What IS Art? with Scott Ellis

Art isn't easy... or maybe it is when you have the right people involved? According to Scott Ellis, whose latest project is the first Broadway revival of Yasmina Reza's Art, it is, in fact, all about the people.

"I said from the very beginning, I don't think the play can work unless you believe those three people are friends and that they like each other," the 9-time Tony-nominated director told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I mean, actors are great. Maybe they can go, 'I don't like you, but I'm going to pretend!' But I think in this play, it's very difficult."

The friends in question are played onstage by stage and screen icons James Corden, Neil Patrick Harris, and Bobby Cannavale.

What is the play all about? Officially: "Taste. Money. Ego. And other fine arts." Ellis has a different idea...

"It's about friendship. We're in an environment now where it's really tough. People have strong opinions, whether it's political, religious, whatever. If you have a friendship... or it happens in family, and you have different opinions, you have to really decide: How am I going to handle this? Is it worth it? Is there enough love to try to listen and understand? Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't. That's why I love this play. That's the core of it."

Art is running at the Music Box Theatre through December 21, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson