Video: Watch Orfeh Sing 'Welcome to Burlesque' in London's BURLESQUE

Burlesque the Musical has released a first look at Orfeh singing "Welcome to Burlesque." The new video comes after the production played its final performance at the Savoy Theatre in London on September 6. A cast recording is currently in the works.

The production also starred Todrick Hall (Sean), Jess Folley (Ali Rose), and more. Grammy Award-winning Aguilera, who is Executive Producer of the show, gave her seal of approval to the musical when she came to London for the official opening in July.

The talented company also includes Asha Parker Wallace (Nikki), Paul Jacob French (Jackson) and George Maguire (Vince), Michael Afemare (Ensemble), Callum Bell (Swing), Courtenay Brady (Ensemble), Paje Campbell (Ensemble), Sophie Cracknell (Daphne), Hope Dawe (Alternate Ali Rose), Jake Dupree (Trey/Chardonnay), Marlee Fergusson (Ensemble), Angus Good (Swing), Charlotte Jaconelli (Queenie), Elly Jay (Swing), Idriss Kargbo (Stand-by Sean), Billie Kay (Sophia and Second Tess), Deja Linton (Ensemble), Hollie-Ann Lowe (Ensemble), Callum Macdonald (Cover for Vince and Trey), Alessia McDermott (Summer and Second Nikki), Jess Qualter (Spring), Liam Roodhouse (Ensemble), Janine Somcio (Ensemble), India Thornton (Dance Captain and Swing) and Daniel Wijingaarden (Ensemble).

The full creative team is: Todrick Hall (Director, Choreographer & Lead Composer), Steven Antin (Book Writer/Producer), Christina Aguilera, Sia, Todrick Hall & Jess Folley (Music and Lyrics), Tom Curran (Orchestrator and Arranger), Nate Bertone (Set Designer), Marco Marco (Costume Designer), Roberto Surace (Additional Costume Designs), Rory Beaton (Lighting Designer), Nina Dunn (Video Designer) Ben Harrison (Sound Designer), Jessica Plews (Wigs and Hair Designer), Dominic Skinner (Make-up Designer), TOBY HIGGINS (Musical Supervisor), Matthew Jackson (Music Associate), Harry Blumenau (Casting Director), Patrick Malony (Production Manager), Aaron Renfree (Associate Director/Resident Director & Choreographer), Jenni Thomasson(Associate Choreographer), Andrea Gaskill (Costume Supervisor), Zoe Gale (Associate Wigs and Hair Supervisor), Nicola Crawford (Associate Lighting Designer), Chris Poon (Musical Director), Caitlin Morgan (Associate Musical Director), Josh Griffiths (Assistant Musical Director), Andy Barnwell (Orchestral Manager) and David O’Mahoney (Script Supervisor).