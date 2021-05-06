Which Broadway Shows Are Back This Fall?

The sun will come out tomorrow. That's because after over a year of waiting, New York officials have at last spread word that Broadway will soon be back. Which shows will return when? BroadwayWorld has gathered all of the latest news on the return of live theatre. Be sure to check back regularly for updates!

When are Broadway shows coming back?

Some Broadway shows have begun to make announcements on exactly when they will be back, and we expect many more to follow in the coming weeks. Here's what we know so far:

Ain't Too Proud

Re-Opening: October 16



Diana

Previews: December 1

Opening: December 16



Jagged Little Pill

Re-Opening: October 21



The Phantom of the Opera

Re-Opening: October 22

Tickets On Sale: May 7

Six

Previews: September 17

Opening: October 3

Tickets On Sale: May 10

What's the latest Broadway news?

-Governor Cuomo announced that Broadway will be back in New York City with shows opening September 14. Tickets will go sale at 100% capacity on May 6. click here

-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that capacity restrictions will be lifted starting May 19. This will apply to retail stores, museums, theaters, food services, gyms, amusement parks, salons, etc. click here

-De Blasio announced that he plans to fully reopen New York City on July 1. Broadway is expected to return in September. click here

Check out more of the latest news on all things NYC!

Which Broadway shows are not coming back?

Mean Girls and Frozen have both announced that they will not return when Broadway reopens. The same goes for Hangmen and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf- both of which never officially opened. A Soldier's Play, Beetlejuice and The Inheritance have also played their final performances, as all three had previously announced closing dates for late Spring 2020.

Which Broadway theatres are vacant?

Barrymore Theatre (former home of The Inheritance)

Booth Theatre (former home of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?)

Cort Theatre (planned renovations)

Lyceum Theatre (former home of Sing Street)

Nederlander Theatre (former home of The Lehman Trilogy)

Palace Theatre (planned renovations)

St. James Theatre (former home of Frozen)

What is the latest on the Tony Awards?

Voting is now complete for the much-delayed Tony Awards (originally set to take place last June). Around 784 voters cast their votes for the season that began in April 2019 and ended, prematurely, in February 2020. Broadway theaters had been shut down mid-March due to the pandemic, but Tony administrators decided that only shows which opened by Feb. 19 would be eligible for awards because not enough voters had seen the shows that opened later.

The Broadway League and the American Theater Wing revealed that the delayed Tony Awards ceremony will be scheduled in coordination with the reopening of Broadway.

