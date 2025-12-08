Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Kelly Love - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix 39%



Donny Sadler - BROADWAY CABARET - Mad Artists' Entertainment 24%



Jazlynn Dunn - TASTE OF BROADWAY: ENCORE! (STARS FROM OPEN;STAY) - Snellville Performing arts 22%



Logan Marber - AN EVENING OF HOLIDAY MUSIC - Milton Arts Council 14%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Anna Bragg - BIG FISH - Red Phoenix Theatre Company 15%



Carly Berg Lovell - HELLO, DOLLY! - FOCAL 9%



Richard Frazier - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Theatre Macon 8%



Kari Twyman - FOOTLOOSE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 7%



Kailey Moster - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - FoCAL Center 6%



Bonnie Dixon - ROCK OF AGES - Bellissima Productions 5%



Janie Young - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - OnStage Atlanta 5%



Leah Boresow Groover - ANYTHING GOES - Woodstock Arts 4%



Zac Phelps - LITTLE WOMEN - Marietta Theatre Company 4%



Brett Taylor - HAIRSPRAY - Perry Players 4%



Cassidy Hall - SEUSSICAL - Macon little theatre 4%



JP Haynie - JEKYLL & HYDE - Macon Little Theatre 4%



Veronica Volk - TUCK EVERLASTING - ACT 1 Theater 3%



Erika Fassalt - NEWSIES - Lolek's Storytellers 3%



Madison Montgomery - ROCK OF AGES - Woodstock Arts 3%



Stephanie Gore - CABARET - Macon Little Theatre 2%



McKenzie McCart, Megan Friddle - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renegade Theatre Company 2%



Shannon Champion - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Wonder Playhouse 2%



Stephanie Gore - RENT - Macon Little Theatre 2%



Michael Short - SHE LOVES ME - Onstage Atlanta 1%



D.Norris - WE LOVERS - Live Arts Theatre 1%



Tonya Strain - ANASTASIA - The Augusta Players 1%



Shannon Champion - COMPANY - Mad Artists' Entertainment 1%



Shelsy Tity - GODSPELL (2012) - Renegade Theatre Company 1%



Shannon Maldonado - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Wonder Playhouse 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Dawn Parker - BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 11%



Keith McCoy - THE WIZ - Springer Opera House 11%



Caitlin Belcik - FROZEN - City Springs Theatre Company 10%



Atarius Armstrong - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 9%



Kari Twyman - WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre 9%



Atarius Armstrong - A STRANGE LOOP - Actor's Express 9%



Todd L. Underwood - RAGTIME - City Springs Theatre 7%



Amber Brown - VENUS IN FUR - Live Arts Theatre 6%



Kari Twyman - HOT JAMBALAYA - Dad's Garage 6%



Keith McCoy - SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE! - Springer Opera House 5%



Jonathan Bryant - TRICK! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 5%



Emily Dee - MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND - Dad's Garage 4%



Michael Short - SHE LOVES ME - Onstage Atlanta 4%



Tyler Sarkis - MURDER ON THE POLAR EXPRESS - Out Front Theatre Company 4%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Shelley Kuhen - WAITRESS - Theatre Macon 12%



Anna Bragg - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix Theatre Company 12%



Anna Bragg - BIG FISH - Red Phoenix Theatre Company 8%



Julie Marcigliano - CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - FOCAL 6%



Julie Marcigliano - HELLO, DOLLY! - FOCAL 6%



Mikaela Berta - THE CRUCIBLE - Macon Little Theatre 6%



Lauren Casola - THE MOUSETRAP - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 5%



Abi Apter - EVERYBODY - Renegade Theatre Company 5%



Jordan Irvine - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Marietta Theatre Company 5%



Maggie Parks - FOOTLOOSE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 5%



Gabrielle Meyers - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Woodstock Arts 4%



Anna Pyron & Karen Karns - ANYTHING GOES - Woodstock Arts 4%



Gabi Meyers - ROCK OF AGES - Woodstock Arts 4%



Angel Moore - HAY FEVER - Live Arts Theatre 4%



Jessica Williams - LITTLE WOMEN - Act1/Arcadia 3%



Jessica Williams - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renegade Theatre Company 3%



Melanie Mills - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Wonder Playhouse 3%



Celeste Chapman - ANTIGONE - Renegade Theatre Company 2%



Jo Groves - ANNIE - The Augusta Players 2%



Lauren Casola - HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES - Lionheart 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alice Neff - WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre 15%



Jarrod Barnes - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co. 8%



Alex Allison - WHO'S HOLIDAY! - Springer Opera House 8%



Vita Tzykun - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre 8%



Ryan Moller - FROZEN - City Springs Theatre Company 7%



Jay Reynolds - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 7%



Santo Loquasto - RAGTIME - City Springs Theatre 7%



Jennifer Schottstaedt - MARIE ANTOINETTE - Actor's Express 6%



Eric Griffis - TRICK! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 5%



Catherine Zuber - MILLIONS - The Alliance Theatre 5%



Manda Costoulas - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 5%



Scottie Rowell - MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND - Dad's Garage 4%



Lauren Casola - SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE - Live Arts 4%



Eliza Rainey - AT THE WEDDING - Out Front Theatre Company 3%



Jordan Hermitt - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Live Arts Theatre 3%



