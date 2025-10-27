Video: ART Auctions Canvases For Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway production of ART will auction four of the white canvases used within the show after they have been defaced in the performance, and proceeds will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

At the evening performance on October 24th of ART at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre, the stars of the production, Bobby Cannavale, James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris took to the stage to auction the first of four canvases to members of the audience, unexpectedly turning into two canvases being sold to two generous audience members for $9,000 each. The remaining canvas auctions will take place every other week during the evening performances of ART on November 7th, November 21st and December 5th during the duration of the Broadway Cares’ Red Bucket Fall Fundraising Campaign.

Check out a video from the first auction above!

This auctions’ generosity, the first of which raised a total of $18,000 for Broadway Cares, will help provide lifesaving meals and medication, essential health care and hope for people in need in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., through Broadway Cares’ National Grants Program. It will also directly support those in the theater and entertainment industry through Broadway Cares’ partnership with the Entertainment Community Fund, offering a vital safety net of emergency financial assistance, medical care, counseling and more.

The first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART, by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, starring Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris and directed by Scott Ellis is now playing on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre. ART will run for a strictly limited, 17-week engagement through December 21, 2025.

Three longtime friends. One ridiculously expensive painting. Is it art, or is it just the world’s priciest inside joke? What begins as a polite debate over aesthetics and taste devolves into a clash of egos and resentments. Can their friendship survive, or will one of them finally draw the line? It’s just 100 minutes of minimalist art, maximalist laughs, and a moving look at what we really see and forgive in the people we love.

Standbys for the production include Michael Oberholtzer, Howard W. Overshown and Harry Smith. The design team includes David Rockwell (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Design) and Kid Harpoon (Original Music). 101 Productions, Ltd serves as Executive Producer/General Manager with casting by Jim Carnahan.