Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; WAITRESS Leads Best Musical!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Kelly Love - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix 41%

BROADWAY CABARET

23%

Donny Sadler -- Mad Artists' Entertainment

TASTE OF BROADWAY: ENCORE! (STARS FROM OPEN;STAY)

22%

Jazlynn Dunn -- Snellville Performing arts

AN EVENING OF HOLIDAY MUSIC

14%

Logan Marber -- Milton Arts Council

BIG FISH

17%

Anna Bragg -- Red Phoenix Theatre Company

HELLO, DOLLY!

9%

Carly Berg Lovell -- FOCAL

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

8%

Richard Frazier -- Theatre Macon

FOOTLOOSE

7%

Kari Twyman -- Players Guild at Sugar Hill

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

6%

Kailey Moster -- FoCAL Center

ROCK OF AGES

5%

Bonnie Dixon -- Bellissima Productions

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

5%

Janie Young -- OnStage Atlanta

LITTLE WOMEN

4%

Zac Phelps -- Marietta Theatre Company

ANYTHING GOES

4%

Leah Boresow Groover -- Woodstock Arts

HAIRSPRAY

4%

Brett Taylor -- Perry Players

SEUSSICAL

4%

Cassidy Hall -- Macon little theatre

JEKYLL & HYDE

3%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

3%

Veronica Volk -- ACT 1 Theater

NEWSIES

3%

Erika Fassalt -- Lolek's Storytellers

ROCK OF AGES

3%

Madison Montgomery -- Woodstock Arts

CABARET

2%

Stephanie Gore -- Macon Little Theatre

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

McKenzie McCart, Megan Friddle -- Renegade Theatre Company

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

2%

Shannon Champion -- Wonder Playhouse

RENT

2%

Stephanie Gore -- Macon Little Theatre

ANASTASIA

1%

Tonya Strain -- The Augusta Players

SHE LOVES ME

1%

Michael Short -- Onstage Atlanta

WE LOVERS

1%

D.Norris -- Live Arts Theatre

COMPANY

1%

Shannon Champion -- Mad Artists' Entertainment

GODSPELL (2012)

1%

Shelsy Tity -- Renegade Theatre Company

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

1%

Shannon Maldonado -- Wonder Playhouse

THE WIZ

11%

Keith McCoy -- Springer Opera House

BRIGHT STAR

11%

Dawn Parker -- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

9%

Atarius Armstrong -- Out Front Theatre Company

FROZEN

9%

Caitlin Belcik -- City Springs Theatre Company

WAITRESS

9%

Kari Twyman -- Aurora Theatre

A STRANGE LOOP

8%

Atarius Armstrong -- Actor's Express

RAGTIME

7%

Todd L. Underwood -- City Springs Theatre

VENUS IN FUR

6%

Amber Brown -- Live Arts Theatre

HOT JAMBALAYA

6%

Kari Twyman -- Dad's Garage

SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!

6%

Keith McCoy -- Springer Opera House

TRICK! THE MUSICAL

5%

Jonathan Bryant -- Out Front Theatre Company

MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND

4%

Emily Dee -- Dad's Garage

MURDER ON THE POLAR EXPRESS

4%

Tyler Sarkis -- Out Front Theatre Company

SHE LOVES ME

4%

Michael Short -- Onstage Atlanta

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

13%

Anna Bragg -- Red Phoenix Theatre Company

WAITRESS

12%

Shelley Kuhen -- Theatre Macon

BIG FISH

8%

Anna Bragg -- Red Phoenix Theatre Company

THE CRUCIBLE

6%

Mikaela Berta -- Macon Little Theatre

CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

6%

Julie Marcigliano -- FOCAL

HELLO, DOLLY!

6%

Julie Marcigliano -- FOCAL

THE MOUSETRAP

5%

Lauren Casola -- Players Guild at Sugar Hill

EVERYBODY

5%

Abi Apter -- Renegade Theatre Company

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

5%

Jordan Irvine -- Marietta Theatre Company

FOOTLOOSE

4%

Maggie Parks -- Players Guild at Sugar Hill

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

4%

Gabrielle Meyers -- Woodstock Arts

ANYTHING GOES

4%

Anna Pyron & Karen Karns -- Woodstock Arts

ROCK OF AGES

4%

Gabi Meyers -- Woodstock Arts

HAY FEVER

3%

Angel Moore -- Live Arts Theatre

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

Jessica Williams -- Renegade Theatre Company

LITTLE WOMEN

3%

Jessica Williams -- Act1/Arcadia

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

3%

Melanie Mills -- Wonder Playhouse

ANTIGONE

2%

Celeste Chapman -- Renegade Theatre Company

ANNIE

2%

Jo Groves -- The Augusta Players

HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES

1%

Lauren Casola -- Lionheart

WAITRESS

15%

Alice Neff -- Aurora Theatre

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

9%

Jarrod Barnes -- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.

WHO'S HOLIDAY!

8%

Alex Allison -- Springer Opera House

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

8%

Vita Tzykun -- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

8%

Jay Reynolds -- Out Front Theatre Company

FROZEN

7%

Ryan Moller -- City Springs Theatre Company

RAGTIME

7%

Santo Loquasto -- City Springs Theatre

MARIE ANTOINETTE

6%

Jennifer Schottstaedt -- Actor's Express

TRICK! THE MUSICAL

5%

Eric Griffis -- Out Front Theatre Company

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

5%

Manda Costoulas -- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND

5%

Scottie Rowell -- Dad's Garage

MILLIONS

4%

Catherine Zuber -- The Alliance Theatre

SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE

3%

Lauren Casola -- Live Arts

CHICKEN & BISCUITS

3%

Jordan Hermitt -- Live Arts Theatre

AT THE WEDDING

3%

Eliza Rainey -- Out Front Theatre Company

BERKEKEY PILLAY

2%

Immediate Family -- Out Front Theatre Company

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

2%

April Carswell -- Theatrical Outfit

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

29%

- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

25%

- Theatre Macon

HELLO, DOLLY!

24%

- Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL)

ROCK OF AGES

12%

- Bellissima Productions

COMPANY

10%

- Mad Artists' Entertainment

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

12%

Denzel Taylor -- Woodstock Arts

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

11%

Eric Bragg -- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company

HELLO, DOLLY!

8%

Carly Ann Lovell -- FOCAL

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

5%

Dawn Phipps & Katie Speakman -- FoCal

HAIRSPRAY

5%

Brett Taylor -- Perry Players

SHREK

4%

Loren Castro -- Newnan Theatre Company

WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL

4%

Richard Frazier -- Theatre Macon

TUCK EVERLASTING

4%

Drew Davison -- ACT 1 Theater

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

3%

Richard Frazier -- Theatre Macon

FOOTLOOSE

3%

Kari Twyman -- Players Guild at Sugar Hill

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

3%

Charlie Miller -- OnStage Atlanta

SHE LOVES ME

3%

Cathe Payne -- OnStage Atlanta

LITTLE WOMEN

3%

Diane Watts -- Act1/Arcadia

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

3%

Luke Kasner -- Marietta Theatre Company

PIPPIN

3%

Sean Newman -- The Holly

BIG FISH

3%

Eric Bragg -- Red Phoenix Theatre Company

JEKYLL & HYDE

3%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

RENT

2%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

2%

Madison Montgomery -- Woodstock Arts

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

2%

Jeanette Maldonado -- Wonder Playhouse

CAMELOT

2%

Julie Resh -- Harmony Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

2%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

2%

Michael Stewart -- Woodstock Arts

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

McKenzie McCart -- Renegade Theatre Company

COMPANY

2%

Tyler Webster -- Mad Artists' Entertainment

WAITRESS

14%

Amanda Wansa Morgan -- Aurora Theatre

BRIGHT STAR

12%

Dawn Parker -- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

A STRANGE LOOP

8%

Amanda Washington -- Actor's Express

FROZEN

8%

Robert W. Schneider -- City Springs Theatre Company

THE COLOR PURPLE

8%

Candy McLellan -- Aurora Theatre

THE WIZ

7%

Keith McCoy -- Springer Opera House

HOT JAMBALAYA

7%

Candy McLellan Davison -- Dad's Garage

SHE LOVES ME

6%

Cathe Hall Payne -- Onstage Atlanta

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

6%

Tomer Zvulun -- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

5%

Justin Kalin -- Out Front Theatre Company

SPONGEBOB: THE MUSICAL

5%

Greg Hunter -- Aurora Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

5%

Keith McCoy -- Springer Opera House

TRICK! THE MUSICAL

4%

Paul Conroy -- Out Front Theatre Company

YOUNG JOHN LEWIS

3%

Thomas W. Jones II -- Theatrical Outfit

SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!

3%

Keith McCoy -- Springer Opera House

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

11%

Bella Marcigliano -- Arcadia Theater Inc.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

10%

Will Murdock -- Cotton Hall Theater

THE CRUCIBLE

9%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

8%

Barry West -- Onstage Atlanta

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

8%

Jim Crisp -- Theatre Macon

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

8%

Diane Watts -- FOCAL

THE MOUSETRAP

6%

Isaac St Laurent -- Players Guild at Sugar Hill

PROOF

5%

Sean Newman -- Holly Theater

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

5%

Ethan brooks -- Pumphouse players

HAY FEVER

5%

Becca Parker & Andre Eaton Jr. -- Live Arts Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

4%

Kristi Taylor -- Menagerie Theatre

EVERYBODY

3%

Hailee Zuniga -- Renegade Theatre Company

RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES

3%

Roy Lewis -- The Augusta Players

ANTIGONE

3%

Corey Beattie, Shelby Brown, Adam Manchester -- Renegade Theatre Company

CALIFORNIA SUITE

3%

Gail Johnson -- Macon Little Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

Rick Harper -- Mad Artists' Entertainment

SHILOH RULES

2%

Hailee Beltzhoover Zuniga -- ACT1 Theatre

WE LOVERS

2%

Jeffrey Liu -- Live Arts Theatre

DUCK HUNTER SHOOTS ANGEL

2%

Julie Taliaferro -- Centerstage North

COMEDY OF ERRORS

14%

Adam King -- Shakespeare Tavern

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

10%

Ibi Owolabi -- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.

MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND

9%

Amanda Lee Williams -- Dad's Garage

MOUSETRAP

7%

Jaclyn Hoffmann -- Stage Door Theatre

IMMEDIATE FAMILY

7%

Thandiwe De Shazor -- Out Front Theatre Company

DOUBT

6%

Freddie Ashley -- Actor's Express

THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III

6%

J.L. Reed -- Atlanta Shakespeare Company

CHICKEN & BISCUITS

6%

Becca Parker -- Live Arts Theatre

AT THE WEDDING

4%

Jennifer Alice Acker -- Out Front Theatre Company

SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE

4%

Morgan Jones & Shenochia Jordan -- Live Arts Theatre

TAPAS

4%

Robert Drake & Shelby Semands -- Academy Theatre

THANDIWE DESHAZOR

4%

Immediate Family -- Out Front Theatre Company

MARIE ANTOINETTE

4%

Donya K. Washington -- Actor's Express

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

3%

Eric J. Little -- Actor's Express

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

3%

Matt Torney -- Theatrical Outfit

VENUS IN FUR

3%

Becca Parker -- Live Arts Theatre

THIRD ACT DATING

2%

Brenda Porter -- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre

THE THIN PLACE

2%

Freddie Ashley -- Actor's Express

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

10%

- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

9%

- Woodstock Arts

SHREK

7%

- Newnan Theatre Company

SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE

7%

- Cotton Hall Theater

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

6%

- Theatre Macon

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

4%

- FoCAL Center

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

3%

- Wonder Playhouse

THE MOUSETRAP

3%

- Players Guild at Sugar Hill

RENT

3%

- Macon Little Theatre

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

3%

- Marietta Theatre Company

HELLO, DOLLY!

3%

- FOCAL

PIPPIN

3%

- The Holly

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

- Renegade Theatre Company

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

3%

- Onstage Atlanta

ROCK OF AGES

2%

- Woodstock Arts

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

- Pumphouse players

TUCK EVERLASTING

2%

- ACT 1 Theater

HAIRSPRAY

2%

- Perry Players

ROCK OF AGES

2%

- Bellissima Productions

JEKYLL & HYDE

2%

- Macon Little Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

2%

- Macon Little Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

2%

- Woodstock Arts

BIG FISH

2%

- Red Phoenix Theatre Company

RADIO T.B.S.

2%

- Lionheart Theatre

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

2%

- FOCAL

THE WIZ

11%

- Springer Opera House

BRIGHT STAR

10%

- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

RAGTIME

8%

- City Springs Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

7%

- Out Front Theatre Company

YOUNG JOHN LEWIS

5%

- Theatrical Outfit

MOUSETRAP

5%

- Stage Door Theatre

FROZEN

5%

- City Springs Theatre Company

A STRANGE LOOP

5%

- Actor's Express

THE PRODUCERS

4%

- City Springs Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

- Springer Opera House

HOT JAMBALAYA

4%

- Dad's Garage

AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III

4%

- Shakespeare Tavern

SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!

3%

- Springer Opera House

COMEDY OF ERRORS

3%

- Shakespeare Tavern

MURDER ON THE POLAR EXPRESS

3%

- Out Front Theatre Company

MILLIONS

3%

- The Alliance Theatre

DOUBT

2%

- Actor's Express

CHICKEN & BISCUITS

2%

- Live Arts Theatre

SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE

2%

- Live Arts

IMMEDIATE FAMILY

2%

- Out Front Theatre Company

MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND

2%

- Dad's Garage

TAPAS

2%

- Academy Theatre

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

1%

- Actor's Express

THIRD ACT DATING

1%

- Academy Theatre

THE THIN PLACE

1%

- Actor's Express

BIG FISH

16%

Eric Bragg -- Red Phoenix Theatre Company

SWEENEY TODD

9%

Richard Frazier -- Theatre Macon

HELLO, DOLLY!

6%

Dylan O'Donnell -- FOCAL

WE LOVERS

6%

Andre Eaton Jr. -- Live Arts Theatre

CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

6%

Thomas Schnitzer/Sean Newman -- FOCAL

EVERYBODY

6%

Annabelle Wildes -- Renegade Theatre Company

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

5%

Sean Newman -- FoCal

FOOTLOOSE

5%

Paris Aguilar -- Players Guild at Sugar Hill

JEKYLL & HYDE

5%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

5%

Brian Gamel -- Woodstock Arts

INTO THE WOODS

5%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

4%

Brent Sheffield -- Woodstock Arts

GHOST: THE MUSICAL

4%

Noah Popp -- Marietta Theatre Company

RENT

4%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

PIPPIN

4%

Sean Newman -- The Holly

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

McKenzie McCart -- Renegade Theatre Company

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

3%

Dylan O'Donnell -- FOCAL

TUCK EVERLASTING

3%

Murray Mann -- ACT1 Theatre

CABARET

2%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

9%

Ben Perkins -- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

8%

Wesley Forlines -- Springer Opera House

FROZEN

8%

Dalton Hamilton -- City Springs Theatre Company

VENUS IN FUR

8%

Andre Eaton Jr. -- Live Arts Theatre

AT THE WEDDING

7%

Beate M. Czogalla -- Out Front Theatre Company

HAIRSPRAY

6%

David Reingold -- Out Front Theatre Company

RAGTIME

6%

Jacob Olson -- City Springs Theatre

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

6%

Toni Sterling -- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.

SKYLIGHT

4%

Becca Parker -- Live Arts Theatre

TRICK! THE MUSICAL

4%

David Reingold -- Out Front Theatre Company

WAITRESS

4%

Rachel Blackwell -- Aurora Theatre

A STRANGE LOOP

4%

Kevin Frazier -- Actor's Express

MOUSETRAP

4%

David Reingold -- Stage Door Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Thomas C. Hase -- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre

