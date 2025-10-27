PROOF Will Play Broadway's Booth Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Proof has found its Broadway home! The first ever Broadway revival of David Auburn’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play Proof, starring Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe Award winner Ayo Edebiri and Academy Award nominee, two-time Golden Globe Award winner, and 11-time Emmy Award nominee Don Cheadle will play Broadway’s Booth Theatre. Directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail, the strictly limited 16-week engagement will begin performances on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, ahead of a Thursday, April 16 opening night.

The Booth Theatre was most recently home to John Proctor is the Villain, and is currently housing Little Bear Ridge Road.

Obie Award winner Justin Ellington and Connor Wang (sound design) as well as Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (hair & wig design) will join the previously announced creative team, which will include Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Kris Bowers (original music), Teresa L. Williams (scenic design), Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (costume design), Amanda Zieve (lighting design), Daniel Swee, CSA (casting director), and Sara Gammage (production stage manager). Baseline Theatrical serves as general manager for the production.

Amex Presale Tickets will be available Monday, October 27 at 10 AM ET through Monday, November 3 at 9:59 AM ET at www.telecharge.com. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 212 239 6200, or by visiting www.proofbroadway.com.

Fans who sign up at www.proofbroadway.com will have priority access to tickets beginning on Monday, November 3 at 12PM ET. General on-sale will begin on Thursday, November 6 at 10AM ET at www.telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200.

In Proof, Catherine (Edebiri), the brilliant but restless daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert (Cheadle), is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory proof is discovered after his death. As debate erupts over its true authorship, Catherine must confront the power of legacy, and the cost of proving herself.

Proof had its world premiere Off-Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club in 2000, becoming a sold-out smash and immediately transferred to Broadway where it received six Tony Award nominations and won three including Best Play and the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play has been widely produced all over the country and internationally has received productions in London, Manila, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo, and others. Proof was adapted by Auburn into a feature film that was released by Miramax Films in 2005.

Proof is produced by Mike Bosner and Kail.