Immediate Family - BERKEKEY PILLAY - Out Front Theatre Company 2%



April Carswell - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Theatrical Outfit 2%



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 28%



THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Theatre Macon 25%



HELLO, DOLLY! - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 24%



ROCK OF AGES - Bellissima Productions 12%



COMPANY - Mad Artists' Entertainment 10%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Eric Bragg - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 10%



Denzel Taylor - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Woodstock Arts 10%



Carly Ann Lovell - HELLO, DOLLY! - FOCAL 8%



Dawn Phipps & Katie Speakman - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - FoCal 6%



Brett Taylor - HAIRSPRAY - Perry Players 5%



Loren Castro - SHREK - Newnan Theatre Company 5%



Drew Davison - TUCK EVERLASTING - ACT 1 Theater 4%



Richard Frazier - WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre Macon 4%



Kari Twyman - FOOTLOOSE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 4%



Richard Frazier - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Theatre Macon 3%



Cathe Payne - SHE LOVES ME - OnStage Atlanta 3%



Diane Watts - LITTLE WOMEN - Act1/Arcadia 3%



Charlie Miller - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - OnStage Atlanta 3%



Sean Newman - PIPPIN - The Holly 3%



Luke Kasner - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Marietta Theatre Company 3%



Eric Bragg - BIG FISH - Red Phoenix Theatre Company 3%



JP Haynie - JEKYLL & HYDE - Macon Little Theatre 3%



JP Haynie - RENT - Macon Little Theatre 2%



Jeanette Maldonado - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Wonder Playhouse 2%



Madison Montgomery - ROCK OF AGES - Woodstock Arts 2%



Julie Resh - CAMELOT - Harmony Theatre 2%



Michael Stewart - ANYTHING GOES - Woodstock Arts 2%



McKenzie McCart - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renegade Theatre Company 2%



JP Haynie - INTO THE WOODS - Macon Little Theatre 2%



Tyler Webster - COMPANY - Mad Artists' Entertainment 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Amanda Wansa Morgan - WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre 14%



Dawn Parker - BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 12%



Candy McLellan - THE COLOR PURPLE - Aurora Theatre 8%



Robert W. Schneider - FROZEN - City Springs Theatre Company 8%



Amanda Washington - A STRANGE LOOP - Actor's Express 8%



Candy McLellan Davison - HOT JAMBALAYA - Dad's Garage 7%



Keith McCoy - THE WIZ - Springer Opera House 7%



Cathe Hall Payne - SHE LOVES ME - Onstage Atlanta 6%



Tomer Zvulun - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre 6%



Justin Kalin - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 5%



Greg Hunter - SPONGEBOB: THE MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 5%



Keith McCoy - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Springer Opera House 5%



Paul Conroy - TRICK! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 4%



Thomas W. Jones II - YOUNG JOHN LEWIS - Theatrical Outfit 3%



Keith McCoy - SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE! - Springer Opera House 3%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

JP Haynie - THE CRUCIBLE - Macon Little Theatre 10%



Bella Marcigliano - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Arcadia Theater Inc. 10%



Barry West - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Onstage Atlanta 8%



Will Murdock - GRAVESIDE SERVICE - Cotton Hall Theater 8%



Diane Watts - THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - FOCAL 8%



Jim Crisp - ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Theatre Macon 7%



Isaac St Laurent - THE MOUSETRAP - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 6%



Sean Newman - PROOF - Holly Theater 6%



Ethan brooks - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Pumphouse players 5%



Becca Parker & Andre Eaton Jr. - HAY FEVER - Live Arts Theatre 5%



Hailee Zuniga - EVERYBODY - Renegade Theatre Company 4%



Corey Beattie, Shelby Brown, Adam Manchester - ANTIGONE - Renegade Theatre Company 4%



Roy Lewis - RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES - The Augusta Players 4%



Kristi Taylor - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Menagerie Theatre 3%



Gail Johnson - CALIFORNIA SUITE - Macon Little Theatre 3%



Rick Harper - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Mad Artists' Entertainment 3%



Hailee Beltzhoover Zuniga - SHILOH RULES - ACT1 Theatre 2%



Julie Taliaferro - DUCK HUNTER SHOOTS ANGEL - Centerstage North 2%



Jeffrey Liu - WE LOVERS - Live Arts Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Adam King - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Tavern 14%



Ibi Owolabi - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co. 10%



Amanda Lee Williams - MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND - Dad's Garage 9%



Jaclyn Hoffmann - MOUSETRAP - Stage Door Theatre 7%



Thandiwe De Shazor - IMMEDIATE FAMILY - Out Front Theatre Company 7%



Freddie Ashley - DOUBT - Actor's Express 7%



J.L. Reed - THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III - Atlanta Shakespeare Company 6%



Becca Parker - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Live Arts Theatre 6%



Jennifer Alice Acker - AT THE WEDDING - Out Front Theatre Company 4%



Morgan Jones & Shenochia Jordan - SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE - Live Arts Theatre 4%



Immediate Family - THANDIWE DESHAZOR - Out Front Theatre Company 4%



Robert Drake & Shelby Semands - TAPAS - Academy Theatre 4%



Donya K. Washington - MARIE ANTOINETTE - Actor's Express 4%



Eric J. Little - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Actor's Express 3%



