HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Tour Sets Cast For Second Year

The cast has been set for the second year of the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child North American tour. Nick Dillenburg joins the cast as Harry Potter alongside Adam Grant Morrison as his son Albus Potter, with Trish Lindstrom continuing as Ginny Potter.

Matt Harrington returns to play Ron Weasley with Rachel Leslie (September 19, 2025 through January 11, 2026) and Ebony Blake (beginning January 24, 2026) as Hermione Granger; Naiya Vanessa McCalla also returns as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. New to the cast playing Draco Malfoy will be Ryan Hallahan with David Fine as his son Scorpius Malfoy. Julia Nightingale will continue to play Delphi Diggory.

They are joined by Kaleb Alexander, Julianna Austin, Josh Bates, Markcus Blair, Danny Bó, Riley Bocchicchio, Ashley Bufkin, Casey Butler, Erin Chupinsky, Simon Gagnon, Abbi Hawk, Nathan Hosner, Danielle Lee James, Torsten Johnson, Katherine Leask, Mackenzie Lesser-Roy, Chanté Odom, Evan Maltby, Zach Norton, Will Rhem Jr., Ayla Stackhouse, Elise Southwick, Jennifer Thiessen, Timmy Thompson, René Thornton Jr., and Larry Yando playing a variety of characters.

The North American Tour of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child launched in Chicago in September 2024. Next, the show heads to Providence, RI where it begins performances September 19, 2025.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo, and has completed runs in Melbourne, Toronto, and San Francisco. The original two part production in London's West End recently celebrated its 7thanniversary, while the reimagined Broadway production celebrated its 5th anniversary.

The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $270 million total sales and over 2.5 million tickets sold.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.