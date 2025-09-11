WICKED Movie Screenplay to Be Published in Hardcover Edition This November

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Just a few days before Wicked: For Good hits theaters, fans can revisit Part One of the film adaptation by picking up a copy of the official screenplay for the 2024 film. The physical edition will hit shelves on November 18 and is available to pre-order here.

Published by Insight Editions, Wicked: The Complete Screenplay offers readers a chance to revisit the script in a hardcover edition alongside full-color stills and behind-the-scenes annotations that offer insights into how the musical was brought to the screen. Written by original Wicked writer Winnie Holzman along with Dana Foz, the screenplay adapts Act 1 of the stage musical, also incorporating some elements of the novel by Gregory Maguire.

Readers of the screenplay will be able to discover some content that didn't make it into the final cut, including cut bits of dialogue, extended scenes, and a different version of the Wiz-o-Mania sequence. As part of Deadline's Read the Screenplay series, the news site previously released the entirety of the screenplay for free to read online on their website, available here. Take a look at the cover below.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. It also broke records as the highest-grossing movie adaptation of a Broadway show in global box office history, overtaking the 2008 hit film Mamma Mia!