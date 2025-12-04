Exclusive: Darius de Haas Sings 'Silent Night' on New Album, Let Me Carry You This Christmas





Out just in time for the holidays is Let Me Carry You This Christmas, a new holiday album by award-winning singer and actor Darius de Haas. The album is available to stream everywhere and a vinyl edition arrives tomorrow, December 5.

In the album, de Haas brings his distinctive blend of jazz, soul, and theatrical artistry to a mix of traditional carols and contemporary selections. Produced by de Haas alongside Stewart Lerman, James Frazee, and Sean Patrick Flahaven, the album features arrangements by David Chase (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Charlie Rosen (Some Like It Hot), Michael O. Mitchell (MJ the Musical), and Tedd Firth.

Musicians on the album include Firth and Matthew Whitaker on piano and keyboards, George Farmer on bass, Mark McLean on drums, and Larry Saltzman and Armand Hirsch on guitar. The album was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Frazee at Hobo Sound in Weehawken, New Jersey.

“I think music and particularly music inspired by the holidays illuminates our need for connection, love, and joy," he told BroadwayWorld. "We need it now more than ever.

“This album is my musical love letter and tribute, in great part, to my family and particularly those I lost these past couple of years- my father Ed de Haas, my cousin Ronnell Bey and my uncle Andy Bey. They gave me the gift of love of music which I carry with me always.”

Watch in this video as we bring you take you inside the recording studio for an exclusive look at "Silent Night".