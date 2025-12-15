The Michael O'Neal Singers to Present 20th Year of Messiah Sing Along

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Michael O'Neal Singers will present their 20th annual Messiah Sing Along, an event that unites hundreds of singers from Atlanta and well beyond to perform Handel's magnificent 'Christmas' Messiah (Part I and the legendary Hallelujah Chorus).

This beloved community experience features a full chamber orchestra and the talent of professional vocal soloists.

A Musical Miracle: Handel's Inspired Work

As MOS Music Director Michael O'Neal shares, George Frideric Handel wrote Messiah in an astonishing 24 days in 1741, driven by a powerful, almost trance like state of inspiration. He was so consumed by the work that he often went without sleep or food, his eyes blazing with artistic fury.

Handel himself was moved to tears while composing. Upon completing the "Hallelujah Chorus," he famously exclaimed, "I saw all of Heaven before me, and the great God himself." This spiritual fervor is captured on every page of the score, giving the work a universal power that speaks to all people.

"It is our hope that this afternoon's Messiah Sing Along will be a meaningful experience for all persons present, listeners and performers alike, and that the spirit of the Christmas Season will be felt in every heart," says O'Neal.

Soloists include Anne Schantz, soprano; Maria McDaniel, alto; Michael Vavases, tenor; and Cory Schantz, bass.