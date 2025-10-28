Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 28, 2025- Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler to Lead THE LAST FIVE YEARS and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 28, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 28, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We've got a show-stopping roundup for you to kick off your day. Hailee Kaleem Wright lit up the Laurie Beechman Theatre with her rendition of "Firework" from Moulin Rouge!, and it's your last chance to submit nominations for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide. In major casting news, Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler are set to lead a concert staging of The Last Five Years in London next year! Plus, we've got a sneak peek into Romy & Michele: The Musical, video highlights from Little Shop of Horrors, and the latest Broadway deals and industry moves—including major contract news and TodayTix’s acquisition. Don’t miss review roundups of Macbeth and Song Sung Blue, plus fresh photos from The Lion King and Aladdin. There’s even more waiting for you below—so grab your coffee and let's catch up with all the latest happenings on and off Broadway!
Video: Hailee Kaleem Wright Ignites the Stage Singing MOULIN ROUGE!'s 'Firework'
Do you ever feel lso paper thin, like a house of cards one blow from caving in? Satine sure does and Hailee Kaleem Wright knows all about it. Wright is currently the Satine alternate in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway. Wright recently stopped by the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform 'Firework' alongside Moulin Rouge! musical director Andrew Graham on the piano. Watch in this video.
Final Chance To Submit For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
This is the final chance to submit nominations for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide! The 2025 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025.
Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler Will Lead THE LAST FIVE YEARS Concert in London
Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt and Golden Globe and NBR winner Rachel Zegler, are set to lead a new concert staging of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years in London next year. Learn more about the production here!
| Photos and Video: Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay in ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production photos and video for Romy & Michele: The Musical! Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets here! . (more...)
| Video: Watch Madeline Brewer & Major Attaway Sing 'Sominex' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
by Michael Major
Little Shop of Horrors has released new footage of Madeline Brewer and Major Attaway performing 'Sominex' in the hit Off-Broadway production. Watch the new video now!. (more...)
Video: ART Auctions Canvases For Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Video: Watch the Official Teaser for Star-Studded WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT Special
Video: SCHMIGADOON! Presents 'Schmig on the Street'
| Photos: Gavin Lee as 'Scar' in THE LION KING on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at new photos of The Lion King on Broadway, featuring Gavin Lee as Scar. See photos here and learn more about the Broadway production.. (more...)
| Photo: Ainsley Melham and Sonya Balsara in ALADDIN on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now check out new photos of Aladdin on Broadway, featuring returning star Ainsley Melham as Aladdin! Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere
