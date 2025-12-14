ICYMI: Next On Stage: Season 5- Meet the Top 5

Click Here for More on Next On Stage

Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, returned to reveal the Top 5 performers in both age groups. Who’s ready to party? It’s The Great Gatsby week, so every song comes straight from the hit Broadway musical that has audiences cheering every night at the Broadway Theatre! Now starring Jeremy Jordan, it’s the biggest party on Broadway. The Top 5 includes...

High School: Ryan Sawyer Robbins, Ava Greenberg, Keita Kawahara, Lillian Duncan Bicheno, Mathew Molina, and Chase Boertje.

College: Michaella Capuyan-Leonor, Gilbert Almaraz, Maria Elena, Gracia Wright, Bo Bailey, and Gabe Richardson.

