BroadwayWorld Classifieds 9/11/2025; Jobs In Patron Services, Administration, and More

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 9/11/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager, Partnerships & Promotions

Lead the Promotions & Partnerships Team in developing, executing, and evaluating promotions, marketing partnerships, reception programs, community activations, and community relationships across Walt Disney Concert Hall, Hollywood Bowl, and The Ford seasons. Concert Marketing & Activations: Manage comprehensive promotion and partnership initiatives for LA Phil venues, concerts and initiatives, including pre- and post-concert receptions at Walt Disney Concert Hall and promotional activities a... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Request for Proposals: *snap* Festival 2026

The Flynn is committed to using the arts to build connections and strengthen communities. The *snap* Festival is a celebration of the power of first-person narratives. We believe everyone has stories to tell and that sharing these stories teaches empathy by allowing us to recognize commonalities and learn about each other’s unique experiences. From January 23 - 25, 2026, the Flynn will celebrate the power of storytelling and solo performance with a weekend-long festival that will include wor... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Patron Services Manager

Orlando Family Stage, one of Central Florida’s oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida’s only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the eighth iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming. We work closely with the University of Central Flori... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Part-Time Lead Barista and Food Handler

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, playwrights and stage managers. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Department Administrator

The Shed is a cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan’s west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theat... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Marketing Coordinator

Digital Marketing Coordinator Status: Full-Time/Benefits Eligible/Exempt Reports to: Director of Marketing & Communications Position Overview The Digital Marketing Coordinator supports the execution of end-to-end strategy, creation and implementation of Paper Mill’s presence online through emails, website, and paid digital channels. This person plays a key role in the creation and evaluation of digital and email marketing campaigns that are primarily designed to convert viewers to... (more)

Internships - Creative: Scenic Carpenter

Tom Carroll Scenery works in the following industries: TV, Broadway, movies, special events, retail, museum, retail installations and trade shows. We build unique, detailed scenery, props, and displays that encompass a broad variety of specifications. Our environment is fast-paced, and we handle multiple projects with rapid lead-times and firm deadlines. Rate: $25/hr commensurate upon experience Qualifications: -Talented individuals who are technically skilled and work well collaborative... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: TECHNICAL STAFF NEEDED FOR 25/26 SEASON: Master Electrician, Stage Manger, ASM, Sound Engineer, A2, Technical Director, Stage Hands, Dressers

We are seeking non-union talent for the following positions: -Stage Manager -Assistant Stage Manager -Master Electrician -Sound Engineer -A2 -Technical Director About the Theatre: We are a 350-seat producing theatre presenting high-caliber, Broadway-style musicals in an intimate, fast-paced setting. With 8 performances per week, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional productions to our audiences through creativity, collaboration, and technical excellence. The Wick is located in ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Director Wanted for 2 Staged Readings + Plus possible extended run

Seeking a skilled THEATRICAL director who can bring to life a staged reading of a historical play by Playwright Alexander Uglov (translated by Alex Fleming). The first reading will be the first step in developing the story and the second reading (perhaps after minor revisions), may be an industry reading. For now, this project is non-union, but the idea is to create a fully professional AEA production. We are interested in a director with substantial staging experience and creativity, someon... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Stage Manager

Overview: Playhouse Theatre Group is hiring an experienced Non-AEA Assistant Stage Manager to join its staff at Playhouse on Park. Playhouse on Park is professional theater operating a 163 seat black box theater in West Hartford, CT. We produce a varied season of work including plays, musicals, dance performances, theatre for young audiences, and occasional one-off events such as stand-up comedy nights, play readings, and small concerts. Responsibilities: The Assistant Stage Manager (A... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Communicatins

Overview: Playhouse on Park seeks a Director of Marketing & Communications to support the visibility, revenue generation, branding, and communications critical to its programming. The Director of Marketing & Communications oversees the marketing of all productions, fundraisers, community events, educational programs, and more. Core responsibilities include supervisory/leadership roles within the staff and volunteer committees; coordinating press coverage for upcoming productions (critic re... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Dean of Musical Theatre

Please use the link below to view a Leadership Profile, which provides information about MSM and the Dean of Musical Theatre position.

https://www.msmnyc.edu/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/Dean-of-Musical-Theatre-Posting-2025.pdf, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager, George Street Playhouse, New Brunswick, NJ

The Marketing Manager is responsible for planning, producing, and executing marketing initiatives that promote George Street Playhouse’s productions, programs, and events to achieve earned revenue goals. This position requires a hands-on marketer with strong skills in social media, content creation, and digital communications. The role works closely with the Sales & Audience Development Manager, Patron Services Manager, and other departments to ensure cohesive branding and audience engagement... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: General Manager, 585 Arts

The General Manager, 585 Arts, will oversee the business aspects of a new performing arts center, leading its launch and day-to-day operations. This includes managing earned revenue and expenses, developing its reputation in the community, and nurturing key relationships with partners. As a member of the leadership team for the combined Global Arts Live and 585 Arts organizations, this position will report directly to the CEO and work closely with the Global Arts Live programming, community eng... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Roundabout Theatre Company - Chief Marketing & Experience Officer

About the Opportunity This is a rare opportunity to help shape the future of one of the nation’s largest and most dynamic theatre companies, and influence the New York theatre landscape at large. Roundabout Theatre Company seeks a strategic and imaginative leader to oversee its earned revenue strategy and experiential brand----someone who can unite diverse revenue generating functions and touchpoints in a cohesive, audience-centered vision for growth. The Chief Marketing & Experience Offi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director

Trinity Rep is currently seeking its sixth Artistic Director to lead the organization into a new chapter, as it prepares to complete a major capital campaign and implement transformative capital improvements to its theater and public spaces next year. Trinity Repertory Company, is seeking an innovative, dynamic, visionary, and collaborative Artistic Director to guide its next chapter. The Artistic Director will shape and champion the creative vision of the organization, fostering and leading a c... (more)