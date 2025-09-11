Liza Minnelli Unveils Cover of Forthcoming Memoir, Coming in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway icon Liza Minnelli has revealed new details about her forthcoming memoir, including the release date, the title, and the official cover. Published by Grand Central Publishing, "Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!" will be released on March 10, 2026.

In a post on Instagram, the performer shared that "Writing “Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!” opened my heart in ways I’ve never known. You’ll find lots of love, surprises and my truth. When you read or listen to my book, you’ll laugh hard and maybe shed a few tears… not for me, for human conditions we all face." Take a look at her full post below, and pre-order the book here.

Written with Michael Feinstein, Kids, Wait Til You Hear This! is the official autobiography of EGOT icon Liza Minnelli. The story reveals the intimate truth of the only child born to Hollywood legends Vincente Minnelli and Judy Garland. From her childhood in the spotlight to her breakout successes in Cabaret and Liza with a Z, and through her high-octane marriages and struggles with substance abuse, this memoir offers an intimate look at the beloved star.

Despite every challenge, Liza’s is a life wrapped in laughter and her tremendous capacity to give and receive love. Today at nearly 80, she opens her heart, mind and memories, sharing secrets we never knew. Liza’s book celebrates supreme artistry and, more importantly, her human rights activism. “It’s time to tell the truth, Liza says, “and help people heal, as I have, one day at a time.”

Contributing to the project are Heidi Evans, a Pulitzer Prize and two-time George Polk Award winner, and Josh Getlin, a Pulitzer Prize-winning veteran Los Angeles Times Correspondent and New York Bureau Chief, who covered arts, entertainment, politics, and publishing for over 30 years.

“Since I was old enough to put pencil to paper, people asked me to write books about my career … my life … my loves … my family,” said Minnelli. “Absolutely not! ‘Tell it when I’m gone!’ Was my philosophy. So, why did I change my mind? A sabotaged appearance at the Oscars, in front of billions of people … a film with twisted half-truths … a recent miniseries that just didn’t get it right. All made by people who didn’t know my family, and don’t really know me. Finally, I was mad as hell! Over dinner one night, I decided, it’s my own damn story … I’m gonna share it with you because of all the love you’ve given me.

I turned to my most beloved friend, Michael Feinstein and yelled: ‘Help!’ We’ve been joined at the hip for 40 years. As Ambassador of the Great American Songbook and my absolute favorite collaborator, Michael’s one of the greats, he’s razor-sharp and, and he tells the truth. That’s important because, as I fly towards my eighth decade of living, memories differ. I agreed to meet with only one company, Grand Central Publishing. We fell in love. This tome has a unique place in history. Most of you don’t know how far back we go. The Minnellis have been in show business for literally hundreds of years!

Today, after incredible events and life-threatening battles … I am truly ‘Lady Peaceful, Lady Happy.’ Thank you all for loving me so much … being concerned about me. I want you to know I’m still here, still kickin’ ass, still loving life and still creating. So, until this book arrives, know that I’m laughing, safe in every way, surrounded by loved ones, and excited to see what’s right around the curve of life. Kids, wait ’til you hear this!”

About Liza Minnelli

Liza Minnelli is an indomitable force in the entertainment world, a true icon whose career spans over six decades. Throughout her career, Minnelli has been known for her electrifying stage presence. Her remarkable contributions to the arts have earned her many prestigious honors. Along with being a member of the exclusive EGOT club (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), her accolades include a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Legend Award on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Golden Globe Award. In 2017, she was awarded France’s esteemed Légion d’Honneur as an Officer, one of the highest distinctions a foreign national can receive, recognizing her exceptional contributions to arts and culture. Beyond these accolades, Minnelli has received numerous other international awards and has passionately advocated for various causes, including HIV/AIDS and charitable organizations benefiting Human Rights.

About Michael Feinstein

Michael Feinstein, a celebrated multi-platinum recording artist and world-renowned music archivist, has dedicated over four decades to the Great American Songbook. His career is a testament to his unwavering commitment to classic American music, earning him the title of a leading interpreter. His remarkable ability to bring new life to timeless songs has garnered him acclaim and numerous accolades, including GRAMMY, EMMY, nominations and a TONY Award for Mr. Feinstein’s New York venue. His extensive discography, filled with collaborations with legends, underscores his significant contributions to preserving and celebrating American musical heritage.

Feinstein’s remarkable achievements include his role as Artistic Director for the Michael Feinstein Great American Songbook Initiative, a beacon of education and preservation of America’s musical legacy. His impressive live performances, including sold-out shows at major venues like Carnegie Hall and The Hollywood Bowl, have solidified his status as a premier performer in the genre.

Central to Feinstein’s career is his long-time friendship and producing partnership with Liza Minnelli. Their relationship, which has flourished over forty years, is marked by mutual respect and creative collaboration. Minnelli’s influence and partnership have led to numerous memorable projects and performances, highlighting their shared passion for celebrating the American songbook.