WICKED to Hold Open Call in Nashville for Broadway and Touring Companies

Wicked will hold an open call in Nashville for singers who move well. The show is casting for the Broadway production and National Tour. The open call will take place on Thursday, September 25, 2025 from 10:30am-12:30pm at Millennium Dance Complex. See more details here!

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is currently in its 22nd year on Broadway. WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone. The blockbuster film version of WICKED opened on November 22nd, 2024, and has become the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history.