 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere

Based on a true story, the movie will open in theaters on December 25.

By: Oct. 27, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Sutton Foster, Jim Belushi, Fisher Stevens, and many more attended the AFI Premiere of Song Sung Blue on Sunday, October 26, at the TCL Chinese Theater. Check out photos of the event below.

Ella Anderson, Mustafa Shakir, Hudson Hensley, director/writer/producer Craig Brewer, producers John Davis and John Fox, executive producer Erika Hampson, cinematographer Amy Vincent, production designer Clay Griffith, editor Billy Fox, Costume Designer Ernesto Martinez, executive music producer Scott Bomar, and music supervisor Trygge Toven were also present.

Additional attendees included Katie Diamond, Samuel L. Jackson,  Ike Barinholtz, BREC BASSINGER, Paul Butcher, Dexter Darden, Seth Green, Brenda Song, Sutton Stracke, Drew Tarver, George Tillman Jr. and more.

Neil Diamond himself made a FaceTime appearance at the premiere, while talking to director/writer/producer Craig Brewer and stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson. This was on the heels of Neil Diamond’s rave reaction to the film via Instagram.

Song Sung Blue marks Hugh Jackman's first onscreen musical since 2018's The Greatest Showman. In the film, the Tony winner and Kate Hudson star as two down-on-their-luck performers who form a Neil Diamond tribute band. Based on a true story, the movie will open in theaters on December 25.

Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau for Focus Features

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Hugh Jackman

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Kate Hudson and Ike Barinholtz

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Kristen Baker Bellamy and Bill Bellamy

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Fisher Stevens and Samuel L. Jackson

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Hugh Jackman and writer/director/producer Craig Brewer

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Writer/director/producer Craig Brewer and Kate Hudson

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Samuel L. Jackson

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Neil Diamond

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Mustafa Shakir, producer John Davis, Ella Anderson, Hugh Jackman, Hudson Hensley, Kate Hudson, writer/director/producer Craig Brewer, Jim Belushi and Fisher Stevens

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Kate Hudson

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Kate Hudson

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Kate Hudson

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Jim Belushi

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Mustafa Shakir

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Drew Tarver

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Dexter Darden

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Hudson Hensley and guests

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Music Supervisor Trygge Toven

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Costume Designer Ernesto Martinez

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Production designer Clay Griffith

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Cinematographer Amy Vincent

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Editor Billy Fox

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Executive music producer Scott Bomar

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
David Denman and Mercedes Mason

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
David Denman

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Seth Green

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Tatyanna Elliott

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Marissa Rachel

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Shanna Lisa

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Ediza Ferris

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Francesca Capaldi

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Melora Hardin

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Kate Hudson

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Jim Belushi

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Ella Anderson

Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere Image
Brenda Song


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Hell's Kitchen
64 ratings

Hell's Kitchen
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
67 ratings

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
MJ the Musical
54 ratings

MJ the Musical
Mamma Mia!
46 ratings

Mamma Mia!

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos