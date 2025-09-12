Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 12, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 12, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! There’s a crisp fall energy in the air as the upcoming season on and off Broadway promises big returns, bold new projects, and plenty of glitz. Today’s highlights: BroadwayWorld’s 2025 Fall Preview gives you an exclusive first look at the productions set to open before the end of the year, and Leslie Odom, Jr.’s celebrated return as Aaron Burr in Hamilton is making waves (don’t miss Josh Gad’s praise in his Late Night appearance). We also shine the spotlight on what Scott Ellis thinks about “Art”, plus stunning new photos from productions around the country—including the youthful cast of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL and Broadway marquees’ stand against Times Square casinos. And don’t miss videos from the West End and beyond: see Orfeh wow London’s BURLESQUE audiences and get a behind-the-scenes peek at THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA cast recording. Whether you're here for industry insights, hot photos, or your daily trivia fix, it’s all waiting below. Let’s get you caught up before the curtain rises!