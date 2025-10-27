Video: SCHMIGADOON! Presents 'Schmig on the Street'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Schmigadoon! is headed to Broadway next year! In Schmigadoon's 'Schmig on the Street,' watch as New Yorker's answer the question, 'Would you visit the magic town of Schmigadoon?' and more!

Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice) and Sara Chase (The Great Gatsby) will reprise their roles of Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble in the Broadway production of Schmigadoon! Brightman and Chase originated the roles in The Kennedy Center production earlier this year.

The production, based on the Apple Original series from Universal Television of the same name, will begin previews at the Nederlander Theatre on Saturday, April 4 with an opening night set for Monday, April 20 and will run through Sunday, September 6.

New York doctors Josh and Melissa set out on a couples’ backpacking retreat to rekindle the flame, but instead find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople won’t stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere, and the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

From Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels and based on the Universal Television and Apple Original award-winning series, this delightfully hilarious musical features a book and Emmy Award–winning score by Cinco Paul (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets).