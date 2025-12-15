Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; WAITRESS Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Kelly Love
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Red Phoenix
41%
Donny Sadler
- BROADWAY CABARET
- Mad Artists' Entertainment
23%
Jazlynn Dunn
- TASTE OF BROADWAY: ENCORE! (STARS FROM OPEN;STAY)
- Snellville Performing arts
22%
Logan Marber
- AN EVENING OF HOLIDAY MUSIC
- Milton Arts Council
14%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Anna Bragg
- BIG FISH
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
17%
Carly Berg Lovell
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- FOCAL
9%
Richard Frazier
- THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Theatre Macon
8%
Kari Twyman
- FOOTLOOSE
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
7%
Kailey Moster
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCAL Center
6%
Bonnie Dixon
- ROCK OF AGES
- Bellissima Productions
5%
Janie Young
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- OnStage Atlanta
5%
Zac Phelps
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Marietta Theatre Company
4%
Leah Boresow Groover
- ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
4%
Brett Taylor
- HAIRSPRAY
- Perry Players
4%
Cassidy Hall
- SEUSSICAL
- Macon little theatre
4%
JP Haynie
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Veronica Volk
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT 1 Theater
3%
Erika Fassalt
- NEWSIES
- Lolek's Storytellers
3%
Madison Montgomery
- ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
3%
Stephanie Gore
- CABARET
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
McKenzie McCart, Megan Friddle
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%
Shannon Champion
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Wonder Playhouse
2%
Stephanie Gore
- RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Tonya Strain
- ANASTASIA
- The Augusta Players
1%
Michael Short
- SHE LOVES ME
- Onstage Atlanta
1%
D.Norris
- WE LOVERS
- Live Arts Theatre
1%
Shannon Champion
- COMPANY
- Mad Artists' Entertainment
1%
Shelsy Tity
- GODSPELL (2012)
- Renegade Theatre Company
1%
Shannon Maldonado
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Wonder Playhouse
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Keith McCoy
- THE WIZ
- Springer Opera House
11%
Dawn Parker
- BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
11%
Atarius Armstrong
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
9%
Caitlin Belcik
- FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
9%
Kari Twyman
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
9%
Atarius Armstrong
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
8%
Todd L. Underwood
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
7%
Amber Brown
- VENUS IN FUR
- Live Arts Theatre
6%
Kari Twyman
- HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
6%
Keith McCoy
- SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!
- Springer Opera House
6%
Jonathan Bryant
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
5%
Emily Dee
- MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND
- Dad's Garage
4%
Tyler Sarkis
- MURDER ON THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Michael Short
- SHE LOVES ME
- Onstage Atlanta
4%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Anna Bragg
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
13%
Shelley Kuhen
- WAITRESS
- Theatre Macon
12%
Anna Bragg
- BIG FISH
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
8%
Mikaela Berta
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
6%
Julie Marcigliano
- CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FOCAL
6%
Julie Marcigliano
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- FOCAL
6%
Lauren Casola
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
5%
Abi Apter
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
5%
Jordan Irvine
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Marietta Theatre Company
5%
Maggie Parks
- FOOTLOOSE
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
4%
Gabrielle Meyers
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Woodstock Arts
4%
Anna Pyron & Karen Karns
- ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
4%
Gabi Meyers
- ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
4%
Angel Moore
- HAY FEVER
- Live Arts Theatre
3%
Jessica Williams
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre Company
3%
Jessica Williams
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Act1/Arcadia
3%
Melanie Mills
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Wonder Playhouse
3%
Celeste Chapman
- ANTIGONE
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%
Jo Groves
- ANNIE
- The Augusta Players
2%
Lauren Casola
- HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES
- Lionheart
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Alice Neff
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
15%
Jarrod Barnes
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.
9%
Alex Allison
- WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- Springer Opera House
8%
Vita Tzykun
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre
8%
Jay Reynolds
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
8%
Ryan Moller
- FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
7%
Santo Loquasto
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
7%
Jennifer Schottstaedt
- MARIE ANTOINETTE
- Actor's Express
6%
Eric Griffis
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
5%
Manda Costoulas
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
5%
Scottie Rowell
- MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND
- Dad's Garage
5%
Catherine Zuber
- MILLIONS
- The Alliance Theatre
4%
Lauren Casola
- SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE
- Live Arts
3%
Jordan Hermitt
- CHICKEN & BISCUITS
- Live Arts Theatre
3%
Eliza Rainey
- AT THE WEDDING
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%
Immediate Family
- BERKEKEY PILLAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
2%
April Carswell
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Theatrical Outfit
2%Best Dance Production (Non-Professional) SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
29%THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Theatre Macon
25%HELLO, DOLLY!
- Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL)
24%ROCK OF AGES
- Bellissima Productions
12%COMPANY
- Mad Artists' Entertainment
10%Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Denzel Taylor
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Woodstock Arts
12%
Eric Bragg
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
11%
Carly Ann Lovell
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- FOCAL
8%
Dawn Phipps & Katie Speakman
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCal
5%
Brett Taylor
- HAIRSPRAY
- Perry Players
5%
Loren Castro
- SHREK
- Newnan Theatre Company
4%
Richard Frazier
- WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL
- Theatre Macon
4%
Drew Davison
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT 1 Theater
4%
Richard Frazier
- THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Theatre Macon
3%
Kari Twyman
- FOOTLOOSE
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
3%
Charlie Miller
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- OnStage Atlanta
3%
Cathe Payne
- SHE LOVES ME
- OnStage Atlanta
3%
Diane Watts
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Act1/Arcadia
3%
Luke Kasner
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Marietta Theatre Company
3%
Sean Newman
- PIPPIN
- The Holly
3%
Eric Bragg
- BIG FISH
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
3%
JP Haynie
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
JP Haynie
- RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Madison Montgomery
- ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
2%
Jeanette Maldonado
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Wonder Playhouse
2%
Julie Resh
- CAMELOT
- Harmony Theatre
2%
JP Haynie
- INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Michael Stewart
- ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
2%
McKenzie McCart
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%
Tyler Webster
- COMPANY
- Mad Artists' Entertainment
2%Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Amanda Wansa Morgan
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
14%
Dawn Parker
- BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
12%
Amanda Washington
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
8%
Robert W. Schneider
- FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
8%
Candy McLellan
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Aurora Theatre
8%
Keith McCoy
- THE WIZ
- Springer Opera House
7%
Candy McLellan Davison
- HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
7%
Cathe Hall Payne
- SHE LOVES ME
- Onstage Atlanta
6%
Tomer Zvulun
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre
6%
Justin Kalin
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
5%
Greg Hunter
- SPONGEBOB: THE MUSICAL
- Aurora Theatre
5%
Keith McCoy
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Springer Opera House
5%
Paul Conroy
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Thomas W. Jones II
- YOUNG JOHN LEWIS
- Theatrical Outfit
3%
Keith McCoy
- SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!
- Springer Opera House
3%Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Bella Marcigliano
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Arcadia Theater Inc.
11%
Will Murdock
- GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
10%
JP Haynie
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
9%
Barry West
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Onstage Atlanta
8%
Jim Crisp
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Theatre Macon
8%
Diane Watts
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- FOCAL
8%
Isaac St Laurent
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
6%
Sean Newman
- PROOF
- Holly Theater
5%
Ethan brooks
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Pumphouse players
5%
Becca Parker & Andre Eaton Jr.
- HAY FEVER
- Live Arts Theatre
5%
Kristi Taylor
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Menagerie Theatre
4%
Hailee Zuniga
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
3%
Roy Lewis
- RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES
- The Augusta Players
3%
Corey Beattie, Shelby Brown, Adam Manchester
- ANTIGONE
- Renegade Theatre Company
3%
Gail Johnson
- CALIFORNIA SUITE
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Rick Harper
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Mad Artists' Entertainment
2%
Hailee Beltzhoover Zuniga
- SHILOH RULES
- ACT1 Theatre
2%
Jeffrey Liu
- WE LOVERS
- Live Arts Theatre
2%
Julie Taliaferro
- DUCK HUNTER SHOOTS ANGEL
- Centerstage North
2%Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Adam King
- COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Shakespeare Tavern
14%
Ibi Owolabi
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.
10%
Amanda Lee Williams
- MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND
- Dad's Garage
9%
Jaclyn Hoffmann
- MOUSETRAP
- Stage Door Theatre
7%
Thandiwe De Shazor
- IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Out Front Theatre Company
7%
Freddie Ashley
- DOUBT
- Actor's Express
6%
J.L. Reed
- THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III
- Atlanta Shakespeare Company
6%
Becca Parker
- CHICKEN & BISCUITS
- Live Arts Theatre
6%
Jennifer Alice Acker
- AT THE WEDDING
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Morgan Jones & Shenochia Jordan
- SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE
- Live Arts Theatre
4%
Robert Drake & Shelby Semands
- TAPAS
- Academy Theatre
4%
Immediate Family
- THANDIWE DESHAZOR
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Donya K. Washington
- MARIE ANTOINETTE
- Actor's Express
4%
Eric J. Little
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- Actor's Express
3%
Matt Torney
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Theatrical Outfit
3%
Becca Parker
- VENUS IN FUR
- Live Arts Theatre
3%
Brenda Porter
- THIRD ACT DATING
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
2%
Freddie Ashley
- THE THIN PLACE
- Actor's Express
2%Best Ensemble (Non-Professional) SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
10%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Woodstock Arts
9%SHREK
- Newnan Theatre Company
7%SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
7%THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Theatre Macon
6%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCAL Center
4%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Wonder Playhouse
3%THE MOUSETRAP
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
3%RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
3%DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Marietta Theatre Company
3%HELLO, DOLLY!
