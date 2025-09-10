Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway

Odom Jr. re-joined the Broadway cast officially on September 9 and will perform through November 26.
Leslie Odom, Jr. has returned to his Tony-winning role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway production of Hamilton. He will perform through November 26. Check out photos of his return here!
Odom originated the role of Aaron Burr in Hamilton’s Off-Broadway and Broadway productions, earning a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical and a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the Original Broadway Cast Recording. Hamilton celebrated its tenth anniversary on Broadway this summer, on August 6, 2025.
Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.
With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Leslie Odom Jr
Leslie Odom Jr
Thayne Jasperson and Leslie Odom Jr
Leslie Odom, Jr and Morgan Anita Wood,
Leslie Odom Jr
Rixey Terry, Leslie Odom, Jr, Morgan Anita Wood and Trey Curtis,
Leslie Odom Jr and The cast of "Hamilton"
Rixey Terry, Leslie Odom, Jr, Morgan Anita Wood, Trey Curtis and Tamar Greene
Leslie Odom, Jr and Morgan Anita Wood,
Leslie Odom, Jr and Morgan Anita Wood,
Leslie Odom Jr
Leslie Odom Jr
Leslie Odom, Jr and Morgan Anita Wood,
Trey Curtis, Leslie Odom, Jr and Morgan Anita Wood,
Ebrin R. Stanley, Rixey Terry, Leslie Odom, Jr and Morgan Anita Wood
Mariska Hargitay, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Queen Latifah
Amaya Josephine Hermann, Queen Latifah and Mariska Hargitay
Amaya Josephine Hermann and Mariska Hargitay
Mariska Hargitay and Leslie Odom, Jr.
Nicolette Robinson Odom, Mariska Hargitay, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Amaya Josephine Hermann
Nicolette Robinson Odom, Mariska Hargitay, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Queen Latifah
Eboni Nichols, Nicolette Robinson Odom, Mariska Hargitay, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Queen Latifah
Leslie Odom Jr and Josh Gad
Leslie Odom Jr and Josh Gad
Leslie Odom Jr and Star Jones
Thayne Jasperson and Leslie Odom Jr
Leslie Odom Jr