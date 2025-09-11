Video: Watch THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Cast Record the Title Song For Cast Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch the cast of The Devil Wears Prada musical recording the title song from the hit West End musical! The new single features Vanessa Williams, Matt Henry, MBE, Georgie Buckland, and more. See the new video, which also features footage from the production, now!

The original cast recording from The Devil Wears Prada: A New Musical is set to be released on CD, Digital & LP formats on 19th September via Island EMI. To pre-order the album, click here. Listen to the first single, "Miranda Girl," here.

The Devil Wears Prada: A New Musical, has consistently smashed sales records since opening at the Dominion Theatre last year, becoming the fastest selling show in the theatre’s history and continues to be a Box Office hit in the West End.

Composed by musical icon Elton John, with lyrics from Shaina Taub and Mark Sonnenblick, these songs are a reminder that dreams – like fashion – never go out of style. The CD and Digital release contains all 18 songs from the musical recorded by the celebrated Original West End Cast, which includes Vanessa Williams (Miranda), Matt Henry, MBE (Nigel), Georgie Buckland (Andy), Amy Di Bartolomeo (Emily), Rhys Whitfield (Nate) and James Darch (Christian), as well as two previously unheard Elton John Original Demos, while the LP will include a selection of 12 tracks. The Devil Wears Prada: A New Musical is produced in the West End by Kevin McCollum, David Furnish, and Jamie Wilson. The cast recording is produced and mixed by Giles Martin, with the Elton John Original demos produced by Matt Still and Kim Bullard.

The Devil Wears Prada: A New Musical, features an all-star, award-winning creative team led by Elton John (Tammy Faye, Billy Elliot: The Musical, The Lion King), direction & choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Hairspray), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs) and Mark Sonnenblick (KPop Demon Hunters, Theatre Camp), book by Kate Wetherhead (Ever After, Submissions Only), set design by Tim Hatley (Life of Pi, Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot, Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (The Tina Turner Musical, Frankenstein), sound design by Gareth Owen (Come From Away, & Juliet) and casting by Jill Green CDG.

Hilariously fun and fabulously stylish, The Devil Wears Prada tells an inspiring story about discovering what kind of person you truly want to e. Choose your outfit carefully and get ready for a new musical that’s hautter than hell! The musical is based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios which went on to gross $326 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations.