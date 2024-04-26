Idina Menzel Will Bring TAKE ME OR LEAVE ME Tour to the Charleston Gaillard Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter and Tony Award-winning performer, Idina Menzel announced the “Take Me or Leave Me Tour” in North America this upcoming Summer 2024, including a stop at the Charleston Gaillard Center on Saturday, August 3.

The tour will feature fan favorites from throughout her illustrious career, showcasing iconic hits from Wicked, Rent, and newer music from her electrifying dance album, Drama Queen, which was released this past Summer.

Menzel recently finished a month-long run of her new musical production, Redwood, at the La Jolla Playhouse in California. The production released a live track of the production called “Great Escape” as the world’s first listen to the music from the show, which features new original musical co-conceived by Idina and Tina Landau, with music by Kate Diaz and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, and book and direction by Landau.

ABOUT Idina Menzel

Menzel is a Tony-Award winning, powerhouse multi-hyphenate: a singer, an actress in film and TV, a songwriter, a Broadway star, and a philanthropist. She rose to fame for her role as Maureen in the popular Broadway musical Rent, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the smash musical Wicked.

Her voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney’s Oscar® winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated films of all time, with more than $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue. The film’s song “Let It Go,” voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning the Oscar® for Best Original Song—where Menzel performed it at the ceremony—and the Grammy® Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The track reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first artist with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting. Menzel received the Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award at Billboard’s annual Women in Music event in 2014 and performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl XLIX.

A skillful songwriter, Menzel’s prolific recording career includes multiple cast albums and the solo albums: Still I Can’t Be Still, Here, I Stand, and idina, which landed in the Top 30 on Billboard’s Top 200 charts upon its release in 2016. She’s released 2 holiday-themed albums, Holiday Wishes, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Holiday Albums chart and gave Menzel a Top 10 album on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart and its 2019 follow-up, Christmas: A Season of Love featuring duets with Ariana Grande, Billy Porter, Josh Gad and Idina’s husband, Aaron Lohr.

This past fall, Menzel released her electrifying dance project Drama Queen via BMG. The project is a departure from what she’s released in the past, as Menzel showcases her powerhouse vocals through disco-infused beats and soaring anthems. Idina worked with award-winning collaborators including Nile Rodgers (Chic, Diana Ross, Beyonce), Justin Tranter (Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez), Jake Shears (Scissor Sisters), Sir Nolan (Shawn Mendes, Carly Rae Jepsen), Jim Eliot (Elie Goulding, Kylie Minogue), and more.

Menzel has also released two children’s picture books alongside her sister, Cara Mentzel, called “Loud Mouse,” and “Proud Mouse” via Disney Publishing Worldwide. Both books center around self-acceptance and being true to yourself.

ABOUT THE CHARLESTON GAILLARD CENTER:

A leader in the performing arts in the Southeast, the Charleston Gaillard Center commissions, supports, and presents ambitious, multidisciplinary cultural programming and provides access to the best local, national, and global artists and companies on its stage. Deeply rooted in the community, the Gaillard Center committed to elevating local and regional voices and partnering with Charleston institutions to reflect the city’s diversity, both on stage and off. Through programming on its public campus and extensive arts education initiatives, the Gaillard Center serves as a platform to participate in community building and essential dialogue.

Established as a nonprofit in 2015, its campus includes the 1,818-seat Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall, a 16,000 square-foot exhibition hall that is home to artistic activations, community and corporate events, and celebrations, and an adjacent park space that was recently activated for artistic presentations. Behind the scenes the Gaillard Center also fosters a culture of excellence and inclusion, employing a robust and talented staff, and providing opportunities for growth and engagement across the arts sector. Find more information and upcoming programming at gaillardcenter.org.

Play Broadway Games