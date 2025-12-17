Video: Inside the Sound of Broadway's WICKED with Head of Audio Josh Maszle





In a new deep dive video from creator Dallas Taylor, Wicked fans can go behind the scenes of the Broadway show with Head of Audio, Josh Maszle. Watch as Maszle brings the sound of the show to life, demonstrating how he blends vocals, orchestra, and spatial effects in real time, as well as rigging microphones for wigs and mixing important moments.

Maszle also gets into the specifics of the technology used in the production, which includes a Meyer PA system, 36 wireless microphones, a 23-piece orchestra, MIDI-triggered sound effects, and one of the last analog Cadac J-Type consoles still running on Broadway.

Wicked is a world-renowned musical with music & lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. The show is loosely adapted from the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire, “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.” Maguire was inspired by the literary classic by L. Frank Baum, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

Since its first show on Broadway in October 2003, Wicked has been seen by over 65 million people and played in 16 countries. Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is in its 22nd year on Broadway. Part 1 of the blockbuster film adaptation opened on November 22, 2024, becoming the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical. The second part, Wicked: For Good, is now in theaters.