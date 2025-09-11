Photos: WICKED: FOR GOOD Debuts New Photos of Glinda, Elphaba, Fiyero, & More

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the two-part adaptation, has unveiled several new first-look photos from the movie, which hits theaters this November. The new shots showcase the main cast, including Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, and Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard. Take a look at them below.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Jon M. Chu shared how the theme of "home" guides the journey of both Glinda and Elphaba in the movie, and how that theme shaped the new songs: one for Glinda and one for Elphaba.

"Both witches are trying to find their way home," Chu said. "Both of these songs are about how to do that, and it's questions that I've always wanted to hear from them in the stage show, but never got to. We get to take our time and explore those questions." Read more here.

The upcoming film picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Meanwhile, Glinda has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible, she is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose, when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good. Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025. Watch a first look at the new movie and check out our trailer breakdown for Wicked: For Good here.