MILLIONS

3%

Sarah Woods -- The Alliance Theatre

MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND

3%

Stevie Roushdi -- Dad's Garage

IMMEDIATE FAMILY

2%

Lindsay Sharpless -- Out Front Theatre Company

THE THIN PLACE

2%

Hernando Claros -- Actor's Express

BUST

2%

Yi Zhao -- Alliance Theatre

DOUBT

2%

Joseph P. Monaghan III -- Actor's Express

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

1%

Mary Parker -- Actor's Express

SKELETON CREW

1%

Erica French -- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre

TAPAS

1%

Shelby Semands -- Academy Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

20%

Austin Boyett -- Red Phoenix Theatre Company

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

11%

Jolicia Ratliffe -- Marietta Theatre Company

WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL

8%

McKinley Starks/Cassie Pierson -- Theatre Macon

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

8%

Corey Speakman -- FoCal

PIPPIN

7%

Austin Boyett -- The Holly

INTO THE WOODS

6%

Laura Voss -- Macon Little Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

5%

Traci Davison -- ACT 1 Theater

ROCK OF AGES

5%

Lucas Tarrant -- Woodstock Arts

LITTLE WOMEN

5%

Barbara Macko -- Act1/Arcadia

JEKYLL & HYDE

4%

Laura Voss -- Macon Little Theatre

RENT

4%

Nestor Jaenz -- Macon Little Theatre

CAMELOT

4%

Dwayne Wright -- Harmony Theatre

CABARET

3%

Nestor Jaenz -- Macon Little Theatre

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

3%

Katy Simmons -- Wonder Playhouse

GODSPELL

3%

Lucas Tarrant -- Renegade Theatre Company

ANASTASIA

3%

Paul Jones -- The Augusta Players

ANASTASIA

2%

Laura Voss -- Macon Little Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

17%

Alli Reinhardt -- Out Front Theatre Company

BRIGHT STAR

13%

Kevin Sanders -- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

RAGTIME

12%

Miles Plant -- City Springs Theatre

WAITRESS

11%

Ann-Carol Pence -- Aurora Theatre

SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!

11%

Courtlyn Holt -- Springer Opera House

TRICK! THE MUSICAL

10%

Alli Reinhardt -- Out Front Theatre Company

HOT JAMBALAYA

8%

Javar La'trail Parker -- Dad's Garage

A STRANGE LOOP

7%

John Michael d'Haviland -- Actor's Express

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

6%

Kevin Sanders -- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

AMELIE

5%

Holt McCarley -- Horizon Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

12%

- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

9%

- Woodstock Arts

WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL

8%

- Theatre Macon

SHREK

6%

- Newnan Theatre Company

CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

5%

- FOCAL

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

4%

- Theatre Macon

FOOTLOOSE

4%

- Players Guild at Sugar Hill

HELLO, DOLLY!

4%

- FOCAL

TUCK EVERLASTING

4%

- ACT 1 Theater

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

3%

- Marietta Theatre Company

LITTLE WOMEN

3%

- Act1/Arcadia

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

3%

- Onstage Atlanta

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

- Renegade Theatre Company

JEKYLL & HYDE

3%

- Macon Little Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

3%

- Woodstock Arts

RENT

3%

- Macon Little Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

3%

- Macon Little Theatre

CAMELOT

2%

- Harmony Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

2%

- Woodstock Arts

ANASTASIA

2%

- The Augusta Players

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

2%

- Wonder Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

2%

- Perry Players

CABARET

2%

- Macon Little Theatre

SHE LOVES ME

2%

- Onstage Atlanta

ROCK OF AGES

2%

- Bellissima Productions

WAITRESS

14%

- Aurora Theatre

THE WIZ

13%

- Aurora Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

10%

- The Springer Opera House

BRIGHT STAR

9%

- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

8%

- Out Front Theatre Company

RAGTIME

8%

- City Springs Theatre

A STRANGE LOOP

7%

- Actor's Express

FROZEN

7%

- City Springs Theatre Company

HOT JAMBALAYA

5%

- Dad's Garage

TRICK! THE MUSICAL

5%

- Out Front Theatre Company

THE PRODUCERS

4%

- City Springs Theatre

AMELIE

3%

- Horizon Theatre

MILLIONS

3%

- The Alliance Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

2%

- City Springs Theatre

VOICES OF DONNIE HATHOWAY

1%

- Encore Movie and Film

SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE

25%

- Cotton Hall Theater

ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENTS

24%

- Onstage Atlanta

ANTIGONE

17%

- Renegade Theatre Company

EVERYBODY

14%

- Renegade Theatre Company

SECRETS WE KEEP

9%

- Keko Studios

WINTER YIELD

7%

- Vidalia Theatre Company

AUBADE

3%

- Momentum Arts

ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT

17%

- Onstage Atlanta

TRICK! THE MUSICAL

16%

- Out Front Theatre Company

HOT JAMBALAYA

15%

- Dad's Garage

MILLIONS

14%

- The Alliance Theatre

YOUNG JOHN LEWIS

11%

- Theatrical Outfit

BUST

9%

- Alliance Theatre

SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE

8%

- Live Arts Theatre

THIRD ACT DATING

4%

- Academy Theatre

VENUS

4%

- Theatrical Outfit

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

10%

Aminata Jalloh -- Woodstock Arts

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

8%

Asher Thornton -- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company

SHREK

5%

Adam Thornton -- Newnan Theatre Company

FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL

4%

Anna Ryan Clements -- Cotton Hall Theater

CABARET

3%

Alex Williams -- Macon Little Theatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

Calden Kelly -- FoCAL Center

HELLO, DOLLY!

