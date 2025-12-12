A CHRISTMAS TRADITION to Run at The Strand This Holiday Season

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre will present the return of the beloved festive favorite, A Christmas Tradition, running from December 12 to December 21, 2025.

A Christmas Tradition promises a vibrant celebration of the season, featuring a cast of singers and dancers who will perform traditional and funky Christmas favorites. Set to delight the senses, this high-energy spectacle is designed to evoke the warmth and spirit of the holidays, ensuring everyone leaves with a smile.

"A Christmas Tradition never fails to get Strand patrons into the holiday spirit," says Director Shane DeLancey. "Wrapped in everyone's favorite holiday songs, this year's production has our incredibly talented cast sharing some of their holiday traditions in hopes of bringing back some musical memories of Christmases past and gifting our audiences with a couple of hours of non-stop Yuletide fun!" The performance runs approximately 2 hours, including an intermission.