Photos: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, & More at SONG SUNG BLUE Premiere

Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Sutton Foster, Jim Belushi, Fisher Stevens, and many more attended the AFI Premiere of Song Sung Blue on Sunday, October 26, at the TCL Chinese Theater. Check out photos of the event below.
Ella Anderson, Mustafa Shakir, Hudson Hensley, director/writer/producer Craig Brewer, producers John Davis and John Fox, executive producer Erika Hampson, cinematographer Amy Vincent, production designer Clay Griffith, editor Billy Fox, Costume Designer Ernesto Martinez, executive music producer Scott Bomar, and music supervisor Trygge Toven were also present.
Additional attendees included Katie Diamond, Samuel L. Jackson, Ike Barinholtz, BREC BASSINGER, Paul Butcher, Dexter Darden, Seth Green, Brenda Song, Sutton Stracke, Drew Tarver, George Tillman Jr. and more.
Neil Diamond himself made a FaceTime appearance at the premiere, while talking to director/writer/producer Craig Brewer and stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson. This was on the heels of Neil Diamond’s rave reaction to the film via Instagram.
Song Sung Blue marks Hugh Jackman's first onscreen musical since 2018's The Greatest Showman. In the film, the Tony winner and Kate Hudson star as two down-on-their-luck performers who form a Neil Diamond tribute band. Based on a true story, the movie will open in theaters on December 25.
Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau for Focus Features
