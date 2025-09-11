Photos: Broadway Marquees Light Up with 'NO Crime, NO Chaos, NO Casino'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As the final hearing on a proposed Times Square casino comes today, marquees at theaters across Broadway including the Majestic, Palace, Samuel J. Friedman, and the St. James lit up with “NO Crime, NO Chaos, NO Casino” and “No Times Square Casino” urging members of the public to contact their local elected officials to oppose a destructive casino in the Theatre District. See photos here.

The latest Tulchin Research poll released this past Monday shows 67 percent of voters in the surrounding neighborhood oppose a Times Square casino, and 64 percent would be less likely to vote for a candidate who supports the casino.

Coalition members include: 54 Below, American Bus Association, ATPAM, Audience Rewards, Bar Centrale, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, CHEKPEDS and more.

Photo credit: No Times Square Casino Coalition



NO Crime, NO Chaos, NO Casino Marquees

