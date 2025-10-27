Video: Watch Madeline Brewer & Major Attaway Sing 'Sominex' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Little Shop of Horrors has released new footage of Madeline Brewer and Major Attaway performing "Sominex" in the beloved musical. The Emmy-nominated actress recently joined the cast of the off-Broadway production, in which she is now starring as 'Audrey' opposite Thomas Doherty as 'Seymour'.

The new video follows BroadwayWorld's exclusive debut of Brewer's performance of "Somewhere That's Green." Watch the video here.

Attaway recently announced that he will depart the production as the voice of 'Audrey II' this month. He plays his final performance on Halloween, this Friday, October 31.

Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.