Jane Fonda, Mark Ruffalo, Marisa Tomei and More to Star in THIS IS CRAZY at Symphony Space

Tony and Obie award-winning playwright V, formerly Eve Ensler, has created THIS IS CRAZY! to benefit The National Alliance on Mental Illness. Featuring an extraordinary cast including Jane Fonda, Marisa Tomei, Mark Ruffalo, Sanaa Lathan, Rosanna Arquette, Lois Smith, Rachel Hilson, Olivia Oguma, Colette McDermott, Derrick Delgado, Luke Ferrari, Doireann Mac Mahon, Clarence Maclin, and Mohammad Saleem, the production, directed by V, brings together the acclaimed artists for a series of monologues, each offering a raw, personal perspective on mental illness and the emotional and social complexity of the human experience.

To kick off National Mental Illness Awareness Week, the one-night-only performance will take place in New York City's Symphony Space on October 6, 2025, with a second show planned for Los Angeles in 2026. One hundred percent of the proceeds from these performances will benefit NAMI.

Developed as an idea from the CAA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of leading entertainment and sports agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), in memory of beloved talent manager Chris Huvane, "THIS IS CRAZY!" is produced by Ruth-Ann Huvane, mental health advocate and NAMI National Board Member.

Mental health conditions touch nearly every family in some way. Each year in the U.S., one in five adults and one in six youth ages 6–17 experience a mental health condition. These challenges affect people of every age, background, and community. But with the right support and a sense of connection, people can find paths forward.

Productions like "THIS IS CRAZY!" help spark vital conversations, and through more than 650 NAMI State Organizations and Affiliates nationwide, help and hope are never far away. NAMI works every day to ensure that no one feels alone in their journey—and that individuals and families have access to the support and community they deserve.