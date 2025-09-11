Jane Fonda, Mark Ruffalo, Marisa Tomei & More Will Take Part in THIS IS CRAZY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony and Obie award-winning playwright V, formerly Eve Ensler, has created THIS IS CRAZY!, a bold, funny, and moving new play to benefit The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Featuring an extraordinary cast including Jane Fonda, Marisa Tomei, Mark Ruffalo, Sanaa Lathan, Rosanna Arquette, Lois Smith, Rachel Hilson, Olivia Oguma, Colette McDermott, Derrick Delgado, Luke Ferrari, Doireann Mac Mahon, Clarence Maclin, and Mohammad Saleem, the production, directed by V, brings together the acclaimed artists for a series of monologues, each offering a raw, personal perspective on mental illness and the emotional and social complexity of the human experience.

To kick off National Mental Illness Awareness Week, the one-night-only performance will take place in New York City's Symphony Space on October 6, 2025, with a second show planned for Los Angeles in 2026. One hundred percent of the proceeds from these performances will benefit NAMI.

“We’re deeply grateful to V for bringing these powerful stories to the stage and for choosing NAMI as the beneficiary," said NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison, Jr. "At NAMI, we know how much storytelling can reduce stigma, inspire understanding, and create pathways to help and hope. The support from this production will strengthen our work to ensure that people affected by mental health conditions and their families get the care and community they deserve.”

Developed as an idea from the CAA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of leading entertainment and sports agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), in memory of beloved talent manager Chris Huvane, "THIS IS CRAZY!" is produced by Ruth-Ann Huvane, mental health advocate and NAMI National Board Member.

“Chris was adored by all who had the honor of knowing him. He was outspoken about living with and battling depression for years before he died by suicide. His experience taught us the importance of providing help and support for people and families affected by mental illness. To honor the life and legacy of Chris, my family and I are committed to supporting NAMI’s mission to provide advocacy, education, support, and public awareness about mental illness. Thank you to NAMI, V, and the CAA Foundation for embarking on this journey to help pay tribute to our brother Chris,” said Huvane.

Mental health conditions touch nearly every family in some way. Each year in the U.S., one in five adults and one in six youth ages 6–17 experience a mental health condition. These challenges affect people of every age, background, and community. But with the right support and a sense of connection, people can find paths forward.

Productions like "THIS IS CRAZY!" help spark vital conversations, and through more than 650 NAMI State Organizations and Affiliates nationwide, help and hope are never far away. NAMI works every day to ensure that no one feels alone in their journey—and that individuals and families have access to the support and community they deserve.

To learn more about NAMI, THIS IS CRAZY!, or ways to support, visit Nami.org/ThePlay.