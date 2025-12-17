Video: Ariana Grande Bundles Up for New York Weather in New SNL Promo





Ariana Grande doesn't mess around during wintertime in New York. In a new promo for Saturday Night Live, the Wicked star bundles up to see the iconic Rockefeller Christmas Tree as the temperature rapidly drops outside. But when access to the tree is closed off, she and SNL alum Ashley Padilla find a different way to join in the festivities from another vantage point. Watch the promo now

Grande is returning to host Saturday Night Live for the third time on December 20. The performer previously hosted the show in 2016 and 2024, which included the fan-favorite Domingo Bridesmaid speech sketch. During the episode, Cher will take the stage as musical guest for the second time, following her first appearance in 1987.

Grande's episode of SNL will air live Saturday, December 20 on NBC (11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT), also streaming live on Peacock. Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Grande is currently starring as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, which is now in theaters. Other upcoming acting roles include Focker In-Law, the new season of American Horror Story, and Jon M. Chu's animated musical Oh, the Places You'll Go. Earlier this week, it was announced that a West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George, starring Grande and Jonathan Bailey, is in the works.