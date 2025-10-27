Rachel Zegler Would 'Love' to Bring EVITA to Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Rachel Zegler shared her hope that Jamie Lloyd's production of Evita, which played a limited run in the West End this summer, would make its way across the pond.

"It's not up to me. I would love to," she said about bringing the show to Broadway. "I'm in. I want to do it so badly because I am a New Yorker [and] I want to bring this thing that I love so much to my home."

A Broadway transfer has been rumored for months, with Lloyd himself admitting, "I would love for it to go straight away." One of the major questions in play is finding a theater that would accommodate the performance of "Don't Cry For Me Argentina," which Zegler sang live from the balcony of the London Palladium.

"It would be so cool to just have something that had like a plaza across the street so that we don't have to stop traffic in New York, especially in the theater district in Times Square," she told Norton. Watch her discuss Evita on The Graham Norton Show in the clip below.

Rachel talks about the ‘Evita’ Broadway transfer rumors on the ‘Graham Norton Show’:



“It’s not up to me, I would love to. […] I’m in. I wanna’ do it so badly.” pic.twitter.com/s0l5MrPvWU — Rachel Zegler Source (@ZeglerSource) October 24, 2025

Zegler starred as Eva Peron in The Jamie Lloyd Company’s West End production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s EVITA. James Olivas portrayed Juan Perón opposite Zegler and Diego Andres Rodriguez (Che), joined by Aaron Lee Lambert as Agustín Magaldi and Bella Brown as The Mistress / Alternate Eva. The production ran at The London Palladium through September 6. A 10-track cast album is now available, with the full cast album coming in 2026.

Zegler performed Evita's "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" on an episode of Strictly Come Dancing, available here. On Monday, it was announced that Zegler, along with Ben Platt, will lead a concert version of The Last Five Years in celebration of its 25th anniversary in London in March 2026.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner