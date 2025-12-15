The Michael O’Neal Singers To Present 20th Annual MESSIAH SING ALONG

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Michael O’Neal Singers (MOS) will present their 20th annual Messiah Sing Along in Atlanta, bringing together hundreds of singers from across the region to perform Part I of Handel’s Messiah, including the “Hallelujah Chorus.” The annual community event will feature a full chamber orchestra and professional vocal soloists under the direction of MOS Music Director Michael O’Neal.

The sing-along centers on Handel’s Messiah, composed in 1741 in a concentrated 24-day period. Reflecting on the work, O’Neal noted the composer’s intense creative focus and the spiritual power that has made Messiah a lasting tradition for performers and audiences alike. The event invites both experienced singers and listeners to participate in a shared performance of the holiday classic.

The performance will take place at Kingswood United Methodist Church in Dunwoody, Georgia. General admission and student tickets are available.

SOLOISTS

Anne Schantz, soprano

Maria McDaniel, alto

Michael Vavases, tenor

Cory Schantz, bass

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

General admission tickets are priced at $25, with student tickets available for $5. Additional information and ticket purchasing details are available through The Michael O’Neal Singers’ website.