Matt Torney - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Theatrical Outfit 3%



Becca Parker - VENUS IN FUR - Live Arts Theatre 3%



Brenda Porter - THIRD ACT DATING - Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre 2%



Freddie Ashley - THE THIN PLACE - Actor's Express 2%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 10%



SHREK - Newnan Theatre Company 8%



ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Woodstock Arts 7%



THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Theatre Macon 6%



SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE - Cotton Hall Theater 6%



CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - FoCAL Center 4%



ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Wonder Playhouse 4%



THE MOUSETRAP - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%



RENT - Macon Little Theatre 3%



DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Marietta Theatre Company 3%



PIPPIN - The Holly 3%



NEXT TO NORMAL - Renegade Theatre Company 3%



HELLO, DOLLY! - FOCAL 3%



ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Onstage Atlanta 3%



ROCK OF AGES - Woodstock Arts 3%



TUCK EVERLASTING - ACT 1 Theater 2%



STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Pumphouse players 2%



ROCK OF AGES - Bellissima Productions 2%



HAIRSPRAY - Perry Players 2%



INTO THE WOODS - Macon Little Theatre 2%



JEKYLL & HYDE - Macon Little Theatre 2%



ANYTHING GOES - Woodstock Arts 2%



THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - FOCAL 2%



BIG FISH - Red Phoenix Theatre Company 2%



RADIO T.B.S. - Lionheart Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

THE WIZ - Springer Opera House 11%



BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 10%



RAGTIME - City Springs Theatre 8%



HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 6%



MOUSETRAP - Stage Door Theatre 6%



YOUNG JOHN LEWIS - Theatrical Outfit 5%



FROZEN - City Springs Theatre Company 5%



A STRANGE LOOP - Actor's Express 5%



THE PRODUCERS - City Springs Theatre 4%



AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III - Shakespeare Tavern 4%



JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Springer Opera House 4%



HOT JAMBALAYA - Dad's Garage 3%



SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE! - Springer Opera House 3%



COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Tavern 3%



MURDER ON THE POLAR EXPRESS - Out Front Theatre Company 3%



MILLIONS - The Alliance Theatre 3%



DOUBT - Actor's Express 2%



CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Live Arts Theatre 2%



SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE - Live Arts 2%



IMMEDIATE FAMILY - Out Front Theatre Company 2%



MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND - Dad's Garage 2%



TAPAS - Academy Theatre 1%



TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Actor's Express 1%



THIRD ACT DATING - Academy Theatre 1%



THE THIN PLACE - Actor's Express 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Eric Bragg - BIG FISH - Red Phoenix Theatre Company 15%



Richard Frazier - SWEENEY TODD - Theatre Macon 9%



Dylan O'Donnell - HELLO, DOLLY! - FOCAL 6%



Annabelle Wildes - EVERYBODY - Renegade Theatre Company 6%



Thomas Schnitzer/Sean Newman - CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - FOCAL 6%



Andre Eaton Jr. - WE LOVERS - Live Arts Theatre 5%



Sean Newman - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - FoCal 5%



Paris Aguilar - FOOTLOOSE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 5%



JP Haynie - JEKYLL & HYDE - Macon Little Theatre 5%



Brian Gamel - ROCK OF AGES - Woodstock Arts 5%



JP Haynie - INTO THE WOODS - Macon Little Theatre 5%



Brent Sheffield - ANYTHING GOES - Woodstock Arts 4%



Noah Popp - GHOST: THE MUSICAL - Marietta Theatre Company 4%



Sean Newman - PIPPIN - The Holly 4%



JP Haynie - RENT - Macon Little Theatre 4%



Dylan O'Donnell - THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - FOCAL 3%



McKenzie McCart - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renegade Theatre Company 3%



Murray Mann - TUCK EVERLASTING - ACT1 Theatre 3%



JP Haynie - CABARET - Macon Little Theatre 3%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Ben Perkins - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 9%



Wesley Forlines - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Springer Opera House 8%



Andre Eaton Jr. - VENUS IN FUR - Live Arts Theatre 8%



Dalton Hamilton - FROZEN - City Springs Theatre Company 8%



Beate M. Czogalla - AT THE WEDDING - Out Front Theatre Company 7%



Jacob Olson - RAGTIME - City Springs Theatre 6%



David Reingold - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 6%



Toni Sterling - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co. 6%



Becca Parker - SKYLIGHT - Live Arts Theatre 5%



David Reingold - TRICK! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 4%



Kevin Frazier - A STRANGE LOOP - Actor's Express 4%



Rachel Blackwell - WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre 4%



David Reingold - MOUSETRAP - Stage Door Theatre 4%



Thomas C. Hase - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre 4%



Sarah Woods - MILLIONS - The Alliance Theatre 3%



Stevie Roushdi - MURDER ON VAVIANNA ISLAND - Dad's Garage 3%



Lindsay Sharpless - IMMEDIATE FAMILY - Out Front Theatre Company 2%



Hernando Claros - THE THIN PLACE - Actor's Express 2%



Yi Zhao - BUST - Alliance Theatre 2%



Joseph P. Monaghan III - DOUBT - Actor's Express 2%



Mary Parker - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Actor's Express 1%



Erica French - SKELETON CREW - Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre 1%



Shelby Semands - TAPAS - Academy Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Austin Boyett - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix Theatre Company 19%