- FOCAL
3%PIPPIN
- The Holly
3%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre Company
3%ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Onstage Atlanta
3%ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
2%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Pumphouse players
2%TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT 1 Theater
2%HAIRSPRAY
- Perry Players
2%ROCK OF AGES
- Bellissima Productions
2%JEKYLL & HYDE
- Macon Little Theatre
2%INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
2%ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
2%BIG FISH
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
2%RADIO T.B.S.
- Lionheart Theatre
2%THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- FOCAL
2%Best Ensemble (Professional) THE WIZ
- Springer Opera House
11%BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
10%RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
8%HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
7%YOUNG JOHN LEWIS
- Theatrical Outfit
5%MOUSETRAP
- Stage Door Theatre
5%FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
5%A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
5%THE PRODUCERS
- City Springs Theatre
4%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Springer Opera House
4%HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
4%AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III
- Shakespeare Tavern
4%SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!
- Springer Opera House
3%COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Shakespeare Tavern
3%MURDER ON THE POLAR EXPRESS
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%MILLIONS
- The Alliance Theatre
3%DOUBT
- Actor's Express
2%CHICKEN & BISCUITS
- Live Arts Theatre
2%SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE
- Live Arts
2%IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Out Front Theatre Company
2%MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND
- Dad's Garage
2%TAPAS
- Academy Theatre
2%TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- Actor's Express
1%THIRD ACT DATING
- Academy Theatre
1%THE THIN PLACE
- Actor's Express
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Eric Bragg
- BIG FISH
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
16%
Richard Frazier
- SWEENEY TODD
- Theatre Macon
9%
Dylan O'Donnell
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- FOCAL
6%
Andre Eaton Jr.
- WE LOVERS
- Live Arts Theatre
6%
Thomas Schnitzer/Sean Newman
- CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FOCAL
6%
Annabelle Wildes
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
6%
Sean Newman
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCal
5%
Paris Aguilar
- FOOTLOOSE
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
5%
JP Haynie
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Macon Little Theatre
5%
Brian Gamel
- ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
5%
JP Haynie
- INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
5%
Brent Sheffield
- ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
4%
Noah Popp
- GHOST: THE MUSICAL
- Marietta Theatre Company
4%
JP Haynie
- RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
4%
Sean Newman
- PIPPIN
- The Holly
4%
McKenzie McCart
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre Company
3%
Dylan O'Donnell
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- FOCAL
3%
Murray Mann
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT1 Theatre
3%
JP Haynie
- CABARET
- Macon Little Theatre
2%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Ben Perkins
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
9%
Wesley Forlines
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Springer Opera House
8%
Dalton Hamilton
- FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
8%
Andre Eaton Jr.
- VENUS IN FUR
- Live Arts Theatre
8%
Beate M. Czogalla
- AT THE WEDDING
- Out Front Theatre Company
7%
David Reingold
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
6%
Jacob Olson
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
6%
Toni Sterling
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.
6%
Becca Parker
- SKYLIGHT
- Live Arts Theatre
4%
David Reingold
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Rachel Blackwell
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
4%
Kevin Frazier
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
4%
David Reingold
- MOUSETRAP
- Stage Door Theatre
4%
Thomas C. Hase
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre
4%
Sarah Woods
- MILLIONS
- The Alliance Theatre
3%
Stevie Roushdi
- MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND
- Dad's Garage
3%
Lindsay Sharpless
- IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Out Front Theatre Company
2%
Hernando Claros
- THE THIN PLACE
- Actor's Express
2%
Yi Zhao
- BUST
- Alliance Theatre
2%
Joseph P. Monaghan III
- DOUBT
- Actor's Express
2%
Mary Parker
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- Actor's Express
1%
Erica French
- SKELETON CREW
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
1%
Shelby Semands
- TAPAS
- Academy Theatre
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Austin Boyett
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
20%
Jolicia Ratliffe
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Marietta Theatre Company
11%
McKinley Starks/Cassie Pierson
- WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL
- Theatre Macon
8%
Corey Speakman
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCal
8%
Austin Boyett
- PIPPIN
- The Holly
7%
Laura Voss
- INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
6%
Traci Davison
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT 1 Theater
5%
Lucas Tarrant
- ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
5%
Barbara Macko
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Act1/Arcadia
5%
Laura Voss
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Macon Little Theatre
4%
Nestor Jaenz
- RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
4%
Dwayne Wright
- CAMELOT
- Harmony Theatre
4%
Nestor Jaenz
- CABARET
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Katy Simmons
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Wonder Playhouse
3%
Lucas Tarrant
- GODSPELL
- Renegade Theatre Company
3%
Paul Jones
- ANASTASIA
- The Augusta Players
3%
Laura Voss
- ANASTASIA
- Macon Little Theatre
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Alli Reinhardt
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
17%
Kevin Sanders
- BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
13%
Miles Plant
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
12%
Ann-Carol Pence
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
11%
Courtlyn Holt
- SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!
- Springer Opera House
11%
Alli Reinhardt
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
10%
Javar La'trail Parker
- HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
8%
John Michael d'Haviland
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
7%
Kevin Sanders
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
6%
Holt McCarley
- AMELIE
- Horizon Theatre
5%Best Musical (Non-Professional) SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
12%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Woodstock Arts
9%WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL
- Theatre Macon
8%SHREK
- Newnan Theatre Company
6%CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FOCAL
5%THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Theatre Macon
4%FOOTLOOSE
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
4%HELLO, DOLLY!
- FOCAL
4%TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT 1 Theater
4%DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Marietta Theatre Company
3%LITTLE WOMEN
- Act1/Arcadia
3%ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Onstage Atlanta
3%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre Company
3%JEKYLL & HYDE
- Macon Little Theatre
3%ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
3%RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
3%INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
3%CAMELOT
- Harmony Theatre
2%ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
2%ANASTASIA
- The Augusta Players
2%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Wonder Playhouse
2%HAIRSPRAY
- Perry Players
2%CABARET
- Macon Little Theatre
2%SHE LOVES ME
- Onstage Atlanta
2%ROCK OF AGES
- Bellissima Productions
2%Best Musical (Professional) WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
14%THE WIZ
- Aurora Theatre
13%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Springer Opera House
10%BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
9%HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
8%RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
8%A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
7%FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
7%HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
5%TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
5%THE PRODUCERS
- City Springs Theatre
4%AMELIE
- Horizon Theatre
3%MILLIONS
- The Alliance Theatre
3%THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
2%BEAUTIFUL
- City Springs Theatre
2%VOICES OF DONNIE HATHOWAY
- Encore Movie and Film
1%Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
25%ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENTS
- Onstage Atlanta
24%ANTIGONE
- Renegade Theatre Company
17%EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
14%SECRETS WE KEEP
- Keko Studios
9%WINTER YIELD
- Vidalia Theatre Company
7%AUBADE
- Momentum Arts
3%Best New Play Or Musical (Professional) ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT
- Onstage Atlanta
17%TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
16%HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
15%MILLIONS
- The Alliance Theatre
14%YOUNG JOHN LEWIS
- Theatrical Outfit
11%BUST
- Alliance Theatre
9%SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE
- Live Arts Theatre
8%THIRD ACT DATING
- Academy Theatre
4%VENUS
- Theatrical Outfit
4%Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Aminata Jalloh
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Woodstock Arts
10%
Asher Thornton
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
8%
Adam Thornton
- SHREK
- Newnan Theatre Company
5%
Anna Ryan Clements
- FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL
- Cotton Hall Theater
4%
Alex Williams
- CABARET
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Calden Kelly
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCAL Center
3%
Megan Jurkovic
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL)
3%
Kelly Love
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
3%
Jordan Ray
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Delaney Circe
- ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
2%
Reagan Bellflower
- FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL
- Cotton Hall Theater
2%
Cassidy Hall
- INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Bryson Carter
- SWEENEY TODD
- Theatre Macon
2%
Madelynn Moreno
- FOOTLOOSE
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
2%
Paschal Dueve
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT1 Theatre
2%
Melissa Matarrese
- DISASTER
- Marietta Theatre Company
2%
Coleman Ryan
- SHREK
- Newnan Theatre Company
2%
Gavin Bass
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%
Ashley Stephens
- INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Blake Leslie
- WAITRESS
- Theatre Macon
2%
Blake Barrett
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT 1 Theater
2%
Noah Grant
- THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Theatre Macon
2%
Madison Smith
- BRIGHT STAR
- Forsyth Academy of Performing Arts
2%
Tim Nagle
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Red Phoenix theatre Company
2%
Lauren Rosenzweig Martin
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre Company
1%Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Catherine Campbell
- BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
7%
Catara Brae
- THE WIZ
- Springer Opera House
7%
Allison Pratt
- ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT
- Onstage Atlanta
6%
Eddie Weaver
