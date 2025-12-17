Interview: Charles Kirsch's BACKSTAGE BABBLE LIVE Brings Classic Broadway Stories to 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Saturday, January 3 at 7 pm, 54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents the return by popular demand of “Backstage Babble Live!” BroadwayWorld called the show “one of the starriest, most entertaining, and most magical nights of the theater season.” Based on the podcast hosted by Charles Kirsch, the concert will feature performances and stories from some of his previous guests. The podcast aims to celebrate Broadway history, and the event will feature Broadway stars recreating songs from their previous roles in hit shows such as Chicago, Kiss Me, Kate, and On the Twentieth Century, and lesser-known musicals like Pageant and The Moony Shapiro Songbook. It promises to be a night of never-before-heard stories, Great Performances, and a celebration of the artform that is necessary viewing for any theater buff.

This edition includes Natascia Diaz (Cabaret), Mamie Duncan-Gibbs (Chicago), Danielle Ferland (Into the Woods), Annie Golden (Assassins), Jason Graae (Falsettos), Adam Grupper (The Wild Party), Tony winner Judy Kaye (The Phantom of the Opera), MAC Award winner Maude Maggart, Annie McGreevey (Company), Stephanie Pope (Jelly’s Last Jam), Will Roland (Be More Chill), Tony nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie), Elena Shaddow (Nine), and Tony nominee Lee Wilkof (Little Shop of Horrors). The evening will be accompanied by Broadway’s music man Michael Lavine.

What can fans expect from this edition of Backstage Babble?

This edition will feature some of my favorite previous interviewees singing from shows they starred in on or off Broadway. It includes some very special moments I’ve been hoping to make happen for a long time. Judy Kaye is singing “Repent” from On the Twentieth Century, as a tribute to her original co-star Imogene Coca, and Annie Golden is performing “Unworthy of Your Love,” which Stephen Sondheim wrote specifically for her. Plus, Jason Graae, who usually sings on the West Coast, is in New York for the evening! It’s going to be a great night of wonderful performances and Broadway history.

Have you learned any lessons about producing a live show like this since you started doing these live editions?

Absolutely--the hardest thing is to make sure a show like this has variety. It can’t all be ballads or comedy songs, and it should flow logically starting with opening numbers and ending with a flashy finale. I’ve been lucky to learn from the best of the best, on and off stage, and Michael Lavine, who I’ve been lucky to work with as musical director for almost every show I’ve produced, has taught me invaluable lessons about how to make a night like this one to remember.

How has college been treating you?

College has been wonderful so far! I’ve been lucky to participate in productions of Merrily We Roll Along and The Pirates of Penzance, which I assistant directed, and to expand on my love of theater by learning from some fantastic teachers. That being said, I have missed the New York theater community, and I can’t wait to come back to 54 Below.

Aside from this show, do you have any other projects or shows you’re working on?

I am continuing the podcast from Cambridge, and I will be back at 54 Below in June for two more shows—54 Sings Dames at Sea and Backstage Babble Presents: Broadway’s Future Sings Its Past. I’ve also been writing a column on stage directors for BroadwayWorld and working on an exciting project for the Gingold Group.

Anything else you’d like to add?

I hope to see all of you on the 3rd for a night full of showstoppers!

Learn more about Charles Kirsch and his podcast at charles-kirsch.com

Backstage Babble Live plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, July 7 at 7 PM. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees), with premiums available for $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees). The performance will also be live streamed. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.