3%

Megan Jurkovic -- Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL)

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

Kelly Love -- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company

JEKYLL & HYDE

3%

Jordan Ray -- Macon Little Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

2%

Delaney Circe -- Woodstock Arts

FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL

2%

Reagan Bellflower -- Cotton Hall Theater

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Cassidy Hall -- Macon Little Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Bryson Carter -- Theatre Macon

FOOTLOOSE

2%

Madelynn Moreno -- Players Guild at Sugar Hill

TUCK EVERLASTING

2%

Paschal Dueve -- ACT1 Theatre

DISASTER

2%

Melissa Matarrese -- Marietta Theatre Company

SHREK

2%

Coleman Ryan -- Newnan Theatre Company

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

Gavin Bass -- Renegade Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Ashley Stephens -- Macon Little Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

Blake Leslie -- Theatre Macon

TUCK EVERLASTING

2%

Blake Barrett -- ACT 1 Theater

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

2%

Noah Grant -- Theatre Macon

BRIGHT STAR

2%

Madison Smith -- Forsyth Academy of Performing Arts

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Tim Nagle -- Red Phoenix theatre Company

NEXT TO NORMAL

1%

Lauren Rosenzweig Martin -- Renegade Theatre Company

BRIGHT STAR

7%

Catherine Campbell -- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

THE WIZ

7%

Catara Brae -- Springer Opera House

ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT

6%

Allison Pratt -- Onstage Atlanta

A STRANGE LOOP

6%

Eddie Weaver -- Actor's Express

TRICK! THE MUSICAL

6%

Aavyn Lee -- Out Front Theatre Company

RAGTIME

4%

Kristine Reese -- City Springs Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

4%

Blake Fountain -- Out Front Theatre Company

HAIRSPRAY

4%

Caty Bergmark -- Out Front Theatre Company

WAITRESS

4%

Greg Hunter -- Aurora Theatre

HOT JAMBALAYA

4%

Trevor Rayshay Perry -- Dad's Garage

WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL

4%

Kailey Rhodes -- Theatre Macon

GREASE

3%

Christie Lamb -- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

TRICK! THE MUSICAL

3%

Will-Franklin Eller -- Out Front Theatre Company

SHE LOVES ME

3%

Kayla Perry -- Onstage Atlanta

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Christian Becerra -- The Springer Opera House

FROZEN

3%

Nick Walker Jones -- City Springs Theatre Company

AMELIE

3%

Anna Dvorak -- Horizon Theatre

SHE LOVES ME

3%

Allison Pratt -- Onstage Atlanta

MILLIONS

3%

Yair Keydar -- The Alliance Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

Michael Stiggers -- Aurora Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Itzik Cohen -- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre

RAGTIME

2%

Jonathan Christopher -- City Springs Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

Catherine Moulton -- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

A CHRISTMAS STORY

2%

Larren Woodward -- Springer Opera House

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

Domenic Jungling -- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

PROOF

10%

Halli Rider -- Holly Theater

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

6%

Lauren Tully -- FOCAL

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

5%

BJ Washington -- Cotton Hall Theater

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR

5%

Jack Strandburg -- Theatre Macon

THE MOUSETRAP

4%

Lauren Casola -- Players Guild at Sugar Hill

SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE

4%

David Wolfe -- Cotton Hall Theater

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

4%

Jane Kelly -- Onstage Atlanta

ANGELA IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

4%

Whitney Cochran -- Theatre Macon

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

4%

Lauren Casola -- Pumphouse players

THE CRUCIBLE

4%

Suzanne King -- Macon Little Theatre

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

4%

Jamie Goss -- FOCAL

EVERYBODY

3%

Greg Fields -- Renegade Theatre Company

MAE WEST'S THE DRAG

3%

Allen Cox -- Contemporary Classics

THE CRUCIBLE

3%

Tim Hinojosa -- Macon Little Theatre

DEEP FRIED MURDER

3%

Nan Stuart -- Cotton Hall Theater

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

2%

Nicholas Sostillio -- Theatre Macon

EVERYBODY

2%

Riley Rawson -- Renegade Theatre Company

BLACK COMEDY

2%

Nick Crebo -- Centerstage North

DOUBT

2%

Susan Goodwin -- Theatre Macon

SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE

2%

Mike Stuart -- Cotton Hall Theater

RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES

2%

Madison DeWitt -- The Augusta Players

CALIFORNIA SUITE

2%

Michael Stewart -- Macon Little Theatre

DEEP FRIED MURDER

2%

Janna Cobb -- Cotton Hall Theater

SECOND SAMUEL

2%

Jonathan Butler -- Cherokee Theater Company

SHILOH RULES

2%

Tia Nickole -- ACT1 Theatre

MARIE ANTOINETTE

10%

Alexandra Ficken -- Actor's Express

MISERY

7%

Meagan Cascone -- Springer Opera House

DEEP FRIED MURDER

7%

Vicki Phillips -- Cotton Hall Theater

HAMLET

7%

Mary Ruth Ralsten -- Shakespeare Tavern

IMMEDIATE FAMILY

5%

Catherine Campbell -- Outfront Theatre

DOUBT

5%

Tess Malis Kincaid -- Actor's Express

CHICKEN & BISCUITS

5%

Celeste Campbell -- Live Arts Theatre

VENUS IN FUR

5%

Andre Eaton Jr. -- Live Arts Theatre

SKELETON CREW

5%

Brenda Porter -- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre

DOUBT

5%

Justin Walker -- Actor's Express

MOUSETRAP

4%

J.L. Reed -- Stage Door Theatre

AT THE WEDDING

4%

Katie Wickline -- Out Front Theatre Company

BUST

4%

Cecil Butcher -- Alliance Theatre

CHICKEN & BISCUITS

4%

Rodney L. Johnson -- Live Arts Theatre

THIRD ACTING DATING

3%

Barbara Washington -- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre

SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE

3%

Princess king -- Live arts

IMMEDIATE FAMILY

3%

Irene Polk -- Out Front Theatre Company

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

3%

Lamar Cheston -- Actor's Express

IMMEDIATE FAMILY

2%

Kierra Danielle -- Outfront Theatre

IMMEDIATE FAMILY

2%

Jason Jamal Ligon -- Out Front Theatre Company

MARIE ANTOINETTE

2%

Matt Busch -- Actor's Express

CRY IT OUT

1%

Cara Mantella -- Stage Door Theatre

I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES

1%

Rob Raissle -- Academy Theatre

VENUS IN FUR

1%

Liz McMurran -- Live Arts Theatre

TAPAS

1%

Keith Franklin -- Academy Theatre

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

11%

- FOCAL

THE CRUCIBLE

10%

- Macon Little Theatre

SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE

10%

- Cotton Hall Theater

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR

9%

- Theatre Macon

THE MOUSETRAP

8%

- Players Guild at Sugar Hill

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

6%

- Pumphouse players

PROOF

5%

- Holly Theater

MACBITCHES

5%

- Pumphouse Players

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

4%

- Onstage Atlanta

RADIO T.B.S.

4%

- Lionheart Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

4%

- Mad Artists' Entertainment

BLACK COMEDY

4%

- Centerstage North

EVERYBODY

3%

- Renegade Theatre Company

RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES

3%

- The Augusta Players

CALIFORNIA SUITE

3%

- Macon Little Theatre

ANTIGONE

2%

- Renegade Theatre Company

WE LOVERS

2%

- Live Arts Theatre

DUCK HUNTER SHOOTS ANGEL

2%

- Centerstage North

MAE WEST'S THE DRAG

2%

- Contemporary Classics

SHILOH RULES

1%

- ACT1 Theatre

HAY FEVER

1%

- Live Arts Theatre

MARIE ANTOINETTE

11%

- Actor's Express

COMEDY OF ERRORS

11%

- Shakespeare Tavern

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

10%

- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.

MISERY

9%

- Springer Opera House

AT THE WEDDING

8%

- Out Front Theatre Company

THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III

8%

- Atlanta Shakespeare Company

CHICKEN & BISCUITS

7%

- Live Arts Theatre

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

7%

- Actor's Express

DOUBT

6%

- Actor's Express

ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT

6%

- Onstage Atlanta

IMMEDIATE FAMILY

3%

- Out Front Theatre Company

THE THIN PLACE

3%

- Actor's Express

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

3%

- Theatrical Outfit

THIRD ACT DATING

3%

- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre

SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE

3%

- Live arts

STOP KISS

2%

- The Blackout Company

I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES

2%

- Academy Theatre

MACBETH

50%

- Atlanta Opera

THE MAGIC FLUTE

30%

- Atlanta Opera

SEMELE

10%

- Atlanta Opera

SIEGFRIED

9%

- Atlanta Opera

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

20%

Anna and Eric Bragg -- Red Phoenix Theatre Company

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

10%

Vicki Glembocki -- FoCAL Center

SWEENEY TODD

8%

Josh Apke -- Bainbridge Little Theater

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

7%

Patrick Hamilton -- Theatre Macon

ANYTHING GOES

7%

Micah Martin -- Woodstock Arts

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

5%

Chance Harbin -- Marietta Theatre Company

TUCK EVERLASTING

5%

Drew Davison -- ACT1 Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

5%

Brian Gamel -- Woodstock Arts

WE LOVERS

5%

Becca Parker & Rodney L. Johnson -- Live Arts Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

4%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

4%

Diane Watts -- Act1/Arcadia

JEKYLL & HYDE

4%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

CABARET

3%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

BIG FISH

3%

Eric Bragg -- Red Phoenix Theatre Company

RENT

3%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

THE CRUCIBLE

2%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

ANASTASIA

2%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

ANNIE

1%

Kevin Reynolds and Dave Goetz -- The Augusta Players

CALIFORNIA SUITE

1%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

13%

Alexander Lisiyansky -- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre

SKYLIGHT

9%

Andre Eaton Jr. -- Live Arts Theatre

HOT JAMBALAYA

8%

Elisabeth Cooper -- Dad's Garage

FROZEN

6%

Jacob Olson -- City Springs Theatre Company

WAITRESS

6%

Shannon Robert -- Aurora Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

6%

Sydney Lee -- Out Front Theatre Company

RAGTIME

5%

Jacob Olson -- City Springs Theatre

TRICK! THE MUSICAL

5%

John Atwell -- Out Front Theatre Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