Jolicia Ratliffe - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Marietta Theatre Company 9%



Corey Speakman - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - FoCal 8%



McKinley Starks/Cassie Pierson - WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre Macon 8%



Austin Boyett - PIPPIN - The Holly 8%



Laura Voss - INTO THE WOODS - Macon Little Theatre 7%



Traci Davison - TUCK EVERLASTING - ACT 1 Theater 6%



Lucas Tarrant - ROCK OF AGES - Woodstock Arts 6%



Barbara Macko - LITTLE WOMEN - Act1/Arcadia 5%



Laura Voss - JEKYLL & HYDE - Macon Little Theatre 4%



Nestor Jaenz - RENT - Macon Little Theatre 4%



Dwayne Wright - CAMELOT - Harmony Theatre 4%



Nestor Jaenz - CABARET - Macon Little Theatre 4%



Katy Simmons - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Wonder Playhouse 3%



Lucas Tarrant - GODSPELL - Renegade Theatre Company 3%



Paul Jones - ANASTASIA - The Augusta Players 2%



Laura Voss - ANASTASIA - Macon Little Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Alli Reinhardt - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 17%



Kevin Sanders - BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 13%



Miles Plant - RAGTIME - City Springs Theatre 13%



Ann-Carol Pence - WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre 11%



Courtlyn Holt - SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE! - Springer Opera House 11%



Alli Reinhardt - TRICK! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 10%



John Michael d'Haviland - A STRANGE LOOP - Actor's Express 7%



Javar La'trail Parker - HOT JAMBALAYA - Dad's Garage 7%



Kevin Sanders - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 6%



Holt McCarley - AMELIE - Horizon Theatre 6%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 11%



WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre Macon 8%



ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Woodstock Arts 7%



SHREK - Newnan Theatre Company 7%



CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - FOCAL 5%



FOOTLOOSE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 4%



THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Theatre Macon 4%



TUCK EVERLASTING - ACT 1 Theater 4%



HELLO, DOLLY! - FOCAL 4%



LITTLE WOMEN - Act1/Arcadia 4%



DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Marietta Theatre Company 4%



NEXT TO NORMAL - Renegade Theatre Company 4%



ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Onstage Atlanta 3%



JEKYLL & HYDE - Macon Little Theatre 3%



ANYTHING GOES - Woodstock Arts 3%



RENT - Macon Little Theatre 3%



INTO THE WOODS - Macon Little Theatre 3%



CAMELOT - Harmony Theatre 2%



ROCK OF AGES - Woodstock Arts 2%



ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Wonder Playhouse 2%



ANASTASIA - The Augusta Players 2%



HAIRSPRAY - Perry Players 2%



SHE LOVES ME - Onstage Atlanta 2%



CABARET - Macon Little Theatre 2%



ROCK OF AGES - Bellissima Productions 2%



Best Musical (Professional)

WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre 14%



THE WIZ - Aurora Theatre 13%



JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Springer Opera House 9%



BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 9%



RAGTIME - City Springs Theatre 8%



A STRANGE LOOP - Actor's Express 8%



HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 7%



FROZEN - City Springs Theatre Company 7%



HOT JAMBALAYA - Dad's Garage 5%



TRICK! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 5%



THE PRODUCERS - City Springs Theatre 4%



AMELIE - Horizon Theatre 3%



MILLIONS - The Alliance Theatre 3%



THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 2%



BEAUTIFUL - City Springs Theatre 2%



VOICES OF DONNIE HATHOWAY - Encore Movie and Film 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENTS - Onstage Atlanta 25%



SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE - Cotton Hall Theater 22%



ANTIGONE - Renegade Theatre Company 17%



EVERYBODY - Renegade Theatre Company 15%



SECRETS WE KEEP - Keko Studios 10%



WINTER YIELD - Vidalia Theatre Company 7%



AUBADE - Momentum Arts 3%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT - Onstage Atlanta 17%



TRICK! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 16%



HOT JAMBALAYA - Dad's Garage 15%



MILLIONS - The Alliance Theatre 15%



YOUNG JOHN LEWIS - Theatrical Outfit 11%



BUST - Alliance Theatre 9%



SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE - Live Arts Theatre 8%



THIRD ACT DATING - Academy Theatre 4%



VENUS - Theatrical Outfit 4%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Aminata Jalloh - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Woodstock Arts 8%



Asher Thornton - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 7%



Adam Thornton - SHREK - Newnan Theatre Company 5%



Alex Williams - CABARET - Macon Little Theatre 3%



Anna Ryan Clements - FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL - Cotton Hall Theater 3%



Calden Kelly - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - FoCAL Center 3%



Kelly Love - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 3%



Megan Jurkovic - HELLO, DOLLY! - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 3%



Jordan Ray - JEKYLL & HYDE - Macon Little Theatre 3%



Delaney Circe - ANYTHING GOES - Woodstock Arts 3%



Cassidy Hall - INTO THE WOODS - Macon Little Theatre 3%



Paschal Dueve - TUCK EVERLASTING - ACT1 Theatre 3%



Madelynn Moreno - FOOTLOOSE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%



Melissa Matarrese - DISASTER - Marietta Theatre Company 2%



Bryson Carter - SWEENEY TODD - Theatre Macon 2%



Coleman Ryan - SHREK - Newnan Theatre Company 2%



Gavin Bass - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renegade Theatre Company 2%



