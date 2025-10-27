Photo: Ainsley Melham and Sonya Balsara in ALADDIN on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now check out new photos of Aladdin on Broadway, featuring returning star Ainsley Melham as Aladdin!

Melham originated the role in the Australian production in 2016 and joined the Broadway company for several months in 2019, marking his Broadway debut. He will stay with the Disney musical through February 1, 2026.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest hits in Broadway history.

Adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” Aladdin is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy