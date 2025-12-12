Out Of Box Theatre To Present SANTA AFTER HOURS 2025

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Out of Box Theatre will present SANTA AFTER HOURS 2025, bringing back its long-running holiday comedy tradition for a limited run at the company’s new Creator’s Den inside the Artisan Resource Center in Marietta. The production marks the first time the show has been staged in the recently opened performance space.

A fixture of Atlanta’s alternative holiday theatre scene, Santa After Hours combines sketch comedy, storytelling, music, and satire into a late-night ensemble show intended for adult audiences. The 2025 edition features an entirely new lineup of scenes written by members of the ensemble and Atlanta-based playwrights, continuing the show’s tradition of irreverent seasonal humor.

The cast includes returning performers Stephen DeVillers, Amanda Cucher, Zip Rampy, Abbie Getty, Emily Kalat, and Annie Cook, who also serves as musical director. They are joined by Matthew Young, with design and technical support by Jared Young. The production is directed by Carolyn Choe.

Staging the show in the Creator’s Den allows for a more intimate audience experience, with immersive design elements and close proximity between performers and viewers. Out of Box Theatre notes that the new setting aligns with the company’s focus on original work and collaborative, ensemble-driven performance.

Tickets

SANTA AFTER HOURS 2025 will be presented at Out of Box Theatre’s Creator’s Den, located at the Artisan Resource Center, 585 Cobb Parkway South, Suite G1, Marietta, Georgia. Tickets are available at outofboxtheatre.com.