Ashley Stephens - INTO THE WOODS - Macon Little Theatre 2%



Blake Leslie - WAITRESS - Theatre Macon 2%



Reagan Bellflower - FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL - Cotton Hall Theater 2%



Noah Grant - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Theatre Macon 2%



Blake Barrett - TUCK EVERLASTING - ACT 1 Theater 2%



Madison Smith - BRIGHT STAR - Forsyth Academy of Performing Arts 2%



Tim Nagle - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix theatre Company 2%



Lauren Rosenzweig Martin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renegade Theatre Company 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Catherine Campbell - BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 7%



Catara Brae - THE WIZ - Springer Opera House 7%



Allison Pratt - ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT - Onstage Atlanta 6%



Eddie Weaver - A STRANGE LOOP - Actor's Express 6%



Aavyn Lee - TRICK! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 6%



Kristine Reese - RAGTIME - City Springs Theatre 5%



Caty Bergmark - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 4%



Greg Hunter - WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre 4%



Blake Fountain - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 4%



Trevor Rayshay Perry - HOT JAMBALAYA - Dad's Garage 4%



Kailey Rhodes - WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre Macon 3%



Christie Lamb - GREASE - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 3%



Will-Franklin Eller - TRICK! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 3%



Nick Walker Jones - FROZEN - City Springs Theatre Company 3%



Kayla Perry - SHE LOVES ME - Onstage Atlanta 3%



Christian Becerra - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Springer Opera House 3%



Yair Keydar - MILLIONS - The Alliance Theatre 3%



Anna Dvorak - AMELIE - Horizon Theatre 3%



Allison Pratt - SHE LOVES ME - Onstage Atlanta 3%



Michael Stiggers - WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre 2%



Itzik Cohen - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre 2%



Jonathan Christopher - RAGTIME - City Springs Theatre 2%



Catherine Moulton - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 2%



Larren Woodward - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Springer Opera House 2%



Domenic Jungling - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Halli Rider - PROOF - Holly Theater 10%



Lauren Tully - THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - FOCAL 7%



Lauren Casola - THE MOUSETRAP - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 5%



Jack Strandburg - THE BOYS NEXT DOOR - Theatre Macon 5%



BJ Washington - GRAVESIDE SERVICE - Cotton Hall Theater 5%



Jane Kelly - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Onstage Atlanta 5%



Lauren Casola - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Pumphouse players 4%



Suzanne King - THE CRUCIBLE - Macon Little Theatre 4%



Whitney Cochran - ANGELA IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Theatre Macon 4%



Jamie Goss - THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - FOCAL 4%



Greg Fields - EVERYBODY - Renegade Theatre Company 3%



Tim Hinojosa - THE CRUCIBLE - Macon Little Theatre 3%



Allen Cox - MAE WEST'S THE DRAG - Contemporary Classics 3%



Nan Stuart - DEEP FRIED MURDER - Cotton Hall Theater 3%



Riley Rawson - EVERYBODY - Renegade Theatre Company 3%



Nicholas Sostillio - ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Theatre Macon 3%



Nick Crebo - BLACK COMEDY - Centerstage North 2%



Susan Goodwin - DOUBT - Theatre Macon 2%



Michael Stewart - CALIFORNIA SUITE - Macon Little Theatre 2%



Madison DeWitt - RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES - The Augusta Players 2%



Jonathan Butler - SECOND SAMUEL - Cherokee Theater Company 2%



Tia Nickole - SHILOH RULES - ACT1 Theatre 2%



Mike Stuart - SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE - Cotton Hall Theater 2%



Kierston Murphy - ANTIGONE - Renegade Theatre Company 2%



Jim Crisp - CALIFORNIA SUITE - Macon Little Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Alexandra Ficken - MARIE ANTOINETTE - Actor's Express 9%



Meagan Cascone - MISERY - Springer Opera House 7%



Mary Ruth Ralsten - HAMLET - Shakespeare Tavern 6%



Catherine Campbell - IMMEDIATE FAMILY - Outfront Theatre 5%



Vicki Phillips - DEEP FRIED MURDER - Cotton Hall Theater 5%



Tess Malis Kincaid - DOUBT - Actor's Express 5%



Celeste Campbell - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Live Arts Theatre 5%



Andre Eaton Jr. - VENUS IN FUR - Live Arts Theatre 4%



Justin Walker - DOUBT - Actor's Express 4%



Brenda Porter - SKELETON CREW - Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre 4%



David Wolfe - SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE - Cotton Hall Theater 4%



Rodney L. Johnson - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Live Arts Theatre 4%



Katie Wickline - AT THE WEDDING - Out Front Theatre Company 4%



J.L. Reed - MOUSETRAP - Stage Door Theatre 4%



Cecil Butcher - BUST - Alliance Theatre 4%



Princess king - SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE - Live arts 3%



Barbara Washington - THIRD ACTING DATING - Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre 3%



Irene Polk - IMMEDIATE FAMILY - Out Front Theatre Company 3%



Lamar Cheston - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Actor's Express 3%



