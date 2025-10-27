Life of Paul Libin Will be Celebrated at Circle in the Square Theatre

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld has learned that the life of Paul Libin will be celebrated at the Circle in the Square Theatre on October 28. The event will take place at 1pm, with doors opening at 12:30pm. Seating is general admission.

Legendary producer Paul Libin, whose near seven-decade career included producing more than 250 Broadway, Off Broadway and touring productions, leading Circle in the Square Theatre for 62 years, serving as Executive Vice President and Producing Director of Jujamcyn Theaters for 28 years, and presiding as President of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS for 24 years, died on June 27 in New York City after a brief illness. He was 94 years old.

In 1963, Libin partnered with Circle in the Square Theatre founder, Theodore Mann. After Mann’s death in 2012, Libin continued on as President of Circle in the Square Theatre. In 1990, Libin also joined Jujamcyn Theaters as Executive Vice President and Producing Director, a position he held until his retirement from that role in 2017.

Simultaneously, Libin served as President of Circle in the Square Theatre School, chaired The Broadway League from 2009 to 2011, and sat on numerous Tony Award, and other Broadway League governance and negotiating committees, as well as acting as trustee for several multi-employer pension funds for theatrical employees.

Libin also served as President of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, where he oversaw growth in the organization’s philanthropic reach. At the time of his retirement in 2018, he was named the group’s first President Emeritus and honored with The Paul Libin Center at The Actors Fund.

