Bernadette Peters, Sutton Foster and Leslie Odom Jr. to Headline The FetchPet Gala

Bernadette Peters, Sutton Foster, and Leslie Odom Jr. – will take center stage at the inaugural FetchPet Gala. The black-tie event hosted by FetchPet Insurance benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Barks, Project Street Vet, and Wags & Walks.

Tickets for the event, set for Monday, October 20, 2025, at The Carlyle in New York City are now available.

The gala kicks off on The Green Carpet, presented by Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day. Shelter dogs from Northshore Animal League will strut the carpet sporting Collars for Cause™ – bespoke dog collars created by international designers Jeffrey Banks, James Taffin de Givenchy, Josie Natori, Irene Neuwirth, and Stefania Pramma. The collars will be available at auction in December 2025 with net proceeds going to the gala beneficiaries.

The evening continues in the iconic Café Carlyle with dinner and performances by legendary Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters, Sutton Foster, and Leslie Odom Jr. Peters, Broadway Barks co-founder, and Foster will serve as the evening’s masters of ceremonies. The night concludes with the FetchPet After Party, presented by Kismet.