Kierra Danielle - IMMEDIATE FAMILY - Outfront Theatre 2%



Jason Jamal Ligon - IMMEDIATE FAMILY - Out Front Theatre Company 2%



Tammy Lowe - DEEP FRIED MURDER - Cotton Hall Theater 2%



Janna Cobb - DEEP FRIED MURDER - Cotton Hall Theater 2%



Matt Busch - MARIE ANTOINETTE - Actor's Express 2%



Cara Mantella - CRY IT OUT - Stage Door Theatre 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - FOCAL 11%



THE CRUCIBLE - Macon Little Theatre 10%



THE BOYS NEXT DOOR - Theatre Macon 9%



THE MOUSETRAP - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 8%



SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE - Cotton Hall Theater 8%



STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Pumphouse players 7%



PROOF - Holly Theater 5%



MACBITCHES - Pumphouse Players 5%



AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Onstage Atlanta 4%



THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Mad Artists' Entertainment 4%



RADIO T.B.S. - Lionheart Theatre 4%



BLACK COMEDY - Centerstage North 4%



EVERYBODY - Renegade Theatre Company 4%



RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES - The Augusta Players 3%



CALIFORNIA SUITE - Macon Little Theatre 3%



ANTIGONE - Renegade Theatre Company 3%



WE LOVERS - Live Arts Theatre 2%



DUCK HUNTER SHOOTS ANGEL - Centerstage North 2%



MAE WEST'S THE DRAG - Contemporary Classics 2%



SHILOH RULES - ACT1 Theatre 1%



HAY FEVER - Live Arts Theatre 1%



Best Play (Professional)

MARIE ANTOINETTE - Actor's Express 12%



COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Tavern 11%



JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co. 10%



MISERY - Springer Opera House 9%



THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III - Atlanta Shakespeare Company 8%



AT THE WEDDING - Out Front Theatre Company 7%



CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Live Arts Theatre 7%



TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Actor's Express 7%



DOUBT - Actor's Express 6%



ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT - Onstage Atlanta 5%



IMMEDIATE FAMILY - Out Front Theatre Company 3%



THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Theatrical Outfit 3%



THE THIN PLACE - Actor's Express 3%



THIRD ACT DATING - Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre 3%



SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE - Live arts 2%



STOP KISS - The Blackout Company 2%



I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES - Academy Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

MACBETH - Atlanta Opera 51%



THE MAGIC FLUTE - Atlanta Opera 29%



SEMELE - Atlanta Opera 11%



SIEGFRIED - Atlanta Opera 9%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Anna and Eric Bragg - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix Theatre Company 19%



Vicki Glembocki - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - FoCAL Center 11%



Patrick Hamilton - ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Theatre Macon 7%



Micah Martin - ANYTHING GOES - Woodstock Arts 7%



Josh Apke - SWEENEY TODD - Bainbridge Little Theater 7%



Chance Harbin - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Marietta Theatre Company 5%



Becca Parker & Rodney L. Johnson - WE LOVERS - Live Arts Theatre 5%



Drew Davison - TUCK EVERLASTING - ACT1 Theatre 5%



Brian Gamel - ROCK OF AGES - Woodstock Arts 5%



JP Haynie - INTO THE WOODS - Macon Little Theatre 4%



Diane Watts - LITTLE WOMEN - Act1/Arcadia 4%



JP Haynie - JEKYLL & HYDE - Macon Little Theatre 4%



Eric Bragg - BIG FISH - Red Phoenix Theatre Company 3%



JP Haynie - CABARET - Macon Little Theatre 3%



JP Haynie - RENT - Macon Little Theatre 3%



JP Haynie - THE CRUCIBLE - Macon Little Theatre 2%



JP Haynie - ANASTASIA - Macon Little Theatre 2%



Kevin Reynolds and Dave Goetz - ANNIE - The Augusta Players 2%



JP Haynie - CALIFORNIA SUITE - Macon Little Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alexander Lisiyansky - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre 13%



Andre Eaton Jr. - SKYLIGHT - Live Arts Theatre 9%



Elisabeth Cooper - HOT JAMBALAYA - Dad's Garage 7%



Shannon Robert - WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre 6%



Jacob Olson - FROZEN - City Springs Theatre Company 6%



Sydney Lee - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 6%



John Atwell - TRICK! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 5%



Jacob Olson - RAGTIME - City Springs Theatre 5%



Walter Pigford - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Springer Opera House 5%



Seamus M. Bourne - A STRANGE LOOP - Actor's Express 4%



Art Moore - ALADIN AND THE MAGIC LAMP - Aris & Academy Theatre 4%



Gage Williams - MISERY - Springer Opera House 4%



Walter Pigford - JERSEY BOYS - Springer Opera House 3%



Manda Costoulas - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 3%



Patrick Hamilton - At The Wedding - Out Front Theatre Company 3%



Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay - AMELIE - Horizon Theatre 3%



Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay - DOUBT - Actor's Express 3%



Miguel Urbino - MILLIONS - The Alliance Theatre 3%



Matt Saunders - BUST - Alliance Theatre 2%



Kat Conley - MARIE ANTOINETTE - Actor's Express 2%



Juana Harper - SKELETON CREW - Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre 2%



Juana Harper - THIRD ACT DATING - Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre 1%



Ramey Ward - THE THIN PLACE - Actor's Express 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Austin Boyett - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix Theatre Company 19%



Craig Lovell - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - FoCAL Center 16%



