Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 12, 2025

Saturday, September 13
Waiting for Godot begins previews on Broadway
BroadwayWorld's 2025 Fall Preview
Fall is here and with it comes the first half of the 2025/26 Broadway season, with many new productions set to arrive in the coming months. Before the end of the year, 8 plays and 5 musicals will take Broadway bows and BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you a special first look at all of them. Check out exclusive previews of the shows of the season with BroadwayWorld's 2025 Fall Preview!
What IS Art? with Scott Ellis
Art isn't easy... or maybe it is when you have the right people involved? According to Scott Ellis, who's latest project is the first Broadway revival of Yasmina Reza's Art, it is in fact, all about the people. Watch in this video!
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 9/11/2025; Jobs In Patron Services, Administration, and More
| Video: Watch Orfeh Sing 'Welcome to Burlesque' in London's BURLESQUE
by Michael Major
Burlesque the Musical has released a first look at Orfeh singing 'Welcome to Burlesque.' The production also starred Todrick Hall (Sean), Jess Folley (Ali Rose), and more. Watch the video now!. (more...)
| Video: Josh Gad Praises Leslie Odom, Jr.’s Aaron Burr Performance in HAMILTON
by Josh Sharpe
During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Josh Gad had nothing but positive things to say about Leslie Odom, Jr., who recently returned to his role as Aaron Burr in Broadway's Hamilton. Watch the interview here! . (more...)
Video: Watch THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Cast Record the Title Song For Cast Album
by Michael Major
Watch the cast of The Devil Wears Prada musical recording the title song from the hit West End musical! The new video features Vanessa Williams, Matt Henry, MBE, Georgie Buckland, and more.. (more...)
Video: Billy Crudup Reflects on Receiving Sardi's Portrait on THE TONIGHT SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
Earlier this year, Tony Award winner Billy Crudup was surprised with an official Sardi's portrait on a visit to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. On Wednesday, he returned to the late-night show to discuss his reaction to the honor. Watch the interview!. (more...)
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 9/11/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...
)
Bespoke Theatricals, General Management and Executive Producing Firm, Expands its Leadership Team
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Bespoke Theatricals has expanded its leadership team. Learn more about Bespoke Theatricals, and about the expansion of the leadership within the company here!. (more...
)
Thirty Saints Productions to License EMPRESS MEI LI LOTUS BLOSSOM
by Stephi Wild
Thirty Saints Productions has announced the licensing release of Empress Mei Li Lotus Blossom, the critically acclaimed comedy by Tony and Obie-honored playwright Christine Toy Johnson.. (more...
)
TANGO ILLUSION to Have Industry Workshop at The Players
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A mesmerizing fusion of theatre, music, and movement takes the stage with TANGO ILLUSION, an original dance play created by award-winning choreographer Diane Lachtrupp Martinez. Learn more!. (more...
)
Peter Dunn Joins Whitley Theatrical as Casting Director and Associate Producer
by Stephi Wild
Peter Dunn has joined the Whitley Theatrical office in NYC as a Casting Director and Associate Producer. He will join Whitley in the casting of the Tony Award winning production of HADESTOWN both on Broadway and tour, and more.. (more...
)
Review Roundup: THE BROTHERS SIZE Opens Off-Broadway at The Shed
by Stephi Wild
Tarrell Alvin McCraney’s The Brothers Size is now playing at The Shed in a production co-directed by Bijan Sheibani and McCraney and starring André Holland, Alani iLongwe and Malcolm Mays. Read the reviews here!. (more...
)
Review Roundup: DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE Opens in Theaters Friday
by Josh Sharpe
This Friday, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will debut in theaters. Ahead of its release, critics have shared their thoughts on the conclusion of the beloved franchise. Find out what the critics are saying in our roundup here!. (more...
)
Review Roundup: Julio Torres' COLOR THEORIES Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Color Theories, the new theatrical spectacle by Emmy-nominated, Peabody Award and WGA-winning writer, director, and performer Julio Torres, is now officially open. Read the reviews for the production here.. (more...
)
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER September 12 Lineup Features Charlie Sheen, Ben Shapiro, & More
by Josh Sharpe
This week features a one-on-one interview with actor Charlie Sheen and a panel discussion with Tim Alberta, staff writer at The Atlantic and Ben Shapiro, co-founder of The Daily Wire. . (more...
)
WICKED to Hold Open Call in Nashville for Broadway and Touring Companies
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Wicked will hold an open call in Nashville for singers who move well. The show is casting for the Broadway production and National Tour. Learn more about the open call and see how to attend! . (more...
)
Jane Fonda, Mark Ruffalo, Marisa Tomei & More Will Take Part in THIS IS CRAZY
by Nicole Rosky
Tony and Obie award-winning playwright V, formerly Eve Ensler, has created THIS IS CRAZY!, a bold, funny, and moving new play to benefit The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). We have all of the details here!. (more...
)
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Tour Sets Cast For Second Year
by Stephi Wild
The cast has been set for the second year of the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child North American tour. Nick Dillenburg joins the cast as Harry Potter alongside Adam Grant Morrison as his son Albus Potter, with Trish Lindstrom continuing as Ginny Potter.. (more...
)
Liza Minnelli Unveils Cover of Forthcoming Memoir, Coming in 2026
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway icon Liza Minnelli has revealed new details about her forthcoming memoir, including the release date, the title, and the official cover. Learn more about it here!. (more...
)
Photos: WICKED: FOR GOOD Debuts New Photos of Glinda, Elphaba, Fiyero, & More
by Josh Sharpe
Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the two-part adaptation, has unveiled several new first-look photos from the movie, featuring the main cast. Take a look at them here!. (more...
)
Sting Will Release Expanded Edition of THE LAST SHIP Album Ahead of International Performances
by Stephi Wild
Sting will release The Last Ship (Expanded Edition), an updated version of his album featuring five new recordings, ahead of a series of international performances of the musical in which he will also star.. (more...
)
Bernadette Peters, Sutton Foster and Leslie Odom Jr. to Headline The FetchPet Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Bernadette Peters, Sutton Foster, and Leslie Odom Jr. – will take center stage at the inaugural FetchPet Gala. Learn more about the Gala and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...
)
Jennifer Lopez Filmed KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Musical Numbers in One Take
by Josh Sharpe
During a recent post-screening Q&A for the big screen adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jennifer Lopez revealed details about filming the musical numbers for the movie musical, which were shot in one take. . (more...
)
Jane Fonda, Mark Ruffalo, Marisa Tomei and More to Star in THIS IS CRAZY at Symphony Space
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony and Obie award-winning playwright V, formerly Eve Ensler, has created THIS IS CRAZY! to benefit The National Alliance on Mental Illness. See who is starring and learn how to attend.. (more...
)
WICKED Movie Screenplay to Be Published in Hardcover Edition This November
by Josh Sharpe
Just a few days before Wicked: For Good hits theaters, fans can revisit Part One of the film adaptation by picking up a copy of the official screenplay for the 2024 film. The physical edition will hit shelves on November 18 and is available to pre-order now.. (more...
)
"You've got to be taught to be afraid
Of people whose eyes are oddly made
And people whose skin is a diff'rent shade
You've got to be carefully taught."
- South Pacific