Roswell UMV To Present 2025 CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL CONCERTS

Roswell United Methodist Church will present its 2025 Christmas Festival Concerts in the church’s main sanctuary, featuring the RUMC Sanctuary Choir, Festival Orchestra, Roswell Ringers, and Jubilation Children’s Choir. The concerts will be conducted by Angela Lepkofker and are free and open to the public.

The program includes arrangements of well-known holiday and sacred works, including Joy to the World, Fum Fum Fum, And the Glory of the Lord, The Little Drummer Boy, Believe from The Polar Express, We Need a Little Christmas, and Jingle Bells, among others.

Performances will take place on Friday evening and Sunday afternoon. No tickets are required, and parking is free and available on site. Preschool childcare will be provided during the concerts, and a love offering will be taken.

The concerts will be held in the Sanctuary Building at Roswell United Methodist Church, located at 814 Mimosa Boulevard in Roswell, Georgia. For additional information, call 770-594-0512.