Jennifer Lopez Filmed KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Musical Numbers in One Take

During a recent post-screening Q&A for the big screen adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jennifer Lopez revealed details about filming the musical numbers for the movie musical, which were shot in one take. Variety's Marc Malkin, who attended the screening, shared her comments about the difficulties of filming the songs in this way.

"Like halfway through the take, it’s going perfectly and then you trip on your dress or whatever, so it’s like, maybe we start over," recalled the performer. "It was challenging in that way, time-wise, as independent films can be, right? It’s the time, it’s the prep, it’s the, you know, budget. All of it were constraints for us.”

Before playing the role of Aurora/Ingrid Luna in the film, Lopez auditioned for other movie musicals, such as Evita, Chicago, and Nine. "I’ve dreamt of doing a musical for so many years," Lopez previously told Out Magazine. "For it to be … [a] movie about love and acceptance and community, especially in this time, to me it couldn’t have been a better thing to happen." Kiss of the Spider Woman premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival and will arrive in theaters on October 10, 2025. Listen to Lopez perform the title song below.

About Kiss of the Spider Woman

Bill Condon’s new adaptation is based on the acclaimed 1976 novel Kiss of the Spider Woman by Argentinian writer Manuel Puig and the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of the same name by the multiple Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally (Master Class, Ragtime) and composer/lyricist team John Kander and Fred Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago). The original musical debuted on Broadway in 1993, going on to win seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score. Several of the performers also took home awards, including Chita Rivera.

Valentín (Luna/">Diego Luna), a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna/">Luna (played by Jennifer Lopez). Find out what critics thought of it here.

Written for the screen and directed by Condon, the movie stars Emmy Award nominee Luna/">Diego Luna (Andor, Y tu mamá también), Tonatiuh (Carry On, Promised Land), and Emmy, Grammy, and Golden Globes Award-nominated superstar Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers, Out of Sight), who also serves as an executive producer alongside Lunda. Produced by Barry Josephson, p.g.a., Tom Kirdahy, p.g.a., and Greg Yolen, p.g.

Bill Condon, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Mark Scheinberg, Dani Bernfeld, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Whitney Williams, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Courtney Baxter, D. Matt Geller, Pamela Thur, Sam Weisman, Daniel Weisman, and Margaux Weisman also serve as executive producers.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Roadside Attractions