SANTA AFTER HOURS 2025 is Coming to Out of Box Theatre

Out of Box Theatre will bring back its beloved, irreverent holiday tradition Santa After Hours for four performances only: December 12, 13, 19 and 20 at 9 p.m., now playing inside Out of Box Theatre’s Creator’s Den at the Artisan Resource Center.

A long-running Atlanta favorite, Santa After Hours blends sketch comedy, storytelling, music, and pure holiday chaos into one late-night celebration. This year’s edition features an all-new collection of scenes written by members of the ensemble and Atlanta playwrights, shaped into a joyfully unhinged evening of comedy that is definitely not for the kids’ table.

“Back with a vengeance and a bar tab.”

“We checked our list. Twice. It’s still inappropriate.”

The 2025 company includes returning favorites Stephen DeVillers, Amanda Cucher, Zip Rampy, Abbie Getty, Emily Kalat, and Annie Cook (musical direction), joined this year by Matthew Young and supported by designer/tech artist Jared Young.

The show is directed by Carolyn Choe.

This year marks the first Santa After Hours performed in the Creator’s Den, Out of Box Theatre’s recently opened creative space. The intimate setting, immersive design elements, and up-close audience experience make this edition of Santa the most personal—and delightfully chaotic—yet.

Audiences can expect sharp satire, holiday absurdity, and that unmistakable Santa After Hours blend of heart beneath the naughty humor. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer looking for an alternative to traditional December theatre, this year’s show delivers a festive escape with just the right amount of mischief. Performances will run December 12, 13, 19, 20 at 9 p.m.