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
6%
Aavyn Lee
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
6%
Kristine Reese
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
4%
Blake Fountain
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Caty Bergmark
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Greg Hunter
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
4%
Trevor Rayshay Perry
- HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
4%
Kailey Rhodes
- WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL
- Theatre Macon
4%
Christie Lamb
- GREASE
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
3%
Will-Franklin Eller
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%
Kayla Perry
- SHE LOVES ME
- Onstage Atlanta
3%
Christian Becerra
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Springer Opera House
3%
Nick Walker Jones
- FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
3%
Anna Dvorak
- AMELIE
- Horizon Theatre
3%
Allison Pratt
- SHE LOVES ME
- Onstage Atlanta
3%
Yair Keydar
- MILLIONS
- The Alliance Theatre
3%
Michael Stiggers
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
2%
Itzik Cohen
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre
2%
Jonathan Christopher
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
2%
Catherine Moulton
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
2%
Larren Woodward
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Springer Opera House
2%
Domenic Jungling
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Halli Rider
- PROOF
- Holly Theater
10%
Lauren Tully
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- FOCAL
6%
BJ Washington
- GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
5%
Jack Strandburg
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Theatre Macon
5%
Lauren Casola
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
4%
David Wolfe
- SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
4%
Jane Kelly
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Onstage Atlanta
4%
Whitney Cochran
- ANGELA IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Theatre Macon
4%
Lauren Casola
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Pumphouse players
4%
Suzanne King
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
4%
Jamie Goss
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- FOCAL
4%
Greg Fields
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
3%
Allen Cox
- MAE WEST'S THE DRAG
- Contemporary Classics
3%
Tim Hinojosa
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Nan Stuart
- DEEP FRIED MURDER
- Cotton Hall Theater
3%
Nicholas Sostillio
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Theatre Macon
2%
Riley Rawson
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%
Nick Crebo
- BLACK COMEDY
- Centerstage North
2%
Susan Goodwin
- DOUBT
- Theatre Macon
2%
Mike Stuart
- SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
2%
Madison DeWitt
- RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES
- The Augusta Players
2%
Michael Stewart
- CALIFORNIA SUITE
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Janna Cobb
- DEEP FRIED MURDER
- Cotton Hall Theater
2%
Jonathan Butler
- SECOND SAMUEL
- Cherokee Theater Company
2%
Tia Nickole
- SHILOH RULES
- ACT1 Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Alexandra Ficken
- MARIE ANTOINETTE
- Actor's Express
10%
Meagan Cascone
- MISERY
- Springer Opera House
7%
Vicki Phillips
- DEEP FRIED MURDER
- Cotton Hall Theater
7%
Mary Ruth Ralsten
- HAMLET
- Shakespeare Tavern
7%
Catherine Campbell
- IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Outfront Theatre
5%
Tess Malis Kincaid
- DOUBT
- Actor's Express
5%
Celeste Campbell
- CHICKEN & BISCUITS
- Live Arts Theatre
5%
Andre Eaton Jr.
- VENUS IN FUR
- Live Arts Theatre
5%
Brenda Porter
- SKELETON CREW
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
5%
Justin Walker
- DOUBT
- Actor's Express
5%
J.L. Reed
- MOUSETRAP
- Stage Door Theatre
4%
Katie Wickline
- AT THE WEDDING
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Cecil Butcher
- BUST
- Alliance Theatre
4%
Rodney L. Johnson
- CHICKEN & BISCUITS
- Live Arts Theatre
4%
Barbara Washington
- THIRD ACTING DATING
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
3%
Princess king
- SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE
- Live arts
3%
Irene Polk
- IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%
Lamar Cheston
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- Actor's Express
3%
Kierra Danielle
- IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Outfront Theatre
2%
Jason Jamal Ligon
- IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Out Front Theatre Company
2%
Matt Busch
- MARIE ANTOINETTE
- Actor's Express
2%
Cara Mantella
- CRY IT OUT
- Stage Door Theatre
1%
Rob Raissle
- I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES
- Academy Theatre
1%
Liz McMurran
- VENUS IN FUR
- Live Arts Theatre
1%
Keith Franklin
- TAPAS
- Academy Theatre
1%Best Play (Non-Professional) THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- FOCAL
11%THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
10%SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
10%THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Theatre Macon
9%THE MOUSETRAP
- Players Guild at Sugar Hill
8%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Pumphouse players
6%PROOF
- Holly Theater
5%MACBITCHES
- Pumphouse Players
5%AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Onstage Atlanta
4%RADIO T.B.S.
- Lionheart Theatre
4%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Mad Artists' Entertainment
4%BLACK COMEDY
- Centerstage North
4%EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
3%RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES
- The Augusta Players
3%CALIFORNIA SUITE
- Macon Little Theatre
3%ANTIGONE
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%WE LOVERS
- Live Arts Theatre
2%DUCK HUNTER SHOOTS ANGEL
- Centerstage North
2%MAE WEST'S THE DRAG
- Contemporary Classics
2%SHILOH RULES
- ACT1 Theatre
1%HAY FEVER
- Live Arts Theatre
1%Best Play (Professional) MARIE ANTOINETTE
- Actor's Express
11%COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Shakespeare Tavern
11%JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.
10%MISERY
- Springer Opera House
9%AT THE WEDDING
- Out Front Theatre Company
8%THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III
- Atlanta Shakespeare Company
8%CHICKEN & BISCUITS
- Live Arts Theatre
7%TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- Actor's Express
7%DOUBT
- Actor's Express
6%ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT
- Onstage Atlanta
6%IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%THE THIN PLACE
- Actor's Express
3%THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Theatrical Outfit
3%THIRD ACT DATING
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
3%SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE
- Live arts
3%STOP KISS
- The Blackout Company
2%I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES
- Academy Theatre
2%Best Production of an Opera (Professional) MACBETH
- Atlanta Opera
50%THE MAGIC FLUTE
- Atlanta Opera
30%SEMELE
- Atlanta Opera
10%SIEGFRIED
- Atlanta Opera
9%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Anna and Eric Bragg
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
20%
Vicki Glembocki
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCAL Center
10%
Josh Apke
- SWEENEY TODD
- Bainbridge Little Theater
8%
Patrick Hamilton
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Theatre Macon
7%
Micah Martin
- ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
7%
Chance Harbin
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Marietta Theatre Company
5%
Drew Davison
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT1 Theatre
5%
Brian Gamel
- ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
5%
Becca Parker & Rodney L. Johnson
- WE LOVERS
- Live Arts Theatre
5%
JP Haynie
- INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
4%
Diane Watts
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Act1/Arcadia
4%
JP Haynie
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Macon Little Theatre
4%
JP Haynie
- CABARET
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Eric Bragg
- BIG FISH
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
3%
JP Haynie
- RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
JP Haynie
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
JP Haynie
- ANASTASIA
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Kevin Reynolds and Dave Goetz
- ANNIE
- The Augusta Players
1%
JP Haynie
- CALIFORNIA SUITE
- Macon Little Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Alexander Lisiyansky
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre
13%
Andre Eaton Jr.
- SKYLIGHT
- Live Arts Theatre
9%
Elisabeth Cooper
- HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
8%
Jacob Olson
- FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
6%
Shannon Robert
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
6%
Sydney Lee
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
6%
Jacob Olson
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
5%
John Atwell
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
5%
Walter Pigford
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Springer Opera House
5%
Seamus M. Bourne
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
4%
Art Moore
- ALADIN AND THE MAGIC LAMP
- Aris & Academy Theatre
4%
Gage Williams
- MISERY
- Springer Opera House
4%
Walter Pigford
- JERSEY BOYS
- Springer Opera House
3%
Manda Costoulas
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
3%
Patrick Hamilton
- At The Wedding
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%
Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay
- AMELIE
- Horizon Theatre
3%
Miguel Urbino
- MILLIONS
- The Alliance Theatre
3%
Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay
- DOUBT
- Actor's Express
2%
Matt Saunders
- BUST
- Alliance Theatre
2%
Kat Conley
- MARIE ANTOINETTE
- Actor's Express
2%
Juana Harper
- SKELETON CREW
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
2%
Juana Harper
- THIRD ACT DATING
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
1%
Ramey Ward
- THE THIN PLACE
- Actor's Express
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Austin Boyett
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
20%
Craig Lovell
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCAL Center
15%
JP Haynie/Laura Voss
- INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
12%
Kenneth Jones
- WAITRESS
- Theatre Macon
11%
Zander Krenger
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Marietta Theatre Company
8%
Craig Lovell
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- FOCAL
6%
Robert Drake
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Menagerie Theatre
6%
Tim Hinojosa
- ANASTASIA
- Macon Little Theatre
6%
Malone McMichael
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
5%
Spencer Godshall
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT1 Theatre
4%
Mark & Briana Taylor
- CAMELOT
- Harmony Theatre
4%
Victoria Nation
- WE LOVERS
- Live Arts Theatre
3%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Anna Lee
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
17%
Anthony Narciso
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
13%
Jeremiah Davison
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.