JP Haynie/Laura Voss - INTO THE WOODS - Macon Little Theatre 12%



Kenneth Jones - WAITRESS - Theatre Macon 11%



Zander Krenger - LITTLE WOMEN - Marietta Theatre Company 8%



Craig Lovell - THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - FOCAL 6%



Robert Drake - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Menagerie Theatre 6%



Tim Hinojosa - ANASTASIA - Macon Little Theatre 6%



Malone McMichael - EVERYBODY - Renegade Theatre Company 5%



Spencer Godshall - TUCK EVERLASTING - ACT1 Theatre 4%



Mark & Briana Taylor - CAMELOT - Harmony Theatre 4%



Victoria Nation - WE LOVERS - Live Arts Theatre 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Anna Lee - WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre 17%



Anthony Narciso - RAGTIME - City Springs Theatre 13%



Jeremiah Davison - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co. 9%



Anthony Narisco - FROZEN - City Springs Theatre Company 8%



Dan Moses Schreier - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre 7%



Brady Brown - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 6%



Brady Brown - TRICK! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 5%



Omari Joseph - MOUSETRAP - Stage Door Theatre 5%



Sydney Webb - TAPAS - Academy Theatre 4%



Morgan Gresham - VENUS IN FUR - Live Arts Theatre 3%



Donovan Lewis - IMMEDIATE FAMILY - Out Front Theatre Company 3%



Donovan Lewis - AT THE WEDDING - Out Front Theatre Company 3%



Robert Drake - SKELETON CREW - Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre 3%



Dan Bauman - THE THIN PLACE - Actor's Express 3%



Jon Nooner - MARIE ANTOINETTE - Actor's Express 3%



Mikaela Frasier - DOUBT - Actor's Express 3%



Jeremiah Davison - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Actor's Express 2%



Mikaal Sulaiman - BUST - Alliance Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Kelly Love - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix Theater Company 6%



Abigail Watson - SWEENEY TODD - Theatre Macon 6%



Aiden Yates - TUCK EVERLASTING - ACT 1 Theater 4%



Bethany Barnes - BRIGHT STAR - Forsyth Academy of Performing Arts Company 4%



Tim Nagle - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 3%



Blake Leslie - INTO THE WOODS - Macon Little Theatre 3%



Jackson Baughman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix Theatre Company 3%



Alex Williams - RENT - Macon Little Theatre 3%



Steven Miller - CAMELOT - Harmony Theatre 3%



Andrew Mozingo - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Theatre Macon 2%



Ashley Stephens - RENT - Macon Little Theatre 2%



Noah Grant - WAITRESS - Theatre Macon 2%



Brianna Smith - FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL - Cotton Hall Theater 2%



Nathan Dawkins - ANYTHING GOES - Woodstock Arts 2%



Wanyu Yang - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renegade Theatre Company 2%



Darrell Meeks - ROCK OF AGES - Woodstock Arts 2%



Elyssa Lakin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renegade Theatre 2%



Harlieanne Williams - FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL - Cotton Hall Theater 2%



Vickie Zuffoletti - LITTLE WOMEN - Marietta Theatre Company 2%



Ryan Washington - SWEENEY TODD - Bainbridge Little Theater 2%



Andrew Strickland - ANASTASIA - Macon Little Theatre 2%



Kim Kelley Norton - CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - FOCAL 2%



Kim Norton - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - FoCal 2%



Jordan Ray - INTO THE WOODS - Macon Little Theatre 2%



Ginny Mendez - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Wonder Playhouse 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Allie Hill - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 9%



Carly Ann Lovell - BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 8%



Aliciona Strothers - A STRANGE LOOP - Actor's Express 5%



Andrew Mozingo - BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 4%



Barry West - SHE LOVES ME - Onstage Atlanta 4%



Amanda Fallon Smith - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre 4%



Kari Twyman - WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre 4%



Sterling McClary - THE WIZ - Springer Opera House 4%



Craig Terrell - THE WIZ - Springer Opera House 4%



Andrew Goodall - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 3%



Taylor Harrell - BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 3%



Shuga Henry - THE WIZ - Springer Opera House 3%



Leah Keelan - TRICK! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 3%



Billy Harrigan Tighe - MILLIONS - The Alliance Theatre 3%



Michael Stiggers - FROZEN - City Springs Theatre Company 3%



Jasmine Ellis - THE COLOR PURPLE - Aurora Theatre 2%



Kierra Danielle - ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT - Onstage Atlanta 2%



Sully Brown - HOT JAMBALAYA - Dad's Garage 2%



James Wood - SHE LOVES ME - Onstage Atlanta 2%



Megan K. Hill - RAGTIME - City Springs Theatre 2%



Jacob Nixon - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Springer Opera House 2%



Kayce Denise - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company 2%



Charis Sellick - HOT JAMBALAYA - Dad's Garage 2%



Greg Hunter - THE WIZ - Aurora Theatre 2%



Christina Cusack-Curbelo - HOT JAMBALAYA - Dad's Garage 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Barbara Macko - THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - FOCAL 11%



Addie Page Munn - THE CRUCIBLE - Macon Little Theatre 9%



Donny Sadler - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Mad Artists' Entertainment 6%



Crystal Crozier - SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE - Cotton Hall Theater 6%



Lauren Quesnel - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Menagerie Theatre 5%



