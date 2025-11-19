Video: Watch a Preview of Alliance Theatre’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Performances run through December 24.
Watch a video look video of Alliance Theatre’s annual production of A Christmas Carol! Leading the cast for the fifth year as Ebenezer Scrooge is acclaimed Atlanta actor Andrew Benator. Benator’s credits include previous productions of A CHRISTMAS CAROL playing Scrooge and Jacob Marley. Additional Alliance Theatre credits include Everybody, Small Mouth Sounds, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, and Troubadour.
The cast also features Lowrey Brown as Jacob Marley; Caleb Clark as Young Scrooge/Peter; Jacob Alexander Craig as Matthew Watkins; Thomas Neal Antwon Ghant as Tom Watkins/Mr. Fezziwig/Topper; Anne Marie Gideon as Missy Watkins/Bess/Mudge; Christopher Hampton as Bob Cratchit/Mr. Pritchitt; Caitlin Hargraves as Alice/Fan; Soleia Howington as Melinda Cratchit/Child Dick/Child Fred/Want; Clare Latham as Mrs. Cratchit/Mrs. Fezziwig; Maria Mae Lopez as Belle/Martha Cratchit; Rhyn McLemore as Ghost of Christmas Past; Mary Lynn Owen as Mrs. Dilber; Jackson Park as Lamplighter’s Apprentice/Ignorance/Child Scrooge; Brad Raymond as Ghost of Christmas Present; Lyndsay Ricketson as Ghost of Christmas Future; Dane Troy as Fred/Dick Wilkins; Adam Washington as Lamplighter/Fouquet; Cullen Wood as Tiny Tim; and Emberlynn Wood as Emma Cratchit. Understudies for this production include Brant Adams, Grace Deedrick, Laura Boston Edwards, Andrew Goodall, Allie Hill, Emma Grace Lizarazo, and Robert Mitchel Owensby.
In addition to Director Amanda Watkins and playwright David H. Bell, the creative team for the Alliance’s production includes Set Designer Todd Rosenthal, Costume Designer Mariann Verheyen, Lighting Designer Greg Hofmann, Sound Designer Clay Benning, Composer Kendall Simpson, Associate Lighting Designer Mack Scales, Assistant Lighting Designer Kailee Wang, with Music Direction and Additional Arrangements by Greg Matteson. Puppet Design for A CHRISTMAS CAROL was provided by Tom Lee and Blair Thomas. Delbert Hall of D2 Flying Effects serves as Puppet Flying Director.
The production team for A CHRISTMAS CAROL includes Stage Manager Liz Campbell, Assistant Stage Managers Xiaonan Chloe Liu and Phoebe Sweatman, Stage Management Production Assistant Myah Harper, Lead Young Performer Supervisor Rahsaan Parham, Young Performer Supervisor Sabrina Robateau, and Dialect Coach Elisa Carlson.