5%

Walter Pigford -- Springer Opera House

A STRANGE LOOP

4%

Seamus M. Bourne -- Actor's Express

ALADIN AND THE MAGIC LAMP

4%

Art Moore -- Aris & Academy Theatre

MISERY

4%

Gage Williams -- Springer Opera House

JERSEY BOYS

3%

Walter Pigford -- Springer Opera House

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

3%

Manda Costoulas -- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

At The Wedding

3%

Patrick Hamilton -- Out Front Theatre Company

AMELIE

3%

Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay -- Horizon Theatre

MILLIONS

3%

Miguel Urbino -- The Alliance Theatre

DOUBT

2%

Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay -- Actor's Express

BUST

2%

Matt Saunders -- Alliance Theatre

MARIE ANTOINETTE

2%

Kat Conley -- Actor's Express

SKELETON CREW

2%

Juana Harper -- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre

THIRD ACT DATING

1%

Juana Harper -- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre

THE THIN PLACE

1%

Ramey Ward -- Actor's Express

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

20%

Austin Boyett -- Red Phoenix Theatre Company

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

15%

Craig Lovell -- FoCAL Center

INTO THE WOODS

12%

JP Haynie/Laura Voss -- Macon Little Theatre

WAITRESS

11%

Kenneth Jones -- Theatre Macon

LITTLE WOMEN

8%

Zander Krenger -- Marietta Theatre Company

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

6%

Craig Lovell -- FOCAL

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

6%

Robert Drake -- Menagerie Theatre

ANASTASIA

6%

Tim Hinojosa -- Macon Little Theatre

EVERYBODY

5%

Malone McMichael -- Renegade Theatre Company

TUCK EVERLASTING

4%

Spencer Godshall -- ACT1 Theatre

CAMELOT

4%

Mark & Briana Taylor -- Harmony Theatre

WE LOVERS

3%

Victoria Nation -- Live Arts Theatre

WAITRESS

17%

Anna Lee -- Aurora Theatre

RAGTIME

13%

Anthony Narciso -- City Springs Theatre

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

8%

Jeremiah Davison -- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.

FROZEN

8%

Anthony Narisco -- City Springs Theatre Company

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

Dan Moses Schreier -- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

7%

Brady Brown -- Out Front Theatre Company

TRICK! THE MUSICAL

5%

Brady Brown -- Out Front Theatre Company

MOUSETRAP

5%

Omari Joseph -- Stage Door Theatre

TAPAS

4%

Sydney Webb -- Academy Theatre

VENUS IN FUR

3%

Morgan Gresham -- Live Arts Theatre

IMMEDIATE FAMILY

3%

Donovan Lewis -- Out Front Theatre Company

SKELETON CREW

3%

Robert Drake -- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre

AT THE WEDDING

3%

Donovan Lewis -- Out Front Theatre Company

THE THIN PLACE

3%

Dan Bauman -- Actor's Express

MARIE ANTOINETTE

3%

Jon Nooner -- Actor's Express

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

2%

Jeremiah Davison -- Actor's Express

DOUBT

2%

Mikaela Frasier -- Actor's Express

BUST

2%

Mikaal Sulaiman -- Alliance Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

6%

Abigail Watson -- Theatre Macon

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

6%

Kelly Love -- Red Phoenix Theater Company

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

5%

Tim Nagle -- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company

TUCK EVERLASTING

4%

Aiden Yates -- ACT 1 Theater

BRIGHT STAR

3%

Bethany Barnes -- Forsyth Academy of Performing Arts Company

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Blake Leslie -- Macon Little Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

Jackson Baughman -- Red Phoenix Theatre Company

RENT

3%

Alex Williams -- Macon Little Theatre

FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL

3%

Brianna Smith -- Cotton Hall Theater

CAMELOT

2%

Steven Miller -- Harmony Theatre

FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL

2%

Harlieanne Williams -- Cotton Hall Theater

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

2%

Andrew Mozingo -- Theatre Macon

RENT

2%

Ashley Stephens -- Macon Little Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

Noah Grant -- Theatre Macon

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Ryan Washington -- Bainbridge Little Theater

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Vickie Zuffoletti -- Marietta Theatre Company

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

Wanyu Yang -- Renegade Theatre Company

ANYTHING GOES

2%

Nathan Dawkins -- Woodstock Arts

ROCK OF AGES

2%

Darrell Meeks -- Woodstock Arts

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

Elyssa Lakin -- Renegade Theatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

2%

Kim Norton -- FoCal

ANASTASIA

2%

Andrew Strickland -- Macon Little Theatre

CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

2%

Kim Kelley Norton -- FOCAL

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Jordan Ray -- Macon Little Theatre

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

2%

Ginny Mendez -- Wonder Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

9%

Allie Hill -- Out Front Theatre Company

BRIGHT STAR

7%

Carly Ann Lovell -- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

A STRANGE LOOP

5%

Aliciona Strothers -- Actor's Express

BRIGHT STAR

4%

Andrew Mozingo -- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Amanda Fallon Smith -- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre

SHE LOVES ME

4%

Barry West -- Onstage Atlanta

WAITRESS

4%

Kari Twyman -- Aurora Theatre

THE WIZ

4%

Craig Terrell -- Springer Opera House

THE WIZ

4%

Sterling McClary -- Springer Opera House

BRIGHT STAR

4%

Taylor Harrell -- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

THE WIZ

3%

Shuga Henry -- Springer Opera House

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Andrew Goodall -- Out Front Theatre Company

TRICK! THE MUSICAL

3%

Leah Keelan -- Out Front Theatre Company

MILLIONS

3%

Billy Harrigan Tighe -- The Alliance Theatre

FROZEN

2%

Michael Stiggers -- City Springs Theatre Company

HOT JAMBALAYA

2%

Sully Brown -- Dad's Garage

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

Jasmine Ellis -- Aurora Theatre

SHE LOVES ME

2%

James Wood -- Onstage Atlanta

ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT

2%

Kierra Danielle -- Onstage Atlanta

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Jacob Nixon -- Springer Opera House

RAGTIME

2%

Megan K. Hill -- City Springs Theatre

HOT JAMBALAYA

2%

Charis Sellick -- Dad's Garage

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Kayce Denise -- Out Front Theatre Company

