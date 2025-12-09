Julie Benko & Jason Yeager and More Set for Neranenah 2025-26 Season

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Neranenah, the southeast's premier cultural event series with roots in Jewish culture and musical traditions, has unveiled its new season! The 2025‑26 lineup brings together award‑winning musicians, Broadway talent, and thought‑provoking conversation, reflecting Neranenah's mission to entertain and connect diverse audiences while honoring Jewish contributions to the arts.

"Our new season illustrates Neranenah's continued growth as a cultural home for Atlanta and the Southeast," said Joe Alterman, Neranenah Executive Director. "From global musical flavors to Broadway's brightest voices and candid conversations about Jewish identity, these programs showcase how our traditions inspire today's arts and entertainment scene. We're providing world-class entertainment while building a platform where people from all backgrounds can gather, reflect, and be inspired."

2025‑26 Season Highlights

The season kicks off on December 11, 2025, at 7:00 PM with violin virtuoso Ada Pasternak and her musical family. In 1994, the Pasternak family emigrated from Moscow due to religious persecution, carrying with them a rich tapestry of musical tradition. The Pasternak family will feature their beautiful Russian-Jewish musical heritage, along with stunning original music by the fantastic Ada Pasternak. This special Neranenah concert offers a taste of the Pasternaks' homeland with international and American flavors, highlighting Ada's award‑winning songwriting and violin artistry. It marks a rare opportunity to experience the entire Pasternak family performing together.

Jonah Platt: Songs, Stories & Jewish Identity - January 17, 2026 | Studio Theatre, City Springs (Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center)

Multi‑platform performer Jonah Platt brings his powerful voice and candid storytelling to Neranenah on January 17, 2026. Platt is best known for playing Fiyero in Broadway's Wicked and appearing in stage, film, and television productions. He is also the creator and host of the podcast Being Jewish, which invites guests to share diverse perspectives on Jewish identity and current events. Accompanied by a pianist and in conversation with Joe Alterman, Platt will weave songs from his Broadway career with reflections on his Jewish journey. The evening promises humor, insight, and heartfelt music that underscores Neranenah's commitment to exploring identity through the arts.

Julie Benko & Jason Yeager - May 7, 2026 | Studio Theatre, City Springs (Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center)

Broadway sensation Julie Benko and her husband, pianist Jason Yeager, close out the spring lineup on May 7, 2026. Benko vaulted to fame in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, performing as Fanny Brice more than 180 times. Her understudy‑to‑star trajectory earned her Theatre World's Dorothy Loudon Award and recognition as the 2022 Breakout Star for Theater by The New York Times and one of Variety's 10 Broadway Stars to Watch. Yeager is an award‑winning musician and professor at Berklee College of Music. Together, they will present a concert of classic and contemporary songs, blending Benko's soaring vocals with Yeager's jazz‑inflected arrangements and offering Atlanta audiences a touch of Broadway magic.

"As Joe continues to elevate our artistic programming, the organization is committed to ensuring our mission reaches as many Atlantans as possible," said Jason Feldman, President of the Neranenah Board. "We believe the arts are for everyone, regardless of religious identity or experience. said Jason Feldman, Neranenah President. "We want Atlantans of all backgrounds and beliefs to feel invited into this work, because the arts are for everyone. This season reflects that commitment and the joy that comes from sharing music, story, and community."

Growth of Neranenah

Since rebranding from the Atlanta Jewish Music Festival, Neranenah has evolved into a dynamic cultural organization whose name - neranenah (Hebrew: נְרַנְּנָה) - means "to come together and sing." Grounded in Jewish values yet welcoming to all, Neranenah emphasizes freedom, intergenerational connection, and the voices of diverse communities. Its 2025‑26 season reflects this growth, expanding beyond traditional concerts to include storytelling, theatre, and dialogue that resonate with today's audiences. By honoring tradition while embracing innovation, Neranenah continues to build bridges across cultures and foster meaningful community connections.

Neranenah will announce additional concerts, conversations, and special events throughout the year, continuing to expand its cross‑disciplinary offerings in music, theatre, film, and podcasting. Season tickets and individual show tickets will be available via Neranenah's website.