8%
Anthony Narisco
- FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
8%
Dan Moses Schreier
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre
7%
Brady Brown
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
7%
Brady Brown
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
5%
Omari Joseph
- MOUSETRAP
- Stage Door Theatre
5%
Sydney Webb
- TAPAS
- Academy Theatre
4%
Morgan Gresham
- VENUS IN FUR
- Live Arts Theatre
3%
Donovan Lewis
- IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%
Robert Drake
- SKELETON CREW
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
3%
Donovan Lewis
- AT THE WEDDING
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%
Dan Bauman
- THE THIN PLACE
- Actor's Express
3%
Jon Nooner
- MARIE ANTOINETTE
- Actor's Express
3%
Jeremiah Davison
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- Actor's Express
2%
Mikaela Frasier
- DOUBT
- Actor's Express
2%
Mikaal Sulaiman
- BUST
- Alliance Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Abigail Watson
- SWEENEY TODD
- Theatre Macon
6%
Kelly Love
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Red Phoenix Theater Company
6%
Tim Nagle
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
5%
Aiden Yates
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- ACT 1 Theater
4%
Bethany Barnes
- BRIGHT STAR
- Forsyth Academy of Performing Arts Company
3%
Blake Leslie
- INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Jackson Baughman
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
3%
Alex Williams
- RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Brianna Smith
- FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL
- Cotton Hall Theater
3%
Steven Miller
- CAMELOT
- Harmony Theatre
2%
Harlieanne Williams
- FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL
- Cotton Hall Theater
2%
Andrew Mozingo
- THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Theatre Macon
2%
Ashley Stephens
- RENT
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Noah Grant
- WAITRESS
- Theatre Macon
2%
Ryan Washington
- SWEENEY TODD
- Bainbridge Little Theater
2%
Vickie Zuffoletti
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Marietta Theatre Company
2%
Wanyu Yang
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%
Nathan Dawkins
- ANYTHING GOES
- Woodstock Arts
2%
Darrell Meeks
- ROCK OF AGES
- Woodstock Arts
2%
Elyssa Lakin
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Renegade Theatre
2%
Kim Norton
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FoCal
2%
Andrew Strickland
- ANASTASIA
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Kim Kelley Norton
- CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- FOCAL
2%
Jordan Ray
- INTO THE WOODS
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Ginny Mendez
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Wonder Playhouse
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Allie Hill
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
9%
Carly Ann Lovell
- BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
7%
Aliciona Strothers
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Actor's Express
5%
Andrew Mozingo
- BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
4%
Amanda Fallon Smith
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre
4%
Barry West
- SHE LOVES ME
- Onstage Atlanta
4%
Kari Twyman
- WAITRESS
- Aurora Theatre
4%
Craig Terrell
- THE WIZ
- Springer Opera House
4%
Sterling McClary
- THE WIZ
- Springer Opera House
4%
Taylor Harrell
- BRIGHT STAR
- Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
4%
Shuga Henry
- THE WIZ
- Springer Opera House
3%
Andrew Goodall
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%
Leah Keelan
- TRICK! THE MUSICAL
- Out Front Theatre Company
3%
Billy Harrigan Tighe
- MILLIONS
- The Alliance Theatre
3%
Michael Stiggers
- FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
2%
Sully Brown
- HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
2%
Jasmine Ellis
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Aurora Theatre
2%
James Wood
- SHE LOVES ME
- Onstage Atlanta
2%
Kierra Danielle
- ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT
- Onstage Atlanta
2%
Jacob Nixon
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Springer Opera House
2%
Megan K. Hill
- RAGTIME
- City Springs Theatre
2%
Charis Sellick
- HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
2%
Kayce Denise
- HAIRSPRAY
- Out Front Theatre Company
2%
Greg Hunter
- THE WIZ
- Aurora Theatre
2%
Christina Cusack-Curbelo
- HOT JAMBALAYA
- Dad's Garage
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Barbara Macko
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- FOCAL
11%
Addie Page Munn
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
9%
Crystal Crozier
- SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
7%
Donny Sadler
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Mad Artists' Entertainment
6%
Lauren Quesnel
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Menagerie Theatre
5%
Tom Morris
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- Theatre Macon
4%
JP Haynie
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
4%
Marquell Gilbert
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Theatre Macon
4%
Elliott Wall
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Macon Little Theatre
3%
Jesse McWorter
- PROOF
- Holly Theater
3%
Stephanie Andrews
- SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE
- Cotton Hall Theater
3%
Debbie Sloan
- DEEP FRIED MURDER
- Cotton Hall Theater
3%
Vanita Turner
- DEEP FRIED MURDER
- Cotton Hall Theater
3%
Lizamar Nieves-Hamilton
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Theatre Macon
3%
Nick Crebo
- DUCK HUNTER SHOOTS ANGEL
- Centerstage North
3%
Brooke Erin Smith
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%
Dana Dixon
- CALIFORNIA SUITE
- Macon Little Theatre
2%
Steven Miller
- MAE WEST'S THE DRAG
- Contemporary Classics
2%
James Cogswell
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%
D. Norris
- HAY FEVER
- Live Arts Theatre
2%
Grace Anne Henley
- DEEP FRIED MURDER
- Cotton Hall Theater
2%
Mallory Ivy
- EVERYBODY
- Renegade Theatre Company
2%
Reagan Hope Moore
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Menagerie Theatre
2%
Patrick Hamilton
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Theatre Macon
2%
Tom Morris
- CALIFORNIA SUITE
- Macon Little Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Zora Umeadi
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.