THE WIZ

2%

Greg Hunter -- Aurora Theatre

HOT JAMBALAYA

2%

Christina Cusack-Curbelo -- Dad's Garage

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

11%

Barbara Macko -- FOCAL

THE CRUCIBLE

9%

Addie Page Munn -- Macon Little Theatre

SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE

7%

Crystal Crozier -- Cotton Hall Theater

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

6%

Donny Sadler -- Mad Artists' Entertainment

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

5%

Lauren Quesnel -- Menagerie Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

4%

Tom Morris -- Theatre Macon

THE CRUCIBLE

4%

JP Haynie -- Macon Little Theatre

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR

4%

Marquell Gilbert -- Theatre Macon

THE CRUCIBLE

3%

Elliott Wall -- Macon Little Theatre

PROOF

3%

Jesse McWorter -- Holly Theater

SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE

3%

Stephanie Andrews -- Cotton Hall Theater

DEEP FRIED MURDER

3%

Debbie Sloan -- Cotton Hall Theater

DEEP FRIED MURDER

3%

Vanita Turner -- Cotton Hall Theater

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR

3%

Lizamar Nieves-Hamilton -- Theatre Macon

DUCK HUNTER SHOOTS ANGEL

3%

Nick Crebo -- Centerstage North

EVERYBODY

2%

Brooke Erin Smith -- Renegade Theatre Company

CALIFORNIA SUITE

2%

Dana Dixon -- Macon Little Theatre

MAE WEST'S THE DRAG

2%

Steven Miller -- Contemporary Classics

EVERYBODY

2%

James Cogswell -- Renegade Theatre Company

HAY FEVER

2%

D. Norris -- Live Arts Theatre

DEEP FRIED MURDER

2%

Grace Anne Henley -- Cotton Hall Theater

EVERYBODY

2%

Mallory Ivy -- Renegade Theatre Company

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Reagan Hope Moore -- Menagerie Theatre

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR

2%

Patrick Hamilton -- Theatre Macon

CALIFORNIA SUITE

2%

Tom Morris -- Macon Little Theatre

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

13%

Zora Umeadi -- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

9%

Andrew Benator -- Theatrical Outfit

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

8%

Asha Basha Duniani -- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.

MOUSETRAP

8%

Cory Phelps -- Stage Door Theatre

IMMEDIATE FAMILY

6%

Elliott Young -- Out Front Theatre Company

AT THE WEDDING

6%

Wanyu Yang -- Out Front Theatre Company

DOUBT

6%

Tiffany Denise Hobbs -- Actor's Express

THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III

5%

Destiny Danielle -- Atlanta Shakespeare Company

STOP KISS

5%

Kierra Danielle -- The Blackout Company

SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE

4%

Lauren Casola -- Live arts

BUST

4%

Raymond Anthony Thomas -- Alliance Theatre

AT THE WEDDING

4%

Sofía Palmero -- Out Front Theatre Company

MARIE ANTOINETTE

4%

Matthew Busch -- Actor's Express

DOUBT

4%

Sarah Velasco -- Actor's Express

CHICKEN & BISCUITS

3%

Derek Zakari -- Live Arts Theatre

THIRD ACT DATING

2%

Steve Prior -- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre

SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE

2%

Rodney L. Johnson -- Live Arts Theatre

THE THIN PLACE

2%

Kathleen Wattis Kettrey -- Actor's Express

I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES

2%

Lynna Schmidt -- Academy Theatre

TAPAS

1%

S-Netchem Hetep -- Academy Theatre

EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHATELET

1%

Karine Dieuvil -- Theatre Du Reve

BIG FISH

21%

- Red Phoenix Theatre Company

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

17%

- Theatre Macon

SEUSSICAL

13%

- Macon Little Theatre

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

11%

- Lion Heart theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

7%

- Marietta Theatre Company

MARY POPPINS

7%

- Red Phoenix

HOW I BECAME A PIRATE

7%

- Woodstock Arts

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

6%

- Marietta Performing Arts Center

RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES

4%

- The Augusta Players

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

4%

- Wonder Playhouse

THE DESCENDANTS

3%

- Marietta Sixth Grade Academy

FROZEN

33%

- City Springs Theatre Company

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

20%

- Synchronicity

SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!

18%

- Springer Opera House

MILO IMAGINES THE UNIVERSE

11%

- Alliance Theatre

THREE LITTLE BIRDS

10%

- Springer Opera House

SPOOKHOUSE ANNIE

9%

- Center for Puppetry Arts

14%

Woodstock Arts

14%

The Red Phoenix Theatre Company

8%

Theatre Macon

7%

Macon Little Theatre

7%

Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL)

7%

Cotton Hall Theater

5%

Marietta Theatre Company

4%

Players Guild at Sugar Hill (The Eagle Theater @ Sugar Hill)

4%

Newnan Theatre Company

3%

ACT 1 Theater

3%

The Holly Theatre

3%

Renegade Theatre Company

2%

Lionheart Theatre

2%

Menagerie Theatre

2%

Wonder Playhouse

2%

Harmony Theatre

1%

Snellville Performing Arts

1%

The Augusta Players

1%

CenterStage North

1%

Perry Players

1%

Bellissima Productions

1%

Mad Artists' Entertainment

1%

BlackOut Performance Company

1%

Live Arts

1%

The Alley Stage

13%

City Springs Theatre Company

10%

The Alliance Theatre

8%

Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

8%

Out Front Theatre Company

7%

Springer Opera House

7%

Aurora Theatre

7%

Dad's Garage

6%

Onstage Atlanta

6%

Alliance Theatre

6%

Shakespeare Tavern

5%

Actor's Express

4%

Live Arts Theatre

4%

The Atlanta Opera

3%

Center for Puppetry Arts

3%

Theatrical Outfit

2%

Stage Door Theatre

2%

Academy Theatre

