Video: Billy Crudup Reflects on Receiving Sardi's Portrait on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Earlier this year, Tony Award winner Billy Crudup was surprised with an official Sardi's portrait on a visit to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. On Wednesday, he returned to the late-night show to discuss his reaction to the honor.

"It was a celebratory moment at Sardi's for me and my family," said the actor, noting that he didn't, however, expect the accompanying presentation that takes place at the restaurant. "They invited the cast from the play that I was working on, which was a little bit embarrassing. But my mom was there, and my mom was over the moon," he shared, adding that she has been a longtime supporter of his artistic career.

Crudup is also reprising his Emmy Award-winning role as Cory Ellison in the upcoming fourth season of The Morning Show on Apple TV+. He attributes his acclaimed performance to the high quality of writing in the series. "It's the writing. You get it right, and all I have to do is execute it." Check out the full interview with the performer now.

Billy Crudup is a Tony and Emmy award-winning performer whose Broadway credits include Arcadia, The Three SIsters, The Elephant Man, The Pillowman, The Coast of Utopia, and Waiting for Godot. Most recently, he was seen off-Broadway in Ghosts at Lincoln Center.