13%
Andrew Benator
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Theatrical Outfit
9%
Asha Basha Duniani
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
- Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.
8%
Cory Phelps
- MOUSETRAP
- Stage Door Theatre
8%
Elliott Young
- IMMEDIATE FAMILY
- Out Front Theatre Company
6%
Wanyu Yang
- AT THE WEDDING
- Out Front Theatre Company
6%
Tiffany Denise Hobbs
- DOUBT
- Actor's Express
6%
Destiny Danielle
- THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III
- Atlanta Shakespeare Company
5%
Kierra Danielle
- STOP KISS
- The Blackout Company
5%
Lauren Casola
- SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE
- Live arts
4%
Raymond Anthony Thomas
- BUST
- Alliance Theatre
4%
Sofía Palmero
- AT THE WEDDING
- Out Front Theatre Company
4%
Matthew Busch
- MARIE ANTOINETTE
- Actor's Express
4%
Sarah Velasco
- DOUBT
- Actor's Express
4%
Derek Zakari
- CHICKEN & BISCUITS
- Live Arts Theatre
3%
Steve Prior
- THIRD ACT DATING
- Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre
2%
Rodney L. Johnson
- SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE
- Live Arts Theatre
2%
Kathleen Wattis Kettrey
- THE THIN PLACE
- Actor's Express
2%
Lynna Schmidt
- I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES
- Academy Theatre
2%
S-Netchem Hetep
- TAPAS
- Academy Theatre
1%
Karine Dieuvil
- EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHATELET
- Theatre Du Reve
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional) BIG FISH
- Red Phoenix Theatre Company
21%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Theatre Macon
17%SEUSSICAL
- Macon Little Theatre
13%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Lion Heart theatre
11%LITTLE WOMEN
- Marietta Theatre Company
7%MARY POPPINS
- Red Phoenix
7%HOW I BECAME A PIRATE
- Woodstock Arts
7%DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Marietta Performing Arts Center
6%RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES
- The Augusta Players
4%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Wonder Playhouse
4%THE DESCENDANTS
- Marietta Sixth Grade Academy
3%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional) FROZEN
- City Springs Theatre Company
33%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Synchronicity
20%SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE!
- Springer Opera House
18%MILO IMAGINES THE UNIVERSE
- Alliance Theatre
11%THREE LITTLE BIRDS
- Springer Opera House
10%SPOOKHOUSE ANNIE
- Center for Puppetry Arts
9%Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Woodstock Arts
14%
The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
14%
Theatre Macon
8%
Macon Little Theatre
7%
Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL)
7%
Cotton Hall Theater
7%
Marietta Theatre Company
5%
Players Guild at Sugar Hill (The Eagle Theater @ Sugar Hill)
4%
Newnan Theatre Company
4%
ACT 1 Theater
3%
The Holly Theatre
3%
Renegade Theatre Company
3%
Lionheart Theatre
2%
Menagerie Theatre
2%
Wonder Playhouse
2%
Harmony Theatre
2%
Snellville Performing Arts
1%
The Augusta Players
1%
CenterStage North
1%
Perry Players
1%
Bellissima Productions
1%
Mad Artists' Entertainment
1%
BlackOut Performance Company
1%
Live Arts
1%
The Alley Stage
1%Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
City Springs Theatre Company
13%
The Alliance Theatre
10%
Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
8%
Out Front Theatre Company
8%
Springer Opera House
7%
Aurora Theatre
7%
Dad's Garage
7%
Onstage Atlanta
6%
Alliance Theatre
6%
Shakespeare Tavern
6%
Actor's Express
5%
Live Arts Theatre
4%
The Atlanta Opera
4%
Center for Puppetry Arts
3%
Theatrical Outfit
3%
Stage Door Theatre
2%
Academy Theatre
2%