasher tabulated the results from adjudication forms completed and submitted through March 15. More information is available on the ArtsBridge Foundation website at ArtsBridgeGA.org/programs/Shuler-Awards/.

The 2020 Shuler Awards are made possible by the support of the following sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor-Georgia Lottery

Silver Sponsors-Bennett Thrasher, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, The Fabulous Fox Theatre, Fifth Third Bank/Broadway Across America, Georgia Public Broadcasting, Georgia State University TV

Bronze Sponsors-Delta Community Credit Union, Jimmy & Helen Carlos

Star Sponsors-Deloitte, Tyler Perry Studios

Friend Sponsors-Alliance Theatre, Broadway Dreams, Georgia Council for the Arts, John & Mary Franklin Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, Shan Cooper, Smiley for Kylie

Patron Sponsors-Atlanta Braves Foundation, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Claire Richardson, Forsyth Academy of Performing Arts

In-Kind Sponsors-Cheesecake Factory, Chick-fil-A, Clear Channel Outdoor, Publix Super Markets

