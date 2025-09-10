 tracker
Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway

Odom Jr. re-joined the Broadway cast officially on September 9 and will perform through November 26.

Sep. 10, 2025
Leslie Odom, Jr. has returned to his Tony-winning role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway production of Hamilton. He will perform through November 26. Check out photos of his return here!

Odom originated the role of Aaron Burr in Hamilton’s Off-Broadway and Broadway productions, earning a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical and a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the Original Broadway Cast Recording. Hamilton celebrated its tenth anniversary on Broadway this summer, on August 6, 2025.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.  Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.   

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex LacamoireHamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. 

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas  

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Leslie Odom Jr

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Leslie Odom Jr

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Thayne Jasperson and Leslie Odom Jr

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Leslie Odom, Jr and Morgan Anita Wood,

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Leslie Odom Jr

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Rixey Terry, Leslie Odom, Jr, Morgan Anita Wood and Trey Curtis,

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Leslie Odom Jr and The cast of "Hamilton"

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Rixey Terry, Leslie Odom, Jr, Morgan Anita Wood, Trey Curtis and Tamar Greene

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Leslie Odom, Jr and Morgan Anita Wood,

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Leslie Odom, Jr and Morgan Anita Wood,

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Leslie Odom Jr

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Leslie Odom Jr

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Leslie Odom, Jr and Morgan Anita Wood,

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Trey Curtis, Leslie Odom, Jr and Morgan Anita Wood,

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Ebrin R. Stanley, Rixey Terry, Leslie Odom, Jr and Morgan Anita Wood

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Mariska Hargitay, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Queen Latifah

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Amaya Josephine Hermann, Queen Latifah and Mariska Hargitay

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Amaya Josephine Hermann and Mariska Hargitay

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Mariska Hargitay and Leslie Odom, Jr.

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Nicolette Robinson Odom, Mariska Hargitay, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Amaya Josephine Hermann

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Nicolette Robinson Odom, Mariska Hargitay, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Queen Latifah

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Eboni Nichols, Nicolette Robinson Odom, Mariska Hargitay, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Queen Latifah

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Leslie Odom Jr and Josh Gad

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Leslie Odom Jr and Josh Gad

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Leslie Odom Jr and Star Jones

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Thayne Jasperson and Leslie Odom Jr

Photos: Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON on Broadway Image
Leslie Odom Jr



