Sign Up for LA's Most Popular Summer Actor Training Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Each summer, actors from all over the world come to the Art of Acting Studio to experience the Summer Conservatory, a rigorous and all inclusive training program in the heart of Los Angeles. The Summer Conservatory highlights a term of the Professional Conservatory and NYU Tisch School of the Arts course work.

Classes with our world-renowned faculty include Acting Technique, Improvisation, Scene Study, Shakespeare, Movement, On-Camera Acting and Voice & Speech. We find the growth demonstrated by the end of the nine weeks palpable, deeply encouraging and an affirmation of our belief that “growth as an actor and growth as a human being are synonymous.”

This is a 9-week, 24-hour-per-week intensive that starts June 10th. Learn more!

Play Broadway Games