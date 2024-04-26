Sign Up for LA's Most Popular Summer Actor Training Program

Be a part of training that matters in the Art of Acting Studio's Summer Conservatory in LA.
Each summer, actors from all over the world come to the Art of Acting Studio to experience the Summer Conservatory, a rigorous and all inclusive training program in the heart of Los Angeles. The Summer Conservatory highlights a term of the Professional Conservatory and NYU Tisch School of the Arts course work.
Classes with our world-renowned faculty include Acting Technique, Improvisation, Scene Study, Shakespeare, Movement, On-Camera Acting and Voice & Speech. We find the growth demonstrated by the end of the nine weeks palpable, deeply encouraging and an affirmation of our belief that “growth as an actor and growth as a human being are synonymous.”
This is a 9-week, 24-hour-per-week intensive that starts June 10th. Learn more!