JP Haynie - THE CRUCIBLE - Macon Little Theatre 5%



Marquell Gilbert - THE BOYS NEXT DOOR - Theatre Macon 4%



Tom Morris - ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Theatre Macon 4%



Elliott Wall - THE CRUCIBLE - Macon Little Theatre 4%



Jesse McWorter - PROOF - Holly Theater 3%



Stephanie Andrews - SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE - Cotton Hall Theater 3%



Vanita Turner - DEEP FRIED MURDER - Cotton Hall Theater 3%



Lizamar Nieves-Hamilton - THE BOYS NEXT DOOR - Theatre Macon 3%



Nick Crebo - DUCK HUNTER SHOOTS ANGEL - Centerstage North 3%



Brooke Erin Smith - EVERYBODY - Renegade Theatre Company 3%



Debbie Sloan - DEEP FRIED MURDER - Cotton Hall Theater 2%



Steven Miller - MAE WEST'S THE DRAG - Contemporary Classics 2%



Dana Dixon - CALIFORNIA SUITE - Macon Little Theatre 2%



D. Norris - HAY FEVER - Live Arts Theatre 2%



Mallory Ivy - EVERYBODY - Renegade Theatre Company 2%



James Cogswell - EVERYBODY - Renegade Theatre Company 2%



Patrick Hamilton - THE BOYS NEXT DOOR - Theatre Macon 2%



Reagan Hope Moore - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Menagerie Theatre 2%



J. R. Hartigan - UNCLE VANYA - Authenticity Theater 2%



Tom Morris - CALIFORNIA SUITE - Macon Little Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Zora Umeadi - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co. 13%



Asha Basha Duniani - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co. 9%



Andrew Benator - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Theatrical Outfit 9%



Cory Phelps - MOUSETRAP - Stage Door Theatre 8%



Wanyu Yang - AT THE WEDDING - Out Front Theatre Company 6%



Elliott Young - IMMEDIATE FAMILY - Out Front Theatre Company 6%



Tiffany Denise Hobbs - DOUBT - Actor's Express 6%



Destiny Danielle - THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III - Atlanta Shakespeare Company 5%



Lauren Casola - SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE - Live arts 5%



Kierra Danielle - STOP KISS - The Blackout Company 4%



Raymond Anthony Thomas - BUST - Alliance Theatre 4%



Sofía Palmero - AT THE WEDDING - Out Front Theatre Company 4%



Matthew Busch - MARIE ANTOINETTE - Actor's Express 4%



Sarah Velasco - DOUBT - Actor's Express 4%



Derek Zakari - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Live Arts Theatre 3%



Steve Prior - THIRD ACT DATING - Impact Theatre & Academy Theatre 2%



Rodney L. Johnson - SINGLE, LOOKING FOR LOVE - Live Arts Theatre 2%



Kathleen Wattis Kettrey - THE THIN PLACE - Actor's Express 2%



Lynna Schmidt - I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES - Academy Theatre 2%



S-Netchem Hetep - TAPAS - Academy Theatre 1%



Karine Dieuvil - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHATELET - Theatre Du Reve 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

BIG FISH - Red Phoenix Theatre Company 20%



CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Theatre Macon 17%



SEUSSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 13%



A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Lion Heart theatre 11%



LITTLE WOMEN - Marietta Theatre Company 8%



MARY POPPINS - Red Phoenix 8%



HOW I BECAME A PIRATE - Woodstock Arts 7%



DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Marietta Performing Arts Center 6%



RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES - The Augusta Players 4%



ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Wonder Playhouse 4%



THE DESCENDANTS - Marietta Sixth Grade Academy 3%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

FROZEN - City Springs Theatre Company 34%



A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Synchronicity 20%



SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE! - Springer Opera House 18%



MILO IMAGINES THE UNIVERSE - Alliance Theatre 11%



THREE LITTLE BIRDS - Springer Opera House 9%



SPOOKHOUSE ANNIE - Center for Puppetry Arts 8%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Woodstock Arts 13%



The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 13%



Theatre Macon 8%



Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 7%



Macon Little Theatre 7%



Cotton Hall Theater 6%



Marietta Theatre Company 6%



Newnan Theatre Company 4%



Players Guild at Sugar Hill (The Eagle Theater @ Sugar Hill) 4%



ACT 1 Theater 3%



The Holly Theatre 3%



Renegade Theatre Company 3%



Lionheart Theatre 2%



Menagerie Theatre 2%



Wonder Playhouse 2%



Harmony Theatre 2%



Snellville Performing Arts 2%



The Augusta Players 1%



CenterStage North 1%



Bellissima Productions 1%



Perry Players 1%



Mad Artists' Entertainment 1%



BlackOut Performance Company 1%



Live Arts 1%



The Alley Stage 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

City Springs Theatre Company 13%



The Alliance Theatre 10%



Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 8%



Springer Opera House 7%



Out Front Theatre Company 7%



Aurora Theatre 7%



Onstage Atlanta 6%



Dad's Garage 6%



Alliance Theatre 6%



Shakespeare Tavern 5%



Actor's Express 5%



Live Arts Theatre 4%



The Atlanta Opera 4%



Center for Puppetry Arts 3%



Theatrical Outfit 3%



Stage Door Theatre 3%



Academy Theatre 2%



